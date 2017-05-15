Facebook: If Anything, It's Undervalued

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) has put up impressive YTD gains of 30% and has been consistently outperforming. Investor expectations, while high for the stock, remain low enough where the company is able to consecutively beat on earnings reports and provide more positive momentum to the multi-year uptrend. With all of this optimism, it's important to take a step back and look the valuation and whether or not the current valuation is justified. Modest trading multiples, high margins and staggering growth rates all relative to competitors indicate that this company has a safe valuation.

Source: The Information

Comparable Valuation

With Facebook trading at $150/share, it's definitely worth taking a look at the company's valuation. As a large caveat, given that this company is immense growth-oriented, it's not feasible to assume that the market will start being concerned with its valuation. Growth is the key driver here. However, should any clear negative trends begin to form within the company's financials, investors will begin to take a closer look at valuation.

Below are its key multiples versus competitors, Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), and Snap (NYSE:SNAP). Facebook has one of the highest EV/Sales multiples, only surpassed by Snap, which has a 35x multiple in this category. Moving forward to EV/EBITDA and EV/EBIT, Snap isn't even comparable to Facebook, and actually, Facebook is mid-pack. Here, Twitter seems largely overvalued. Both Twitter and Snap don't even have defined EV/EBIT or P/E multiples, which makes them difficult companies to use as reference points, but it does show the power of positive earnings within the tech sector.

P/B really becomes the interesting metric to look at here for these companies. Facebook, in this category, is trading well ahead of peers at 10.4x. The closest competitor to this high multiple is Alphabet at 5.3x. Snap is a close third at 5.2x, but surprisingly, Twitter trades at a relative discount here. This is a slightly concerning metric, but again, seeing as how the rest of the company's trading multiples are modest, my fears can largely be put on the backburner. Additionally, as we'll see below, the company can back up the high price-to-book based upon quality financial results over the last 12 months.

Source: Capital IQ

Transitioning to margins, we can see that Facebook is a mile ahead of its competitors. With a staggering 86.4% gross margin, 54% EBITDA margin, a 45.9% EBIT margin, and a 38.11% net income margin, it consistently surpasses peers in every category. Because the margins for this company are so elevated, it's easy to make the case for a considerable premium in valuation, such as in trading multiples. When we take a look at competitors, for the most part, gross margins are decently high. Twitter has a 63.6% gross margin, and Alphabet is only slightly behind at 60.7%.

The only real laggard in this camp is Snap, which again had quite the poor earnings report with a negative gross margin. However, Facebook retains strength as the margins progress down the line. Alphabet has a decent EBITDA margin at 32.9%, but it's still nearly 21 points less than that of Facebook. A similar trend is witnessed with the EBIT margin, where Facebook retains considerable strength over competitors. The bottom line, and perhaps the most important margin, is quite strong for Facebook, with a margin in the LTM just shy of 40%, almost double that of Alphabet's.

Source: Capital IQ

Transitioning to growth rates and a few extra items, we can see that Facebook's growth rate on the top line is also strong at 53%. However, this is actually trumped by Snap's 371.3% top line growth rate. This is arguably the only area of strength for that company and shouldn't be viewed as a negative for Facebook, especially considering Facebook's sales growth rate surpasses that of both Twitter and Alphabet. Moving forward, Facebook's EBITDA growth rate is only comparable to that of Alphabet's, as is the case for EBIT and net income. Here, its EBITDA growth rate is nearly 3x that of Alphabet's, and it has a 4x larger EBIT margin.

However, again, the all-important bottom line metric of net income growth YOY comes into view. Here, Facebook has a rate of 134.9%, which is reassuring because that means the bottom line more than doubled in the last twelve months, and it means the P/E of 38x that some investors are concerned with is all the more justified considering the strong pace at which Facebook is growing earnings even after five years of being a public company.

Source: Capital IQ

There are a few other items worth considering, here. Taking a look at the beta column, it's likely too early to say definitively what Snap's beta is, considering its infancy as a public company. Facebook retains a 0.68 beta, which drastically undercuts competitors, as Twitter and Alphabet have betas of 1.06 and 0.95, respectively. Lower risk with a higher reward is the hallmark of an exceptional investment. This is directly complemented by the fact that the company has near-zero debt on its books. While competitors don't have significant amounts, with the exception of Twitter, Facebook is unique in the sense that it is able to remain profitable and fully fund a substantial number of growth opportunities with no need to access the debt capital markets.

Relative Performance Speaks For Itself

Facebook's 30%+ YTD gains are nothing to ignore. Every time there might look like there's a pullback in the stock and analysts/media outlets say it's the start of a longer downtrend, the stock proves them wrong. Let's just take a look at the stock's performance relative to the same comps - Twitter, Alphabet, and Snap. Snap has only been traded on the public market for a few months now, so it's possible that it's too early to evaluate the performance, although the stock is trading only just above its IPO price right now after a massively disappointing first earnings report.

Source: Bloomberg

For the most part, over the course of the last year, Alphabet and Facebook have had similar charts. Facebook's total return in the past twelve months has been 25.89% and Alphabet's has been 31.2%. Twitter has been the anomaly due to M&A complications. In early fall 2016, there were rumors that the company would be bought out for a substantial premium and the stock spiked up to nearly $24/share. However, after these failed to materialize, the stock declined rapidly. It's only been recently that Twitter stock has picked up, thanks to a quality earnings report and what seems to be initial solutions in place to counter many growth-related problems.

Even though the trend for FB has been almost perfectly upward sloping since its IPO, investors have to recognize that new highs are nothing to this stock. It's not something investors have to shy away from, but rather a reminder that the company has multiple avenues for growth, strength in its ability to generate earnings, and strength in keeping the balance sheet stable. This is one of the best growth opportunities that the public market has witnessed, and any dips should be bought. There are currently no negative factors that I'm aware of that could cause this stock to reverse course. Even the fear that Snap would compete with Facebook and reduce the company's ability to outperform was quickly met with innovation at Facebook, and there's a clear quality differential between the two now.

Source: Bloomberg

Conclusion

When looking at valuation relative to a growth horse like Facebook, it's easy to look at trading multiples or other useful data in isolation and say that the company is overvalued. However, relative to competitors, this company deserves to trade at a substantial premium, and its trading multiples don't indicate an overvaluation. Investors focused on this stock, however, aren't weighting valuation with much in their due diligence process. Rather, they're going to focus on the multitude of growth opportunities.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.