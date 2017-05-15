Shipping Preferred Update - 9% On The Universe

The preferred stocks have shown themselves to be a more stable approach to the sector.

The spread to the risk-free rate is 712 basis points, down from the 768 at the last update.

Since I last updated the shipping preferred universe, the stripped yield has fallen by 60 basis points to 8.96%.

Since my last update on the shipping preferred universe (admittedly way too long), it has performed well, tightening by 60 basis points to 8.96%. The sector has shown nascent (and mixed) signs of recovery, and the relatively stable interest rate environment has been additive.

At this hour (East Coast US), it's a little late for snacking, so I will forgo the fluff and get right to it.

See the shipping preferred universe in the chart below:

Note that there has been a new issue, the Gaslog Partners 8.625% (NYSE:GLOP). The temporary ticker has been included in the table. The universe currently yields 8.96%, making it one of the most high-yield sectors of the preferred market (for obvious reasons, given the sector weakness). Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) has a significant difference between the Series B and the Series C and D, due to the exchange offer for the Series B (I wrote about it here).

The chart below shows the stripped yields graphically:

And then, the stripped price graphically:

The spread to the risk-free rate (10-year Treasuries) is currently 712 basis points, 56 basis points tighter since the last update.

Safe Bulkers has the widest spread to the risk-free rate, followed by Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) and Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX).

This is graphically shown below:

The following price data shows May has not been a kind month for shipping equities, while preferreds have fared much better:

The distance from the 52-week highs and lows for the preferred stocks is shown graphically below:

Here's a brief review of the underlying financials:

The following chart shows the 1-year total return of equities of the preferred issuers:

Ultimately, while the equity slice of these ship lessors has been volatile and pressured, the preferred stocks (for the most part) have held up much better. While conservative investors have been avoiding the sector, the preferred stock offers investors a more conservative approach to the sector (still higher-risk, however).

It has to be understood that this sector is higher-risk, but it does contain opportunities for investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMRE, TOO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.