Priceline: Are The Good Times Over?

Priceline (NASDAQ:PCLN) has been a star performer over a long period of time. $10,000 invested just 4 years ago has turned into over $40,000 today. The company has been a stock market darling, consistently exceeding analyst expectations and being richly rewarded.

Priceline has been a core position for my Project $1M portfolio. I've acquired and been holding the stock over the last 18 months. I recently made the decision to up my weighting in the name, such that it is now my largest holding. Turns out that I may have done this a little too soon. I recently added close to $10,000 worth of stock at $1907 a share. As soon as the company reported earnings, the business was solidly thumped. Shares were marked down close to 5% after earnings, compared to just the day before. It prompted me to revisit the investment case for Priceline.

Positives for the investment case

Earnings growth still strong

The company's business metrics and earnings growth are still strong. For its most recent quarter, Priceline clocked in at revenue growth of close to 13%. What was most notable was the core hotel bookings and room nights were up 27% compared to the previous quarter, with gross profit up almost 17%. This is suggestive of a business that is still firing on all cylinders, with good healthy underlying momentum.

Solid returns on invested capital

Priceline's ability to deliver rates of return on equity of 20% or greater for the last 7 years suggests to me that this is a business that has dug in a solid trench that is difficult for competitors to get around. Its business is extremely "capital-light". The company spends less than 10% of operating cash flow on ongoing capital expenditures, and yet is still able to grow revenue at close to double-digit rates of growth on a consistent basis.

That said, returns on both equity and invested capital have been in a gradual decline over the last few years, perhaps suggestive of a gradual slowdown in the rates of growth that the business has been experiencing and that it is not able to extract the types of returns on investment it has in the part.

Part of a global duopoly

The recent campaign that's been launch by the hotel operators to shown Priceline and Expedia's dominance demonstrates that both of these businesses are part of a cost duopoly with dominant pricing power. While there appear to be a number of online travel aggregators, including Kayak, Agoda, Travelocity, Orbitz, and Booking.com, the dirty little secret is that these are by and large just owned by Priceline and Expedia.

Network effect

Priceline benefits from an inherent network effect. As more eyeballs visit its properties, hotels are forced to list their inventory on these sites to get bookings. It's a virtuous cycle. Priceline's recent growth in hotel stays demonstrates that this network effect is only solidifying further. Further, what's also notable is that the company, primarily through its Bookings.com property, has been able to aggregate a variety of different properties in the notoriously fragmented European travel market and get them in front of a broad base of consumers.

An emerging markets play

Increasing rates of digital penetration in these markets, coupled with rapidly increasing disposable incomes, should create a ripe environment for a variety of lifestyle experiences, such as increasing discretionary travel. Much of this travel will be booked online.

The coming decade will see an emerging middle class of over 600 million in India and China combined, many of whom will be looking to travel both domestically and abroad. Priceline is very favorably positioned in China through its 15% equity investment and commercial partnership with Ctrip (NASDAQ:CTRP) as well as in Latin America via a Hotel Urbano partnership

Negative

Google Search algorithms

While the various Priceline-owned portals have good brand recognition amongst consumers, it still depends on search algorithms to some extend for user discovery. With Google's (GOOG, GOOGL) renewed interest in hotel inventory aggregation and the prioritization of its own travel services, questions arise as to whether Priceline's properties will be able to get as much leverage from paying for Google Search results. Recent reports have suggested that the company will diversify away from Google Search to other traffic acquisition sources such as Facebook (NASDAQ:FB).

Valuation

Priceline's valuation isn't cheap, and its multiples are above historical 5-year averages. However, growth is still expected to be strong, which puts it in on a PEG ratio just above 1.4, which appears reasonable rather than exceptional value. The company has traditionally handily beaten earnings expectations, and thus, it's possible that the business will actually be better value that what it looks.

Purchase details

I recently purchased 10 shares of Priceline at ~$1905 for Project $1M and will be updating my portfolio record for this purchase.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PCLN, GOOGL, FB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.