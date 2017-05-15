Salesforce Earnings Preview: 2nd Best Quarter In History Expected

Earnings will be reported this week and are expected to be strong, with the highest revenues and at least the second highest Non-GAAP earnings per share ever reported.

Earnings per Share

The enterprise cloud computing company Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) reports earnings for the quarter ending April 2017 on Thursday, May 18, after market close. CEO Marc Benioff is expected to report YoY increases in Non-GAAP earnings per share (+8%) and revenues (+23%). The Non-GAAP EPS is projected to decrease from the prior quarter (-7%) but revenues increase slightly (+3%).

Non-GAAP financial results are the only thing that matters with Salesforce investors and stock. The price - earnings ratio (NYSE:TTM) for GAAP results is well over 300! Actually, Salesforce has had huge cumulative GAAP losses over the years, which I have reviewed in a section below. GAAP fundamental analysis hasn't mattered in tracking the CRM stock price.

The estimated Non-GAAP EPS of $0.26 would be the second best ever reported, behind the prior quarter $0.28. This is after considering and adjusting for the 2012 stock split. The four-quarter earnings per share average through QE January 2017 is $0.25 with consistent results of $0.28, $0.24, $0.24, $0.24 for the past four quarters, in reverse chronological order.

Estimated QE April 2017 Earnings per Share (Non-GAAP):

Analyst Estimates : $0.26 avg, $0.25 low, $0.35 high, 39 analysts Prior Year $0.24 = +8% YoY Prior Quarter $0.28 = -7% QoQ Salesforce Management Outlook is $0.25 to $0.26, or +4% to +8% YoY

Earnings per Share Year Over Year Growth Rate (%)

The estimated Non-GAAP EPS for the QE 4-30-17 of $0.26 is a low +8% increase year over year, from $0.24. This is expected to be the thirteenth consecutive quarterly YoY EPS increase for Non-GAAP, but the lowest increase since the QE January 2014 decrease. The most recent four quarters average an outstanding +34%.

Revenues

Salesforce revenues over the years have been one of the great growth stories in the technology sector and much of the allure of CRM stock. Revenues (GAAP & Non-GAAP) have consistently grown YoY at a strong pace since the quarter ending March 2008, when I started charting Salesforce financial performance! In fact, the quarterly average revenues growth rate since the QE 3-31-08 has been almost +30%.

The most recent four quarters average +26% as the pace has slowed to below +30% since the QE 7-31-14. The growth rate has slowed as the denominator, the prior year quarter revenues, has reached $1 billion (QE October 2013) and then $2 billion (QE July 2016). The estimate for the upcoming QE 4-30-17 of $2.35 billion would be the highest quarterly revenues ever reported by Salesforce.

Estimated QE April 2017 Revenues (GAAP & Non-GAAP):

Analyst Estimates: $2.35B avg, $2.34B low, $2.36B high, 33 analysts Prior Year $1.92B = +23% YoY Prior Quarter $2.29B = +3% QoQ Salesforce Management Outlook is $2.34B to $2.35B, or +22% to +23% YoY

Revenues by Region and Cloud Service Offering

Quarterly revenues by both region and cloud service offering show the exceptional growth that is Salesforce. I include these charts almost as a testament to their incredible achievements. Segment revenues consist of Subscription and Support (92%) and Professional Services & Other (8%). The proportion of these revenues vary little and slowly from quarter to quarter. The previous section and chart are of more importance to me as a stock trader.

Return on Assets

The divergence between Non-GAAP and GAAP earnings, and therefore return on assets, is evident in the chart below. Non-GAAP ROA has been positive for many years while GAAP ROA became positive beginning QE July 2016 after many years negative. The only reason GAAP ROA is positive is because of a huge $230 million income tax benefit for the QE 7-31-16. I expect GAAP return on assets to return to negative beginning the quarter ending July 2017.

The Salesforce Divergence: GAAP Losses vs. Non-GAAP Earnings

Since the QE July 2011, Salesforce has reported GAAP net losses for 19 of the past 23 quarters. The cumulative net loss has been $636 million. This is while Non-GAAP financial results have been a positive net income.

The reason is that stock based expenses are included in GAAP, but not in Non-GAAP. That is, officers and employees are provided stock incentives that are expensed for GAAP but not for Non-GAAP. Therefore, Non-GAAP earnings per share are always positive and growing, while GAAP earning per share tend to be negative to reflect the stock based expense.

To show this in the simplest way possible, as in how these reconciling items affect both GAAP and Non-GAAP earnings per share, I have included the chart below. On average since the QE 10-31-13, the following items have increased or decreased Non-GAAP earnings per share:

Stock Based Expenses +$0.24

Amortization +$0.08

Other Adjustments -$0.01

Income Tax Effect -$0.09

The past four quarters have seen an acceleration in the stock based expenses and average $0.29. This can be seen in the chart below. The past four quarters have been $0.34, $0.29, $0.26, $0.28, in reverse chronological order.

Therefore, stock based expenses have added over $0.20 per quarter to Non-GAAP earnings per share and now upwards of $0.30+. This is a reduction in GAAP earnings per share and hence the divergence is created and ongoing. Personally, I don't like this because the stock is traded on the top line revenues, which are both GAAP and Non-GAAP, and then also on the bottom line Non-GAAP earnings per share. This ignores the cost of officer and employee stock incentives, which is both a cost and dilution of the outstanding common stock.

Conclusion

Financial Performance: Non-GAAP financial performance continues in an uptrend but year over year earnings per share growth is slowing. GAAP negative financial performance is discussed in the section above.

Financial Position: Financial position is adequate with a capital to assets ratio of 43% and has been trending slightly higher the past few years.

Dividends & Stock Repurchases: There are no dividends and stock is repurchased or issued for the benefit of management.

Capital Return Program: There is a capital return program for management via stock incentives, but not to you as an outside common shareholder.

Stock Price: CRM stock is having the greatest month in company history, reaching an all-time closing high of $89.04 on May 12, 2017 and as of this writing. Salesforce is up a whopping +30% for 2017 and a strong +17% for the 12 months ended. The stock has been in a long-term upward trend.

Stock Evaluation & Opinion: With a stock beta of 1.64, this stock rocks for short-term fast traders. More importantly, as a stock analyst said many years ago, fundamentals don't matter with Salesforce. The earnings are being diverted to the officers and employees via stock incentives with little hope of a decent dividend. As an intermediate-term to long-term investor, I consider CRM stock to be a Buy. I am positive on CRM stock long-term, compared to neutral or negative. If Salesforce has a big beat on the upcoming earnings, this stock will go up to the stratosphere. If Salesforce results are about what the projections are, the uptrend will probably slow. You can play the stock for the big gains it has a history of, but be ready to bail if this seeming house of cards ever comes down. In fairness, I thought this four years ago and nothing has happened but CRM stock go up.

