The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company: Riding High On Legal Marijuana

Company Overview:

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) is a leading manufacturer of lawn care and garden products, including grass seed, landscape, and insect/rodent control products. Some of its most recognizable product brand names include Scotts®, Turf Builder®, Miracle-Gro®, and Roundup®. The company's current strategy focuses on continued growth in its core business in North America, expanding into emerging areas of growth such as hydroponics, and committing to a long-term plan of shareholder-friendly policies.

Growth Opportunities:

The area of hydroponics represents the greatest opportunity for growth that the company is currently heavily investing in. Hydroponics is essentially the method of growing plants without the use of soil, but instead with water that is treated with minerals and nutrients. This method is primarily used for indoor and urban gardening, and has become standard practice in the flourishing legal marijuana industry. In May of 2016, the company's wholly-owned subsidiary The Hawthorne Gardening Company spent $136.2 million to acquire a 75% stake in Gavita, an indoor lighting producer for greenhouse and hydroponic purposes. Furthermore, in October of 2016, The Hawthorne Gardening Company acquired American Agritech, a producer of hydroponic growing systems and plant supplements, for $90 million.

Support for the legalization of marijuana for medical and recreational use in the United States has been surging over the course of the past several years. According to Gallup, the percentage of Americans responding "Yes" to the question of "Do you think the use of marijuana should be made legal, or not?" has reached its highest level in the 47 years it has been tracked, as seen in the graph below.

As of 2017, eight states and the District of Columbia have legalized marijuana for recreational use, with nearly half of the nation's states approving at least medical use.

In 2016, the legal cannabis market was estimated to be worth about $7.2 billion and grow at a CAGR of a staggering 17%. By 2020, sales for recreational use is expected to jump from the current $2.6 billion to over $11 billion, and these numbers only consider the growth in states that have already legalized it. As more and more states begin to approve marijuana use for medical and recreational purposes, the market potential can be expected to grow even faster.

Alongside supplying equipment and supplements for hydroponic systems, SMG has also been looking into providing pesticides specifically designed for use on marijuana plants. This process has been slow moving, however, due to a lack of precedent and little help from the EPA and state regulating agencies.

The company has positioned itself to benefit from the rising support for marijuana without directly cultivating the plant itself, so as to avoid any legal repercussions. Since the purchase of hydroponic equipment is perfectly legal in states where marijuana use is still illegal, the company should still experience growth in that line of business in almost all states regardless of the legal environment.

Financials:

The company boasts strong financials and for the fiscal year of 2016 posted record sales and EPS numbers. An increase of 4% company-wide sales growth was primarily driven by an over 30% growth in The Hawthorne Gardening Company, as well as a 2% increase in the US core business. This increase in sales was reflected directly in the bottom line, thanks to a gross margin rate increase of 1.7% from 33.7% in 2015 to 35.4% in 2016, due in large part to effective control of commodity costs.

Looking forward, the company is actively working on improving free cash flows by changing structural practices to enhance inventory management, optimizing manufacturing assets through leveraging external solutions, and increasing efficiency in its distribution infrastructure through simplifying fulfillment. For the 2017 fiscal year, these improvements are expected to benefit FCF by $30 million. By 2020, these benefits are expected to increase to FCF improvements totaling $65 million.

SMG is dedicated to maintaining shareholder-friendly policies. Initially implementing a stock repurchase plan of $500 million over a five-year period in mid-2014, the Board of Directors approved an authorization for an additional $500 million in repurchases in mid-2016. As of April 1, 2017, the company has already repurchased approximately 3.1 million shares for a total cost of $236.2 million, leaving slightly more than three quarters of a billion dollars left for repurchases. Further shareholder friendly policies include annual increases of dividends, which have occurred for at least the past five years. The company's stock currently offers a yield of around 2.3%.

The share price has recently taken a tumble due to FQ2 '17 earnings results missing both top and bottom line expectations.

A technical analysis of SMG's recent price action reveals a potential buying opportunity as the stock retraces to its 50-week simple moving average, historically a level of support for the company. Taking a look at the chart below, the stock price is currently hovering just above its 50-week SMA. Should the stock not find support at that price, the next support level is the 100-week SMA at an approximately 12.5% downside. If the price were to decrease to this level, I would consider a purchase of the stock to be a steal.

Risks:

Increased Competition Could Lead to Lower Margins The areas of business in which SMG are engaged are highly competitive. As a result, competitive forces may possibly lead to price wars which could reduce margins in the future. As the nation increasingly moves towards legalization of marijuana, competition in the hydroponics market can be expected to increase rapidly.

Concentration of Sales In the 2016 fiscal year, 61% of the company's sales were accounted for by only three retail customers. Should any one of these top three retail customers (Home Depot (HD), Lowe's (LOW), and Wal-Mart (WMT)) reduce or discontinue orders, the company's financial condition would rapidly deteriorate.

Climate Change The possible effects of climate change include changes in rainfall, changing storm patterns, and changing temperature levels. All of these changes could potentially affect demand for the company's products such as fertilizers and pesticides. While there is not much the company can do to mitigate this risk, it does acknowledge the impact it could have on its business.

Legal Hindrances Despite states moving towards the legalization of marijuana, use of the drug remains illegal at the federal level. Resistance from the federal government against the adoption of marijuana legalization could hamper growth in the market. Furthermore, while highly unlikely, hydroponics systems could potentially be classified as drug paraphernalia and face certain restrictions.

Conclusion:

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is well positioned to benefit from the rising trend towards legalization of marijuana for medical and recreational use. While there are minor risks surrounding entering this business due to legal hurdles, the positives far outweigh the negatives. Furthermore, the company has strong financials and the recent pullback in share price represents an attractive opportunity to buy a solid company at a discount. I recommend this stock as a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SMG over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.