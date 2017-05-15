Snap's Long-Term Story Unchanged: Superior Business Model Trading At A Discount To Facebook

Introduction

Back on May 8th, I published my lengthy long thesis on Snap (NYSE:SNAP). I argued that Snap is trading at a 50% discount to Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) while being in a better competitive position. This is due to the strength of Snapchat's messaging network, its camera, and the unique way users browse bite-sized 3-10 second content on the app. Facebook, may try to push the importance of the camera or messaging features in its app portfolio, but users ultimately use Facebook and Instagram due to their algorithmic news feeds, and any use of their cameras or messaging features are a byproduct of their use of the newsfeeds (my original post goes into much more detail on this). For this reason, I do not believe that Facebook will be able to move its apps away from a news feed model to truly challenge Snapchat.

Q1 2017 Earnings Overview

Snap reported earnings after the market closed on Wednesday, May 10th. Revenue missed consensus estimates by $8 million, EPS missed by $0.01, DAUs (Daily Active Users) came in 2 million lower than estimated, and subsequently ARPU (average revenue per user) came in below estimates (I have seen some reports that consensus estimates were $0.90, which would be in line). While earnings came in slightly below expectations and I expected the price to drop a little when I saw the numbers, the 20%+ decrease was an overreaction, as nothing reported materially changed Snap's long-term outlook.

Source: Thomson Reuters, MarketWatch

User growth of 8 million DAUs (5.1%) began accelerating quarter over quarter as shown below, continuing the momentum that picked up to end Q4 that I had previously pointed out. Further, engagement continued to increase as users sent an average of 18 snaps per day compared to 16 back in Q3 '16 (the quarter that Instagram stories launched and supposedly began killing Snapchat), and average time spent in the app increased to north of 30 minutes, compared to the 25-30 minutes stated in the S-1. This goes to further support my thesis that Facebook, specifically Instagram, is not actually killing Snapchat.

Source: SNAP SEC filings

Revenue did decline QoQ; however, management stated on page 73 of the S-1 that they expected Q1 '17 revenue to decline compared to Q4 '16. Additionally, the consensus analyst estimates varied between the 10 firms that participated in Snap's IPO underwriting and the nine firms that did not. The average estimate of analysts affiliated with the 10 underwriting firms estimated average revenue of $138.4mm, which was $30mm below the $168.4mm estimated by the nine non-underwriters, and $11.2mm below actual results. Technically, Snap outperformed the estimates of the analysts most familiar with its business model. Q1 is typically the weakest quarter in the advertising industry, with Q4 being the strongest, so nothing here is surprising.

What was surprising was that hosting costs decreased quarter over quarter due to favorable changes in the hosting mix of AWS and Google Cloud. While ARPU declined QoQ (again, as expected), the drop in hosting costs almost completely offset the drop in ARPU and kept the raw product margin per user positive for the third consecutive quarter. A common misconception related to Snap's business model is that it loses more money with each new user. This is untrue, as the graph below shows that it is not new users that are driving Snap's losses.

Source: SNAP SEC Filings; 2015 Hosting Costs estimated at 80% of COGS

Snap's losses continued to grow QoQ, a central pillar of the short thesis. Snap reported an adjusted EBITDA loss of $188.2mm, which compared unfavorably to average analyst estimates of $180.7mm. The losses are explained, however, by the continued ramp up of employees as shown in the table and chart below. Snap's employee count has grown by almost 400% since Q4 '15, and the company is consistently losing less per employee. CFO Drew Vollero noted on the call that 90% of the new hires in Q1 '17 were in engineering and sales, which totals 451 employees. The investment in these areas makes sense as advertising and hardware will drive revenue growth and profitability going forward, and it is unrealistic to expect all of the employees added in the last few quarters to make an immediate, material impact to Snap's business. It is kind of hard to get upset about the $7.5mm EBITDA miss when in reality, there is no way to predict exactly how fast Snap will be able to find and hire the right employees. If anything, it shows Snap is moving ahead of schedule by finding them faster than originally planned.

Source: SNAP SEC filings

Source: SNAP SEC filings; Employee count from mix of news articles, SEC filings, and author estimates

A Look Into Snap's Augmented Reality & Live Event Ambitions

A recent post by CB Insights highlights some of Snap's key recent patents. A few are related to its core messaging feature, but I wanted to touch on the patents specifically related to Snap's augmented reality (AR) and Live Events strategy and how it gives us a preview into what management is planning.

Automated Content Creation

Snap applied for two patents related to the automation of its Live Stories product in December of 2014. The first was titled, Gallery of messages from individuals with a shared interest (#9385983). The patent is related to using machine learning to automate the selection of content used in Snap's "Live Stories" product, which ultimately evolved into Snap Search. Snap also applied for patent #0160182875 titled, 'Gallery of Videos Set to an Audio Time Line,' essentially a process for to create digital audio fingerprints. Acoustic fingerprinting is common in digital content, and Snap's patent relates to piecing together short videos of live events recorded by users, avoiding redundancies, to create full streams of live events from multiple human perspectives.

In May of 2015, Snap applied for patent #9396354, 'Apparatus and method for automated privacy protection in distributed images.' Essentially, the patent was a method for running facial recognition on images and blurring out the faces of users based on their in-app privacy selections. This plays right into Snap's search and live events strategies, as users are uploading an increasing amount of music festival, concert, and sporting event content on the platform. Users are able to opt-out of certain features in the app, and the tech automates the process of user's privacy selections.

Snap has historically used human editors to manually sift through video content to piece together its Live Stories; however, Snap Search uses these machine learning, image recognition, and acoustic/voice recognition techniques to create "Stories" based on nearly everything. Previously, the content on Snapchat available to users was limited to what their friends were sharing, or what publically available Live Stories were being pushed to each user by Snapchat. Now, however, the depth of content on Snapchat becomes as deep as whatever the world is sharing at that moment in time. Snapchat has created a whole new medium of content by combining the infinite rabbit-holes of videos on YouTube with the live, real-time feel of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR). I believe the next step here is to eventually allow users to record videos longer than 10 seconds, which would further compete directly with Twitter's dominance of breaking news.

Augmented Reality and its Advertising Possibilities

The most interesting patent Snap has applied for, 'Image-Based Tracking in Augmented Reality Systems' (#20170124713), is related to superimposing life-like, moving digital objects over real world surroundings. The patent covers images either taken on a phone-based app or on AR glasses, of which the picture in the patent looks very similar to Snapchat's Spectacles, its Google Glass clone. The filing date was from August of 2015, a full 14 months before Spectacles launched in November of 2016.

According to investors who attended Snap's IPO road show, CEO Evan Spiegel revealed that Snap would be capable of building three-dimensional maps of real-world places like Universal Studios or the Harry Potter theme park. While we do not really know if or when Snap will launch any kind of application of this 3D mapping tech, I think it plays in with how Snap's strategy continues to evolve.

Snap also applied for a patent titled, 'Object recognition based photo filters' (#2016112299) in January of 2015. This patent intersects in both AR and Live Events, as it is related to analyzing the contents of a message and suggesting tailored photo filters depending on objects in the message.

Snap also provided images showing commercial application of the patent. In the example below, the camera identifies a coffee cup and triggers a brand's sponsored filter.

These go alongside the patent Snap recently purchased from Israeli startup Mobli for $7.7mm. The patent, 'Methods and systems of providing visual content editing functions' (#9459778) relates to storing images on the server side, not within an application. The press mentioned this being related to Snap's Geofilters (as well as Geofilters being 90% of Snap's revenue, which is incorrect), but I think it also intersects with Snap's AR ambitions and its recently announced self-serve ad platform. Storing hundreds, thousands, and eventually millions of objects uses a lot of data. Not only does storing these in the cloud vs. within the Snapchat app greatly reduce the size of the app, but it will allow objects purchased by advertisers to immediately show up in-app without needing to wait for Snapchat to push an update to its users.

Spectacles: The Intersection of AR and Live Events

Snap reported that sales of Spectacles grew over 82% quarter over quarter. While not material to current revenue, Spectacles remains part of the long-term strategy and I believe they will be an important driver of both revenue and increased engagement going forward.

Source: Management comments on Q1 '17 Earnings Call

The first version of the product, launched to test the market in November of 2016, solved a problem for nearly every Millennial or Gen Z who has attended a concert - standing with your hands above your head holding your phone to record a video. Spectacles also solved a problem for Snap - making it more likely that these types of videos would be uploaded to Snapchat, increasing the nodes in its messaging network and adding to the amount of live event content uploaded to the platform. Spectacles open up a whole new world of mass adoption of first-person video recordings, AR advertising capabilities, and new revenue streams to nearly every commercial event provider (concerts, sporting events, etc.). Spectacles currently only records video, and the improvements on its flaws and the capabilities of the subsequent iterations of the product will be key (360 video, overlaying images within the glasses, etc.). Similar to how the iPod did one thing well (play music) before the iPhone was introduced; I believe that future iterations of Spectacles will be much more than a simple video camera.

Conclusion

At this point in its life cycle, trying to value Snap using traditional valuation metrics based on its historical performance is pointless. The company is going to look completely different in 3-5 years. Snap is sitting on an underused goldmine of user data, as it has barely scratched the surface related to using Google Cloud's image/video/voice/text recognition capabilities or its pre-built machine learning models to analyze the massive amount of messages sent over its platform.

Snap is creating an automated ad buying network similar to Facebook and Google, helping the largest corporate advertisers in the world by creating innovative new ad products that blend in with content, fighting their fake news/ad placement problems (a.k.a. advertising supply chain problem), and helping them reach a demographic that cannot be reached anywhere else. Snap has helped solve viewership problems for, and created content partnerships with, nearly every major digital media company and TV network. And a Nielsen study showed that these partnerships are boosting viewers on their partners other platforms - hard to be said about all of the original content planned by the other tech companies. I also still think Snap is in a position to use the TV-style data profiles it has created on its users to create an automated ad buying network for all of the TV networks to plug in to (similar to Google AdSense), as they transition from cable TV to their own individual streaming apps.

Snap has created the first AR glasses that people are actually excited about buying, and its patents show some very interesting future applications that it has been planning years in advance. It also, to my knowledge, processes more individual images/videos messages than any other messaging network, which provides Snap a ton of untapped user data opportunities. This critical mass of messaging users also allowed them to crowd source all of the videos sent over the platform to essentially become a combination of Twitter/YouTube.

And to be clear, I do not think Facebook will be able to effectively copy Snap's stories search feature. The amount of actual content being posted to Instagram Stories by every day users, not celebrities and social media influencers, is much lower than on Snapchat, and the style of the content uploaded has a much more polished feel to it that does not fit in with the Search product works anyways. The reception of Facebook Stories, Messenger Day, and WhatsApp Statuses has been relatively underwhelming, and I just do not think that Facebook will be able to generate enough content for the product to work effectively on its platforms, at least in the markets where it competes with Snapchat (the only ones that matter right now).

I am willing to throw in the towel on Snap if there is something that materially changes my mind in the future, but this earnings report did not do so. When looking at both engagement levels and user growth, both metrics are still increasing. Snap is still in the exact same favorable competitive position it was at 3:59 on May 10th, it is just trading at an even steeper discount to Facebook. Based on a value of $136/DAU (compared to approximately $170/DAU before earnings), Snap continues to trade at a discount to Facebook's $300+/DAU (difficult to determine based on Facebook owning multiple apps, but more details here). While I do not expect Snap to immediately trade up to $40+ to fall in line, I do think that there will be a steady appreciation over the next few years as the market comes to realize Snap's superior ad products and competitive positioning.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SNAP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.