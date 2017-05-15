Sometimes, when considering American politics, and how they affect the markets, it is a good idea to put things into perspective. There is so much noise these days that it often seems like the sound of your own voice is blotted out by the cacophony that surrounds us. How to put everything in its proper place then became my dictum. How does it all fit together?

First, there is Donald Trump. He is quite busy, in Emerald City or Washington D.C. or whatever golf course he is on at the moment, standing behind the curtain, and throwing the switches. He just doesn't want anyone to see him. Perhaps you should come back tomorrow. Pay no attention to the man behind the curtain.

I am the great and the powerful… - The Wizard of Oz

Then there is the Naughty Little Wicked Witch of the West, Nancy Pelosi. She is constantly sending out her monkeys to climb all over everyone's backs. She has been especially virulent about Mr. Trump and Mr. Comey. You can hear the echoes in L. Frank Baum's famous words:

Cowardly Lion: "I *do* believe in spooks, I *do* believe in spooks. I do, I do, I do, I *do* believe in spooks, I *do* believe in spooks, I do, I do, I do, I *do*!"

Wicked Witch of the West: "Ah! You'll believe in more than that before I'm finished with you."

Then there is the Scarecrow, Chuck Schumer. He is still searching for his brain, you know. Lots of degrees, and a Senator, no doubt, but that hasn't stopped the search.

I don't know... But some people without brains do an awful lot of talking... don't they? - The Scarecrow

Then when it comes to Cowardly Lions, well, there are just too many of them wandering about in Congress. So many people roaring and so little, of any significance, to roar about. The same can be said for the Tin Woodmen. Who would think otherwise, hordes of them in Congress, just rusting away. It's a good thing that we have a lot of oil.

Yet, still, here is the United States and we are still gleaming in the flower fields. We still have a Yellow Brick Road, even if it is being re-defined by the people populating the White House. It always gets re-defined, by every new President, you know. The Munchkins voted, and here we are. The Lollipop League lives on.

On November 8 and November 9, when I first called, vehemently, to buy equities, the lights of Emerald City were gleaming brightly. Lower taxes and less regulations and a soon-to-be walled Kingdom and America appeared to be shinning, once again. That was my view. I said to the Sages, "I've a feeling that we're not in Kansas anymore."

Then Mr. Trump made his pronouncements, the Cowardly Lions in Congress roared back, and the horse got stuck in the mud. It is funny, you know, how often that happens these days. However, I have figured that out too. It is the famous "horse of a different color" and still, we may not be over the rainbow.

Politico reports that

a proposal to kill a century-old provision allowing businesses to write off their interest expenses is poised to become the next great tax-reform fight in Washington. House Republicans want the $1 trillion that would raise to finance a deep cut in the corporate tax rate, one of the centerpieces of their tax-overhaul plans. But that is riling a host of industries - including the one where President Donald Trump made his fortune - that say they have little choice but to rely on borrowed money, and fear the plans will mean big tax increases. Farmers, private equity, utilities, real estate, manufacturers and others are raising alarms in the Capitol, where Republicans are divided over the proposal. Though it's been obscured by the long-running battle over border adjustments, many predict the interest-deduction fight will soon take center stage.

You see, the problem is a lack of agreement, about almost anything, because everyone is only promoting their own interests. The Cowardly Lions roar, the rest of them rust, the Presidents pulls frantically on the switches and nothing gets done. Even if I am wrong, and we are over the rainbow, it appears as if someone has stolen the pot of gold. we were supposed to find here. Don't you just hate it when that happens?

Though I still hold out some hope. No pot of gold but black gold may still be at the end of our rainbow. We are now the biggest producer of oil in the world which not only helps out our Tin Woodmen but also can be utilized to produce yellow gold, after all, if we use it properly.

Put a tax on imported oil, give tax credits for exported oil and the Yellow Brick Road begins to shimmer once again. I am in favor of this plan. It would go a long way to balancing the deficit and it would provide a major amount of income, from taxes, as the American shale oil industry pumped up and ripped into high gear. It is the best off-set, in my view, for tax cuts and the planned infrastructure and military build-outs.

Everyone says that we can't balance the budget. I think that we can, and here is the way to do it.

As to OPEC and her shady friends, Glinda, the good witch of the north, provides the answer: