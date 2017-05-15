Why Disney's Main TV Division May Be Better Off Than It Looks

ABC has always been smart about how it spins its numbers, and when you factor out sports and news, it is closer to the top of the ratings pack.

Disney's lead TV division may be down double digits in the ratings, but so were the majority of its rivals, which should offset some of the concern.

Analysts know "Idol" is a nice weapon to have, but it is not going to completely reverse the company's fortunes, as it again looks at a fourth-place ratings finish.

Last week, Disney-owned ABC officially announced it was bringing back "American Idol" in 2018, which will likely be a focal point of its upfront presentation to advertisers this week.

Image Credit: ABC

In case you haven't heard, American Idol is coming back.

And if you're already tired of hearing about it, my apologies, because this week the buzz will only get louder. On Tuesday, ABC (NYSE:DIS) will reveal its 2017-2018 plans to advertisers during its upfront presentation, and a good part of that will be spent on why Idol is going to be a grand savior of some kind.

It won't be.

Don't get me wrong, it does bring value, but as we are in the heart of upfront season, I wanted to take a step back and look at the bigger picture. I think it is important to explain to Disney investors just what type of shape the Mouse's main TV network is in at this crucial time and why they shouldn't be as worried as a fourth-place 18-49 ratings finish would lead them to believe.

Let me start by saying it is not all doom and gloom. Yes, TV continues to be a drag on Disney, but ABC is not in the same position it was last year, even if that's not entirely for the reasons you may think. First some backstory, as in this case, that's going to prove very important.

This time last year, ABC was coming off a disastrous fall season where it saw a number of high-profile rookies falter under their own weight (RIP The Muppets). The problem was this wasn't the first time that's happened, and as a result, network head Paul Lee was jettisoned and the network's (then) head of drama Channing Dungey was promoted.

Dungey immediately made her mark. She took a hatchet to the schedule and cut established name-brand programming like Castle and Nashville, much to everyone's shock. They were not easy moves, but Dungey smartly realized this needed to be done. She then moved quickly to try and fill those prime pieces of real estate with new, promising rookies.

While Conviction was thrown out by audiences rather quickly, Kiefer Sutherland's Designated Survivor thrived and became one of the top freshman shows across all the broadcast networks. Paired with the successful first-year comedies Speechless and American Housewife, the network finally found some solid footing. The problem was a number of ABC's other rookies either faltered (Notorious) or failed to even make the schedule (Still Star-Crossed, Downward Dog).

That meant the emphasis fell on its established class of series to balance the load, and as we know, those shows had issues. Dungey did the absolute best she could with what she had to work with, but it was clear some of the schedule was being held together by tape and chewing gum.

Next week, when the book officially begins to close on that time frame, all of that work will result in ABC being down roughly 11% year to year in terms of the all-important 18-49 demo. To put that bluntly, the only network that has a lower 18-49 rating will be The CW - for the second year in a row. It is also important to note The CW is held to a different standard, so basically, ABC is finishing last.

18-49 Ratings (Full)

NBC 2.1 -5% Fox 1.9 Even CBS 1.8 -22% ABC 1.6 -11% CW 0.6 -25%

Ratings courtesy of The Wrap

Clearly, that was not the hope investors had when Dungey was brought into the position. However, as I mentioned earlier, this is good news, though it takes an odd form. Remember, CBS (NYSE:CBS), Fox (FOX, FOXA) and NBC (NASDAQ:CMCSA) all have one thing in common - football. Each has NFL packages that significantly boosts its ratings, including the Super Bowl.

However, when you take sports and news out of the equation, the rankings change significantly. All of sudden, ABC goes from being dead last among the Big 4 to being in a neck-and-neck race for first place. As it stands at this point, NBC leads the pack by a tenth of a demo point, and CBS and ABC are tied for second, with Fox further back in the group. The irony here is that year to year, while ABC is down 16% in this area, so are all the other networks. CBS is down 16%, Fox is down 24% and The CW is down 25%. NBC only slipped 7%, but that it is still enough to shake up the race and make it a real contest.

18-49 Ratings (Minus News/Sports)

NBC 1.7 -6% ABC (tie) 1.6 -16% CBS (tie) 1.6 -16% Fox 1.3 -24% CW 0.6 -25%

Ratings courtesy of The Wrap

It may not be as glamorous as a full-on 18-49 demo win, but it counts.

How so, and why should it calm investors?

Well, Disney and ABC have done a stellar job over the years of convincing advertisers that while they don't have the demo crown, their network is better because they aren't reliant on sports and news to succeed. In terms of pure quality content, they can take a victory lap (of sorts), and in this competitive landscape, you take any win you can get.

Keep in mind, this isn't the first time ABC has spun its way out of the basement.

In its pre-Disney days of the 1960s, the network was losing badly to its rivals - and remember, this was when there were only a handful of channels. Both CBS and NBC were trouncing ABC in total viewers, but ABC noticed the people watching its programming (chief among them being American Bandstand) were young and told that to advertisers. Executives basically said the network had the cooler programming, so if advertisers wanted their products showcased to that audience, they should come buy time with ABC.

It worked.

Fast forward to 2017, and the 18-49 demo is still the key demographic, and ABC is still finding unique ways to show why the demo watches its programming in some way, shape or form.

So, back to Idol.

ABC knows Idol won't be the silver bullet, but it will certainly help. If Idol takes over Sunday nights in the spring as rumored, than it gives the network what will likely be an upgrade over what it had been running. It also creates a great opportunity for ABC to use that post-slot as a launching pad for a new "it" series or a returning one that needs a lift.

Now, it is also important for shareholders to realize Disney wasn't just hoping for a last-minute "all-in" play to surface. The network ordered a ton of new pilots this year with an eye on injecting some serious new content into the mix, but with Idol, it will need significantly less freshman series - making the real estate on the schedule come at a higher premium.

And remember how Dungey cut the dead weight from the schedule last year? Well, she pulled out the ax again and just recently cut more mildly performing shows from the roster. In fact, of the 12 shows that were cancelled during last week's "Black Thursday," eight of them were from ABC.

Slowly but surely, she is shoring up her network, and it's noticeable. Programming a schedule is not easy, and it requires a balance of strategy, luck and timing, which some network executives never get the luxury of having. Dungey is smart, and she's going about this revamp in a strategic way.

Disney knows it's fortunate because its spectacular film business and thriving theme parks take the burden off the more challenging divisions, but that can only work for so long before the universe begins to shift - again.

For now though, the company looks like it is moving in the right direction, but we won't know for sure until the end of the week after all the cards are played.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.