Market Outlook: Challenges Make A Small Correction Likely

On the 23rd of April, I wrote an article about a possible stock market (S&P 500 SPY) breakout.

Article: Market Outlook: Breakout Not Impossible

The S&P 500 and other major stock indices did have a breakout and are currently close to their all time highs.

In this article, I will explain why I believe that the stock market will show us some weakness over the next few weeks.

First, let me show you the comparison between the year-on-year performance of the S&P 500 and the most important leading indicator for the US economy (ISM manufacturing index). The ISM index came in much weaker than expected in April. This is already putting some pressure on stocks despite the fact that the ISM index is still relatively strong at 54.8 points.

The stock market is still pricing in higher growth as you can see. Note that I added the returns of the next months based on the current stock price. That way, you can see how much is currently priced in. At this point, we see that the market is richly valued close to 2400 points. A move towards 2350 would be appropriate under the current circumstances. Note that this is a 2% move, which is not even close to a correction.

This would mean one thing for sure: higher volatility. At least if history repeats itself. The next graph shows the comparison between the ISM index (inverted) and the S&P 500 CBOE Volatility Index. Volatility tends to rise after slowing growth numbers from the ISM index.

The VIX would support market weakness and likely rise towards 15 on the short term.

At this point, it is also appropriate to mention that I am not advocating to go long vola. I'd rather short vola (NASDAQ:XIV) after rallies than to go long vola (NYSEARCA:VXX). But that's just my approach.

Two indicators that support market weakness are the ratio spreads between transportation stocks (NYSEARCA:XTN) and the Dow Jones Industrial Index (NYSEARCA:DIA) and Basic materials (NYSEARCA:XLB) versus utilities (NYSEARCA:XLU).

Cyclical assets are being sold while investors search for safer trades like utilities. Especially the ratio between transportation stocks and the Dow Jones is quite severe. This could also be an indication of further economic slowing. Although it is too early at this point to confirm or deny this.

On the other side, we see that the ratio spread between high yield corporate bonds (NYSEARCA:JNK) and government bonds (NYSEARCA:TLT) is still relatively strong. However, as good as the spread looks, I had to add another picture that spoils the party. The heavily energy dependent 'junk' bonds are completely ignoring the recent oil correction. A further oil decline or an extended period of time at current prices could lead to a massive underperformance of junk bonds.

Conclusion

I believe that the market is ready for a small decline. Leading growth indicators are slowing while cyclical industries that performed very well after the election are being slaughtered compared to other less cyclical assets.

The decline will push market volatility higher and lead to an underperformance of junk bonds.

My strategy is to stay on the sidelines. I sold some more stocks last week but didn't open short positions. I am going to buy into weakness and probably short volatility if my article turns out to be correct.

On a side note: I do not advise people to panic sell or to go short. yes, the market is due for some weakness but I do not expect a bigger sell-off at this point. And additionally, I want to say that I do not encourage anyone to trade volatility ETFs or other financial products that might be less 'well-known'.

Many thanks for reading my article. Please leave a comment below if you have questions or remarks. You can also send me a direct message or an email. Also make sure to always follow your own risk management.