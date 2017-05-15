Seadrill - Is There Anything To Learn From The Tidewater Prepackaged Bankruptcy Deal?

Tidewater, one of the world’s largest offshore vessel owners, entered into a pre-packaged bankruptcy deal on May 17.

Everyone here knows that Seadrill and its subsidiaries such as North Atlantic Drilling are in the process of restructuring their huge debt.

Image: TDW ship. Garza_Tide107

Tidewater, Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Investment thesis:

The oil service sector in general experiences the worst downturn in recent history and bankruptcy is now a familiar occurrence that we get to witness on a weekly basis unfortunately.

Everyone here knows that Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) and its subsidiaries such as North Atlantic Drilling (NYSE:NADL) are in the process of restructuring their huge debt, either through an out-of-court deal or through Chapter 11. We all expect an agreement probably in July, after the company announced early April that it managed to get another delay to finalize the restructuring plan. Bloomberg wrote:

The company announced on Tuesday that it reached an agreement with its banking group to extend a series of key dates, including the maturity on three facilities totaling about $3 billion. The milestone to implement a restructuring plan was extended to July 31 from April 30 and the related covenant amendments and waivers were pushed back to Sept. 30 from the end of June.

One common denominator in this whole emotional saga is that "experts" on seeking alpha and elsewhere, who are using "wipe-out" and other catastrophic parabolic expressions -- identifying shareholders as a turkey to be slaughtered soon -- are basically always half-wrong and get pie-faced when the facts are finally publicly released.

Yes, a restructuring process is extremely serious and often involves a large dilution, but it is not the end of the road as often described wrongly in a Manichean way, and the stock price is not necessarily going to zero. It may, in fact, get a boost on the news.

I have no idea what will happen to the stock price when Seadrill will finally unveil its restructuring plan in a few weeks or months. However, I have the decency, at least, to avoid certain alarming comments made to profit obviously from an engineered panic.

Tidewater pre-packaged bankruptcy

Tidewater, one of the world's largest offshore vessel owners, entered into a pre-packaged bankruptcy deal with certain consenting creditors expected to be filed on May 17.

The result is that the company will substantially strengthen its balance sheet and will be better fitted to "weather the downturn".

The prepackaged plan is supported by 60% of the outstanding principal amount of loans under the credit agreement of June 21, 2013, and holders of 99% of the aggregate outstanding principal amount of Tidewater's Senior Notes.

Tidewater indicates that it expects to eliminate $1.6 billion in debt.

In addition, considering the rejection of certain sale-leaseback agreements discussed above, the Company estimates that interest and operating lease expenses will be reduced by approximately $73 million annually.

Under the pre-packaged plan, the supporting creditors will get their prorata share of $225 million of cash; common stock and, if applicable, warrants to purchase common stock, representing 95% of the pro forma common equity in the future reorganized Tidewater, and new 8% fixed rate secured notes due in 2022 in the aggregate principal amount of $350 million.

In addition, Tidewater's existing shares of common stock will be cancelled, and the existing common stockholders of Tidewater will receive their pro rata share of common stock representing 5% of the pro forma common equity in the reorganized Tidewater.

The existing shareholders will also be granted six year warrants to buy purchase additional shares of common stock of the future reorganized Tidewater.

These warrants will be issued in two tranches:

The first tranche (the "Series A Warrants") being exercisable immediately, at an aggregate exercise price based upon an equity value of the Company of approximately $1.71 billion.

The second tranche (the "Series B Warrants") being exercisable immediately, at an aggregate exercise price based upon an equity value of the Company of $2.02 billion.

The tranches will enable the existing shareholders to buy a number of shares equal to 15 percent (7.5% per tranche).

From a shareholder's standpoint, Tidewater is getting a new life, whether or not it will be enough to catch the next bullish train is to be seen. Basically, shareholders are getting:

1 - 5% of the new share of TDW (there is uncertainty about a $131 million penalty due to canceling sale-leaseback agreements).

During the chapter 11 cases, Tidewater plans to reject certain sale-leaseback agreements for leased vessels currently in the company's fleet, and to limit the resulting rejection damages claims to approximately $131 million. However, counterparties to the sale-leaseback agreements dispute the amount of the rejection damages claims and a final resolution of the amount of such claims will be subject to litigation. As a result, there is no certainty as to the final amount of sale-leaseback rejection damages claims that will be treated pursuant to the Prepackaged Plan.

2 - 6-year warrants at 1.71B and 2.02B strikes which may be out-of-the-money when Tidewater will exit bankruptcy, but with a time duration of 6 years and a potential recovery in a few years they should not be totally discounted.

Additionally, Tidewater continues to negotiate with the NYSE about keeping its listing through the restructuring process.

The Company's management has been in discussions with the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") regarding maintaining its current listing through this restructuring process. Although, as previously disclosed, the Company was recently notified by the NYSE that it has fallen below the continued listing standard that requires listed companies to maintain an average closing price per share of at least $1.00 over a consecutive 30 trading-day period, the Company has notified the NYSE of its intent to cure and has until October 18, 2017 to regain compliance with that particular standard. Upon completion of the restructuring, it is expected that Tidewater will remain a publicly-traded company and, subject to the Company's compliance with all other NYSE listing standards, will continue to have its common stock listed for trading on the NYSE both during and after the restructuring process.

Now, what happened to the stock the day of the news?

The stock dropped about 50% in pre-market to 0.50 and even a little below, on the news. The panic selling based on emotion and complete ignorance of the nature of the deal pushed many gullible shareholders to sell at "any price".

However, the stock quickly recover to 0.94 during normal market hours and closed barely unchanged at 0.88.

What can be concluded that may have any relevance to Seadrill?

Very often in these particular situations, shareholders are offered a tiny percentage of the new stock and I believe Seadrill restructuring plan will leave between 5% to 10% to actual shareholders.

I expect Seadrill to have a deal similar to TDW in nature. As I indicated in my preceding article, Seadrill may come up with an out-of-court deal, which will be more favorable for actual shareholders in my opinion.

Now, many of you may believe that it means that the stock price will be 5% to 10% of the actual price and it is a mistake. In fact, trying to determine a fair value for the stock is a total "shot in the dark".

A possible strategy is to wait for the news and try to pick up a lower price in pre-market. Based on my experience, we should apply 50%-60% discount to the stock price and accumulate. Generally, the stock recovers sharply during normal hours and depending on the deal. Sometimes, the rally is coming one or two days after the news, like we experienced with Ocean Rig (NASDAQ:ORIG) on March 28, 2017.

My article is meant as a warning: Listen exclusively to your common sense and understand how uninformed and inaccurate all these so-called experts can be and why they are so adamant to "help you" to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

Important note: Do not forget to follow me on SDRL and other offshore drillers. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am trading and day trading SDRL, ORIG and TDW often.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.