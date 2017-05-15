Trade 52-Week Highs And Avoid 52-Week Lows

Trading a 52-week high or low is a common practice. Why does it have such mass appeal? And is this a sound trading system?

I’ve already discussed 52-week lows in this Seeking Alpha Instablog post and I encourage you to give it a read. I will summarize the findings below for those who want an over-view:

The white paper, Volume and Price Patterns Around a Stocks’s 52-Week Highs and Lows: Theory and Evidence, shows positive returns for the week (and lesser so for the month) following the 52-week low event.

The spike in volume surrounding this event correlates to the length of time since the previous low. The volume surrounding a 2 year low is stronger than a 1 year low.

The effect is inversely correlated to size. On average, smaller stocks have higher short-term performance and a larger relative spike in volume.

This effect is more pronounced during periods of high investor sentiment.

It all sounds very good but when you actually look at a practical trading system, it falls apart pretty fast. This system only appears to generate excess returns on illiquid stocks. Think of stocks which trade less than $50,000 per day and closer to $10,000. And with a small trade with something like $1,000 in a stock that might be trading around 50 cents – you could easily lose 5 – 7% per order due to slippage, the bid/ask spread and brokerage fees. A round-trip trade that loses 10 - 15% even when the price is stable? No thanks.

Want to see how this system turns out with liquid stocks such as those in the S&P 500 index (SPY)? All testing is compliments of Portfolio123. If the stock forms a new low we hold for one week.





Keep in mind, this doesn’t even include trading costs or slippage in this high turnover system. If you decide to hold for longer periods of time, from one month to one year, you will typically under-perform by modest amounts (less than 1% annually compared to the benchmark). But still not a great way to trade.

Trading 52-week lows is not a winning system on average and could lead to whining. Momentum is a real phenomenon where, in general, stocks trend and are less prone to reversing direction. Under-performing stocks continue to lose and out-performing stocks continue to out-perform. The one week excess gain noted in the above paper is from other investors herding the same trade. If you are to profit from this trade, you have to be the first guy in and the first guy out making as you profit 'pump and dump' style. Not my cup of tea.

Trading 52-week lows is also not a value system as some may feel. Low price does not mean cheap. My house could burn down and I might knock 10% off the asking price….that doesn’t mean my house is good value or cheaply priced. At any rate, I want to talk about something more interesting and that is 52-week highs.

S&P 500 and 52-Week Highs

One would expect that stocks making new highs might deliver market excess returns. This could be the case partially because stocks making new highs might have a large overlap with stocks which have high momentum…and high momentum stocks have been shown to have excess returns. As well, if an upward trending stock receives extra attention due to the widely reported ‘new 52-week high’ headline – this isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

Let’s test out the 52-week high system in S&P 500 stocks.





Oops! So much for our theory. While this system does deliver positive returns, as opposed to the 52-week low system, it still under-performs the market.

My next endeavor is to slightly modify our approach and to loosen the rules somewhat. This is my modified version:

Lookback over the past 20 days and record the highest daily closing value.

If this is higher than the highest previous closing value over the 52-weeks preceding it, we hold the stock.

My version gives a little buffer. If a stock goes up one week to make a new 52-week high and pulls back slightly in the following two weeks, our new modified system would keep holding the stock whereas the first rigid system would not.





Our new modified 52-week high system has a desirable return profile. It holds an average of 139 stocks at all times, has more than double the annual return of the market with less downward volatility. And if you are familiar with screening and ranking, you can backtest all sorts of variations such as keeping the top 25 stocks according to the Magic Formula make popular by Joel Greenblatt. And if not, well you have a large pool of stocks to choose from that have historically beat the market with less volatility and you can decide to trade these according to your own preferences.

Optimizing Based on Size

Can we optimize this 52-week high S&P 500 system further? Indeed we can. We need to look no further than the size factor. I take all stocks that pass my test and sort them into 5 equal categories according to size (market cap) within their own sector.





The first red bar represents an equal-weight S&P 500 fund (RSP), while the next blue bar represents the largest stocks in each sector making new highs. The teal bar on the far right represents the smallest stocks in each sector making new highs.

Keep in mind that this isn’t just the largest or smallest stocks in the entire S&P 500, but it is according to sector. A large Utility stock will have a different size than a large Consumer Staple or a large Financial.

So according to this rule, I would show a preference for the stock in the right column as they are smaller in the given sector.

Sector Large Stock Smaller Stock Staple Wal-Mart (WMT) Whole Foods Market (WFM) Tech Apple (AAPL) FLIR Systems (FLIR) Financial S&P Global (SPGI) Assurant (AIZ) Discretionary Amazon (AMZN) H&R Block (HRB) Healthcare Unitedhealth Group (UNH) PerkinElmer (PKI) Materials Monsanto (MON) Avery Dennison (AVY) Industrial 3M (MMM) Allegion (ALLE)

Now before you critique this approach arguing that Amazon is a better stock than H&R Block or that Apple has more promise than FLIR, keep in mind that we are not discussing the merits of each company as a long-term holding. We are only saying that when the smaller stocks on the right are making 52-week highs according to our trading strategy, they out-perform the stocks on the left on average.

Do you trade 52-week highs? What aspects do you look for? Would you like me to test a certain factor or style as regards a 52-week high? Comment and I will do my best.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Portfolio123 is a partner link which gives you twice the free trial subscription days at no additional cost to you.