Financial Markets: Dawn Of A New Epoch

Little attention was paid to XTC Markets’ leap from nowhere into third place in currency trading volume in 2016.

We are at the dawn of market revolution. The steady, enduring, pressure of competition and a Crisis-induced change in regulators' attitude is finally… breaking down the walls erected by the old boys' clubs that dominate markets that have been obsolete since the advent of financial futures and the rise of electronic trading.

Harbingers of change are everywhere, but perhaps most importantly in the new dominant players in the foreign exchange (forex) markets. XTX Markets, a proprietary trading firm, has come from nowhere to break the ranks of once-dominant dealer banks in forex spot market volume tables, supplanting Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) for third place in the 2016 Euromoney rankings. The electronic traders are rapidly replacing the banks in stock markets as well.

Three markets. Three revolutions.

This is the first of several articles considering an irony of the modern financial marketplace - the rapid evolution of financial market technology, on one hand; and the antiquated practices remaining, on the other. The goal is to identify what's out of date, along with the billions that investors lose annually because of old market custom. Also, to identify which changes to current trading activities will be rewarded by stockholders; which, punished. Finally, to consider remedies themselves.

Which firms are best positioned to make these changes? Broadly speaking, the potential agents of change fall into three groups: the large dealer banks, such as JP Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM); the exchange management firms, such as CME Group (NASDAQ:CME); and a raft of newer broker-dealers, sometimes classified as high frequency traders (HFT), such as XTX Trading, Citadel and Virtu. But the HFT classification both limits and skews the thrust of operations of this third group of firms. A better description is information technology (NYSE:IT) savvy, lightly regulated, outsiders: firms breaching the crumbling fortress walls erected by the other two groups.

The following articles will examine the three dominant market forms: futures markets, stock markets, and over-the-counter (OTC) markets. Are recent technological changes efficiently reflected by changes in market practice?

Rank the importance of changes to the three market forms using these criteria.

Bang per buck. How much is gained by market changes per dollar of cost?

Regulatory headwinds. How easily will changes gain regulatory approval?

Follow-on benefits. How much total traction is gained? Do other high value structural changes follow more easily?

OTC markets.

An OTC trade is any trade not conducted on an organized exchange. But OTC markets vary by volume. The important OTC markets are the high-volume London-based markets, once the jealously guarded domain of dealer banks - weakened by the soft ways of privilege and protection. Here, changes in trading technology will produce the most bang per buck.

The era of high volume OTC trading began with the collapse of the Bretton Woods Agreement on 15 August 1971, when the United States unilaterally terminated convertibility of the US dollar to gold. The financial markets fled inept American regulations for London, where anything goes.

Among the three market forms, OTC markets stand out for two reasons. First, they are the least efficient of the three; second, they are under direct attack right now. The quintessential high volume OTC market is foreign exchange - the market getting media attention now.

The forex market is the tastiest dish on the OTC platter for three reasons:

First, it has largely escaped government regulation. Market entry is red tape-lite.

Second, measured by total value traded, it's the globe's largest market.

Last, the scent of easy profit oozing from the pores of the forex market - the rents resulting from almost 50 years of Bank of England-protected oligopoly control by the dealer banks - is piquing the lust of market carnivores.

The forex market and other OTC markets, most importantly interest rate swaps and Eurodollar deposits, are ripe for change. Forex comes first though: the low-hanging fruit.

The American Stock Market.

The first of the two transactions necessary to transfer ownership of common stock in the United States, the agreement between buyer and seller, the deal itself, may be executed OTC, or on SEC-designated exchanges, or on proprietary exchanges, managed by broker-dealers, called dark pools. The most prominent dealing arena, stock exchanges, are responsible only for the first of the two steps required to conduct a transaction - the agreement to transfer ownership: the deal.

The second step, transfer of ownership itself, or clearing, is conducted by the Depository Trust Clearing Corporation (OTC:DTCC). The DTCC is owned by broker-dealers. Its predecessor organizations were formed in the 1960's, when the system of physical transfer of securities by messengers was overwhelmed by the explosion in trading volume at the time.

The two steps in the process of exchanging common stocks, trading and clearing, are evolving at a snail's pace. Why? The two attractions of forex to market invaders - absence of government regulation and the enormous rent extracted by the old tightly-knit dealer bank oligopoly - are less significant in the stock market. While competition among broker-dealers exists with few barriers in this market, the SEC has managed to create a parasitic oligopoly among the exchanges themselves.

The Achilles' heel of the American stock market is this government-induced oligopoly - not a government-protected cabal among traders as in the OTC markets; but instead, among the exchanges.

The web of SEC-created barriers to competition among exchanges may be loosely called the National Market System (NYSE:NMS). The SEC avers NMS is a collection of regulations designed to promote competition among broker-dealers. But the reality is the opposite. NMS has spawned multiple parasitic exchanges that would have otherwise been casualties of the electronic trading revolution. These superfluous exchanges and their high and rising fees charged to broker-dealers - fees prerequisite to participating in the broker-dealer market - have a follow-on effect of limiting the number of broker-dealers as well.

The stock market will, like the OTC market, ultimately bypass this antiquated system, unless the SEC wakes up to the failure of NMS. The result will be a dramatic reduction of the SEC's importance.

Futures markets.

The young Turks of markets today - trading firms like Citadel, XTX, and Virtu - owe much of their present opportunity to innovations brought forth by the futures markets. Futures markets have been the engine of changing market structure since the turn of the 20th century, through innovations old and new - daily cash mark-to-market risk management, risk-based margining, closing price settlement without daily clearing, financial futures, electronic trading, stock index trading, and exchange demutualization, for example.

However, futures markets themselves have done little to innovate since demutualization of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in 2000. Yet futures markets are relatively easy to improve further. Futures benefit from the regulation of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, with its light regulatory touch.

