Cisco Earnings Expected To Plod Along

Revenues have been cyclical and flat overall for several years. Non-GAAP earnings per share have been in a slowing uptrend.

Cisco earnings will be reported this week and are expected to be a small improvement both YoY and QoQ.

Earnings per Share

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) reports earnings for the quarter ending April 2017 on Wednesday, May 17, after market close. CEO Chuck Robbins is expected to report Non-GAAP and GAAP earnings per share of $0.58 and $0.47, respectively. Revenues are expected to be near $12 billion.

The estimated Non-GAAP EPS of $0.58 would be an small improvement for both YoY (+1.7%) and QoQ (+1.7%). This is below the four-quarter earnings per share average through QE January 2017 of $0.60.

Estimated QE April 2017 Earnings per Share (Non-GAAP):

Analyst Estimates : $0.58 avg, $0.56 low, $0.59 high, 29 analysts Prior Year $0.57 = +1.75%YoY Prior Quarter $0.57 = +1.75% QoQ Cisco Management Outlook is $0.57 to $0.59, or 0% to +3.5% YoY

Both GAAP and Non-GAAP EPS has been positive for 34 consecutive quarters, since the QE 10-25-08 when I started following Cisco financial performance.

Earnings per Share Year Over Year Growth Rate (%)

The estimated GAAP EPS for the QE 4-30-17 of $0.47 is a low +2.2% increase year over year, from the prior year quarter of $0.46. The most recent four quarters average a worse -1.5% because of the YoY decreases the prior two quarters. Cisco has had 3 YoY decreases in the past 4 quarters, after a prior run of 5 consecutive YoY quarterly increases.

The estimated Non-GAAP EPS for the QE 4-30-17 of $0.58 is a low +1.75% increase year over year, from the prior year quarter of $0.57. The most recent four quarters average a better +3.9%. In the past 30 quarters, since QE 10-29-09, Cisco has only had 4 YoY decreases and two zero or no change per share, one of which was this prior quarter.

Revenues

Cisco revenues (GAAP & Non-GAAP) have been cyclical and flat, as seen by the chart below. The QE April tends to be an increase from the annual low for the QE January. Revenues peak with the QE July and then decline for the QE October. Once again an annual low is reached subsequently for the QE January. The annual cyclical highs and low have recently become lower.

Since the QE April 2010, 29 quarters, revenues have averaged $11.7B, which is comparable to the $11.9B projected this next quarter. The average for the most recent 4 quarters is $12.1B.

Estimated QE April 2017 Revenues (GAAP & Non-GAAP):

Analyst Estimates : $11.90B avg, $11.78B low, $12.13B high, 27 analysts Prior Year $12.00B = -0.8% YoY Prior Quarter $11.58B = +2.8% QoQ Cisco Management Outlook is $11.76B to $12.00B, or -2% to 0% YoY

The most recent five quarters have been a negative change YoY % for revenues, averaging a disappointing -1.7%. The most recent four quarters average a lower -2.1%. With an expected decrease YoY of -.8% for the upcoming QE April 2017, this would be six consecutive quarters negative.

Revenues by Products and Services

As noted in the previous section, Cisco total revenues have been cyclical and flat. As can be seen in the chart below, the decline has been the result of mostly Switching and Other (Service Provider Video, Wireless, Data Center, Security, & Other). Segment revenues consist of Products (73%) and Services (27%). The proportion of these revenues vary little and slowly from quarter to quarter, although Services as a proportion of total revenues has been in a small uptrend the past few quarters.

Return on Assets

Because Non-GAAP earnings are higher than GAAP earnings, the return on assets is also higher. What is interesting is that both Non-GAAP and GAAP return on assets are declining, which indicates a less efficient deployment of assets.

Conclusion

Financial Performance: Non-GAAP financial performance continues in a slowing uptrend as earnings per share have been in a long-term increase. There is a lack of catalyst because revenues have been rather flat over the past years. GAAP financial performance has been more volatile with even slower growth.

Financial Position: Financial position is adequate with a capital to assets ratio of 51% but has been trending slightly lower the past few years. Working capital has increased to a record $61 million with an adequate current assets to total assets ratio of 66%. The debt ratio of 28% is reasonable but has been trending higher for a couple of years.

Dividends: Cisco declared a 12% increased dividend of $0.29 on April 6, which is now approximately a 3.5% annualized yield.

Capital Allocation: Per the QE January 2017 Cisco press release : "For the second quarter of fiscal 2017, Cisco repurchased approximately 33 million shares of common stock under its stock repurchase program at an average price of $30.33 per share for an aggregate purchase price of $1.0 billion. As of January 28, 2017, Cisco had repurchased and retired 4.7 billion shares of Cisco common stock at an average price of $21.17 per share for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $98.6 billion since the inception of the stock repurchase program. The remaining authorized amount for stock repurchases under this program is approximately $13.4 billion with no termination date."

Stock Price: CSCO stock reached a multi-year closing high of $34.44 on March 1, 2017, pulled back, retested that high on May 5, and then has pulled back again before the earnings report. At this writing Cisco is about 3% below that peak, is up about +11% for 2017, and up an amazing +25% for the twelve months ended. The stock has been in an overall uptrend since February 2016. With a stock beta of 1.42, this stock can show some volatility, but I do not have an opinion on the short-term prospects of CSCO.

Stock Evaluation & Opinion: As an intermediate-term to long-term investor, I consider CSCO stock to be a Hold, compared to Buy or Sell. I am neutral on CSCO stock, compared to positive or negative. I cannot get excited about Cisco because revenues need to increase at a more encouraging rate. The earnings per share charts at the beginning of this article report a slow upward trend over the years. Perhaps a few more cents of EPS can be squeezed out of flat revenues, but I doubt much can. A stronger uptrend in revenues would drive earnings per share higher and speed the rise of CSCO. The next quarter, the QE July 2017, is normally the cyclical peak for Cisco. I'd rather wait and see if these upcoming earnings reports can be a positive driver for Cisco's longer-term prospects.

(Graphs created by author using data from Cisco )

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.