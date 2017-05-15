The Break-Out At Ctrip Is Going To Last

But the company is not only expanding domestically to third and fourth tier cities, it also has big opportunities abroad.

Ctrip is the market leader and the most obvious way to play the Chinese tourism boom.

And with good reason, revenues are still increasing at a very fast rate and margins are improving as a result of that and the market consolidation.

Ctrip (NASDAQ:CTRP) is the Chinese online travel agency which we wrote about before. It is benefiting from a series of important tailwinds:

The Chinese tourism industry is still in its infancy, so starting off from a (relatively) small base.

The increasing size of the middle class and increasing wages.

The shift in development policy from being led by exports and investments towards being led by consumer expenditures.

The shift from offline to online business and to mobile. In 2015, just 10% of trips were booked online

The series of acquisitions and alliances that have solidified Ctrip's market position as the dominant player.

Consider the following from Business Insider (our emphasis):

China's middle class is booming. And with that explosion of wealth comes the opportunity for the Chinese to try and experience new things, including traveling abroad. While only about 6% of Chinese citizens have passports, their overseas spending is the highest in the world, amounting to about $200 billion over the last three years, or about the size of Greece's economy. Their spending has gotten so crazy that Japan even created a new word, bakugai, to explain their "explosive buying."

We have signaled and discussed these developments before, yet the stock has been range-bound for a long time, every time hitting against a resistance level just above $50. But recently, just before Q1 earnings, the shares have started to break out and the earnings, after a slight hiccup, have consolidated that breakout.

So there seems to be a new impetus behind the shares, propelling them higher and it's not difficult to see what, it's the Q1 earnings themselves:

Revenues are still growing briskly at 46.1% reaching $884M in the quarter, beating expectations by $17.45M

Rather than raking in a loss, EPS came in 9 cents above expectations and the company made a small GAAP profit of $0.02 per share. Excluding share-based compensation, EPS is $0.16.

Gross margins are improving and have now reached 80%, a 200-points gain sequentially and a 700-points gain over the year.

Operating margin excluding share-based compensation rose from 0% a year ago to 15% in Q1 2017.

Segments

Accommodation reservation, $301M revenues, 28% increase on last year.

Transportation ticketing: $418M, 48% revenue growth.

Packaged tours: $102M, 26% revenue growth.

Corporate travel $21M, 25% revenue growth.

Some subsectors grew particularly fast over the past year, like international car rentals (+300%); ground transportation, like train and bus ticketing, car rental (+100%+)

Guidance

Guidance from the company is rather straightforward, management argues that the revenue growth (40-45%) will simply continue, subject to change. In the Q&A section it provided some more color though, arguing that it expects RMB 900M to RMB1B in operating profits for the year (roughly $130M-145M).

Management is also confident that with the domestic consolidation behind it, it can go back to having non-GAAP operating margins between 20% and 30%.

Expansion

The company has consolidated its position as the number one online travel agency, through a series of mergers, acquisitions and alliances, most notably with the top two domestic rivals eLong and Qunar. As a result of the most important merger with its biggest rival Qunar, Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) is now one of its main shareholders. Ctrip handled almost 70% of Chinese online travel transactions, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

The company is still expanding and its top priority still is growing and gaining market share, more particular in two segments:

Second and third tier cities

International travel

The company plans to still invest heavily into expansion, without which we would see a considerable margin improvement.

Tourism in the second and third tier cities is booming, hotel nights booking doubled in the year during the Labor day holiday and Ctrip is expanding its presence to benefit from this development. The company started with the most profitable markets, the big coastal cities.

But now that purchasing power is also rising in the second and third tier cities the company is heavily investing in better presence there, not only in terms of facilities (hotels, train tickets, bus tickets, ferry, car rental, etc.) but also in terms of marketing presence. According to management, growth has been in the triple-digits year-over-year.

Management did argue that at first, the ROI on the expansion here will be below than that in the mature markets, but that is hardly a surprise, given the initial investments and marketing efforts, and the lower purchasing power in these cities.

For the international expansion, the company acquired Skyscanner last November for $1.7B. Skyscanner, based in Scotland, was looking to go public itself. It's a ticket platform that searches through travel options for users and provides price comparisons.

The company was already profitable (17.5M pounds) and growing considerably at a pace of 29% to a revenue of 120M pounds in 2015. Chinese visitors were already using Skyscanner's platform as this grew 67% in 2015.

This isn't actually surprising as Skyscanner itself acquired a Chinese travel company (Youbibi) in 2014. The platform helps Ctrip in helping its domestic customers venturing abroad as well as creating a bigger international footprint, and it seems is off to a good start, per Q1CC:

Skyscanner has seen strong uplift in conversion rates, ancillary upsell and mobile bookings for all the partners. The direct booking facility will be fully available in the second half of the year. Ctrip will leverage Skyscanner platform to better serve travelers around the world.

The company is working hard to make the direct booking accessible for Skyscanner's sites and have actually managed to produce the first booking a couple of weeks before the Q1CC, so there are other synergies from this hookup emerging.

Last January, Ctrip invested $180M (plus the ability to buy its shares in the open market giving it a 26.6% stake) in India's largest online travel agency MakeMyTrip. This investment is being expanded recently with another $35M investment.

The synergies are obvious. Management argued on the Q1CC that India is at the same stage of China 10 to 20 years ago, with all the same growth potential. The Indians can benefit from Ctrip's technological expertise while for Ctrip this constitutes a phenomenal expansion possibility.

Both markets are dominated by mobile (smartphone) access and the compound growth rate of Indian tourism is 12%.

Innovation

The company also still keeps innovating and improving its platform, for instance through online room selection, invoice pre-ordering and automated check-in and check-out machines.

Margins

Having such a dominant market position in a market that is still fast growing allows Ctrip to boost margins in a meaningful way:

Reduced competition which used to be fierce, so the company now is able to spend less on promotions and discounts and has more scope to raise prices.

Leverage provided by the underlying growth, which is still very substantial.

We have seen above in the Q1 results that this is working and margins have improved substantially. Indeed, it's no surprise that the merger with Qunar was particularly good for margins, as management argued during the Q1CC:

Our operating margin has been significantly improved because I think most important reason is because our very successful synergies we achieved on all the invested companies including Ctrip and Qunar brand.

Another reason for the margin expansion is the heavy investment in ICT of the last couple of years, automating much of the processes. Skyscraper, with its metasearch model also boost gross margins by 1% to 1.5%, despite it being only in the mid-to-high single digits in terms of revenue.

What's also noteworthy is that despite growing at 40-45%, it doesn't expect an increase in headcount (which currently stands at 30,000). The company expects to be able to maintain the 80% gross margin for the coming quarters.

Risks

Given the above tailwinds and the leading market position that the company enjoys, we have little reason to doubt that the good times cannot last. However, there are still a few reasons for concern:

High stock-based compensation, a whopping $76M for the quarter or nearly 9% of revenues.

A Chinese deleveraging drive.

Regulatory scrutiny.

The share-based compensation was an astronomical $513M in 2016 (from company PR):

For the full year ended December 31, 2016, net loss attributable to Ctrip's shareholders was RMB1.4 billion (US$206 million), compared to net income of RMB2.5 billion in 2015. Excluding share-based compensation charges, Non-GAAP net income attributable to Ctrip's shareholders was RMB2.1 billion (US$307 million), compared to RMB3.2 billion in 2015.

No doubt acquisitions have boosted this figure substantially, but it's still very high.

China finally seems to have embarked on a deleveraging drive in order to clean bank and other financial institutions of a very large debt overhang and reduce bad debt. For the context of this article, the details of the problem and policies do not really matter (we refer you to here and here, for instance). What matters is that it could affect credit creation and economic growth in a negative way.

Ctrip ran afoul of the China Consumer Agency earlier this year for its practice of automatically signing up customers for add-on products without giving them the option of opting in or opting out. According to an analyst from Stifel, the impact could be substantial (from Street Insider):

His summary conclusion is that they believe while about 14% of Ctrip's total revenue comes from add-on purchases, around 3% to 4% of total revenue is at risk if the China Consumer Agency (CCA) drives considerable change at Ctrip.

Nevertheless, Stifel maintains a buy rating and price target of $58. Here is management on the Q1CC (our emphasis):

So, firstly, Ctrip uses cross-selling practice to facilitate one-stop travel experiences. And we basically personalized all the cross-selling options that had to fit customers' requirement based on their historical review and booking history. And that's why we see very positive feedback from our customers and we will continuously improve the conversion rate as well as the customer satisfaction rate. Lastly, but most importantly, customer actually can uncheck any extra services and review their shortlist before or after they check out.

Basically, it is saying the CCA concerns are unwarranted. Another analyst, from Nomura, asked whether the cross-selling service actually improved, even after making adjustments for the CCA investigation. Management confirmed this:

Yes. We - actually our air ticketing team there working very hard to find the most appropriate and useful product to cross-selling together with the air ticket. For example, the VIP Lounge service is over 50% of the customers, they choose once - select - will add them to the next shopping, which tells you how important and useful those cross-selling product is.

So it looks like the company has this under control and it's not really a problem. A bit more of a problem is a regulatory change ordaining China's three state-owned airlines to generate at least half of their ticket revenues through direct sales by 2019, but that hasn't stopped Ctrip from another collaborative agreement last month, this time with China Eastern Airlines. Of course, this was after a$463M investment in the airliner last year.

Valuation

Some input:

The balance sheet is pretty healthy, the company has $4.98B in debt and $4.93 in cash and short-term investments.

Funny enough, there was also a gap of half a billion between GAAP and non-GAAP earnings in 2016. EPS was -$0.44 on a GAAP basis but $0.58 on a non-GAAP basis in 2016, a whopping difference. The difference in Q1 2017 was not quite as dramatic ($0.02 versus $0.16), but still quite substantial.

Which is to say that on a GAAP basis, the company struggles to make a profit and the shares are really terribly expensive.

Analysts, on average, expect the company to deliver GAAP EPS of $0.36 this year, rising to $1.04 the next. Non-GAAP figures will be substantially above that, possibly as much as a dollar, but there is no escaping the fact that the shares aren't cheap.

Technical

From late 2015, the shares have been range-bound hitting multiple times against the resistance level at $50. The shares have taken that level out and are roughly at the all-time high set in 2015.

One could buy some now and wait for the $50 level to be retested (as support) to add some more, if that happens.

Conclusion

While the shares are certainly not cheap, we believe they will move higher. We propose the following reasons:

After lingering in a trading range seemingly forever, the shares have finally broken out.

The Chinese tourism industry is still in the early innings

The sector has consolidated in an important way, which should reduce competition and Ctrip has emerged as the undisputed dominant player.

The platform has substantial leverage that only now seems to be activated (as a result of ongoing growth and market consolidation and after substantial investments in the IT), leading to substantial margin improvement.

There is ample room for expansion abroad, most notably in the rest of Asia.

