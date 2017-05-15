Waiting For Signs Of Stabilization

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) looks cheap and attractive compared to history and peers. The stock trades at depressed valuations due to decline in operating margin and investors' pessimism over the traditional brick and mortar business. The stock's downtrend started in 2015, declining more than 55% over the last two years. Reversion to the mean would require restoring investors' confidence and preserving the company's profitability. It would also require convincing investors that the fears of digitization are overblown, and the company will survive the secular change. The depressed valuation justifies the uncertainty over the new business model. But my analysis shows that the company is in the best position to survive the retail storm. It trades at one of the cheapest valuations in the sector with having one of the safest balance sheets. However, to restore the investors' confidence, the company needs to show signs of stabilization. For this reason, I have not initiated the entry, but BBBY is on my watch list. The negative momentum may send the stock lower, especially if $35 level does not hold. Let me share the analysis why the company is cheap, and why it is in the best position to survive. Also, I will share the key concerns that left me waiting on the sideline. I will begin with the most recent stock performance.

Share price performance

The stock reached high of $80.54 in December 2013. During the year 2014, the stock was trading lower but tried to attack the high of $80 in January 2015. The failed attack sent the stock lower, and the downward trend is still continuing. Technically, the company does have a strong bearish momentum, and currently, it is attacking the $35 level. That level should work as a temporary support as it worked as a support in 2010. If it is breached, it can continue downwards, attacking the lows from 2009.

Source: finance.yahoo.com

The key reason for the bearish momentum is the investors' pessimism towards traditional brick and mortar business. These fears are supported by the company's declining operating margin.

Operating margin decline

Operating margin has been shrinking dramatically. It reached a peak in 2012 of 16.5%. And since then, it has been declining every year. Last year, it was only 9.3%, and this deterioration is projected to continue.

Source: Bed Bath & Beyond 10-Ks

Even the management does not have much sense when and at what level it should stop.

Source: 4Q 2016 Call Transcript

This does not give much optimism for the future. And, in my point of view, further signs of deterioration may send the stock lower. Several catalysts may result in increasing investors' nervousness apart from further operating margin worsening. For instance, the company is growing its traditional brick and mortar presence opening more stores annually and is projected to increase that presence further. It is going against the trend of its peers as Macy's (NYSE:M), J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP), Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) and other retailers are closing numerous stores. And, so if the company starts closing the stores, it may send the stock lower. Therefore, I would want to see the confirmation that this will not happen and that the decline in operating margin will stabilize. The signs of the stabilization will be visible in same-stores sales flattening and operating margin stops worsening. The management reported a guidance for the upcoming year projecting a flat same-store sales. However, the operating margin is set to decline further. Nevertheless, these are not company-specific problems, but industry-wide. And, the company is the cheapest in the industry and could be one of the survivors in brick and mortar battle.

Historical Valuation

The historical valuation suggests the company is cheap. Before the downtrend began, it was trading at 8 times price to earnings only in 2009 when the company was bottoming and when it was trading below $20.

Source: Author's Calculation Using Bed Bath & Beyond 10-Ks

Therefore, if the theory of reversion to the mean holds, the company should either revert to its historical averages, or its earnings should decline, and the price will trade sideways. Next year, analysts project EPS of approximately $4.3 per share, which is relatively flat compared to last year's EPS. Therefore, the deterioration in EPS is not that dramatic, despite declining margin. But perhaps, this time is different, and reversion to the mean will not occur.

Fears of brick and mortar business

The traditional brick and mortar companies are endangered to survive the secular shift in consumer behavior to shop more online. Investors are looking for signs of stabilization, yet they are getting only the confirmation of declining trend. The traditional retailers such as Macy's, J.C. Penney, Kohl's among others have been closing stores and shifted away from its traditional brick and mortar business. Also, this is at the time when the economy is in the best shape, and so it amplifies the investors' fears. Therefore, the secular shift is real, and it can hardly be projected when it will stop. There will be winners and losers in this battle. But this company is in perfect position to be on winning side.

Cheapest and strongest among its peers

The company trades at the lowest price to earnings multiple among its peers.

Source: Author's Calculation Using Company's 10-Ks

Also, looking at the price to free cash flow, it is one of the cheapest company among competitors.

Source: Author's Calculation Using Company's 10-Ks

Kohl's is cheaper as it had positive working capital benefit that will not repeat in the future. This would suggest that either the investors anticipate more problems with BBBY or the fears are overblown with respect to this company, and the company will outperform its peers.

Source: Author's Calculation Using Company's 10-Ks

Looking at the debt-to-EBITDA ratio, it has one of the strongest balance sheets, as the ratio is the lowest. Only GAP, Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST), TJX (NYSE:TJX) have better ratio, but these companies are a bit pricier. This gives me a confidence that investors' fears are rather overblown and Bed, Bath & Beyond is in the best position to survive the storm. Also, the traditional business has been prepared for decreasing footfall, and so it may still be profitable with decline in traffic. The management has built a business that is more expensive to run and anticipate a weaker footfall.

Source: 4Q 2016 Call Transcript

In addition to that, the company has been investing heavily in digital infrastructure, which is positive sign that the company may withstand the storm. Yet, I will wait for the signs of stabilization, particularly in margin contraction.

Takeaway

The company looks cheap and attractive compared to history and peers. It is cheap because the operating margin has been deteriorating over the years. Reversion to the mean will suggest higher valuation in the future. Perhaps, this time is different as the secular change in consumer behavior is changing the business. It is happening at tremendous speed. However, investors looking for value in the brick and mortar sector, may choose Bed Bath & Beyond over its peers as it is one of the cheapest companies with the strongest balance sheet. There may be winners and losers in the retail battle, but I tend to think that Bed, Bath & Beyond will be among the winners. However, in the short term, it may suffer from investors' pessimism towards traditional retailers, and so I will wait on the sidelines to see the signs of stabilization, particularly in contracting margin.