An 8% YTD Gain Is Nice, But Can Johnson & Johnson Continue Growing Its Dividend?

In 2017, February and the beginning of March have been especially nice for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shareholders. As far as dividend aristocrats go, JNJ has solidified its position as the #2 biggest stock based on market capitalization, and is closing in on Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM). With XOM's up and down stock movement, JNJ is about $22B behind. Another short spurt like February/ March and JNJ could overtake XOM for the #1 spot. With the company's great size comes great responsibility. There's a big community here at SA that follow the stock closely, along with many individual investors close or at retirement age that depend on these kinds of big, blue chip dividend stocks. Setting a valuation on this company is widely discussed and can make a big difference in overall return, but many readers already own the stock. Although the stock price has had almost perfect exponential growth for quite some time, fears abound around the possibility of a top-both at the market level and JNJ level. I'm not here to attempt to answer that. It's a futile effort, and in the long term shouldn't mean much anyway for the investors with prudent portfolio management strategies in place. But, the health of the dividend is something I can formulate an opinion on, and can serve as a good checkpoint.

As can be expected with a dividend stock that has performed well, JNJ's dividend track record has been fantastic. The company has grown its dividend for 54 consecutive years. Over the last 3 years, the company has averaged a 6.7% annualized growth rate. Just how much potential yield on cost could this stock have given you? Well of course buying 54 years ago would lead to outstanding returns. Nobody will question that. But even in recent years, the stock's dividend has been in the 3.5% yield range (think around 2009-2012). Combine that high yield with the modest dividend growth rate and already the stock could've treated newer investors well. Let's use some big picture metrics to see how the stock has maintained such great results and how those results have trended lately. If things look consistent, there could be a good chance that this great dividend will continue into the foreseeable future.

JNJ data by YCharts

Payout ratio is an obvious metric to start with when it comes to dividend health. The exact number might not tell us much because it's a case by case basis. Now sure, anything over 100% is an obvious red flag. But consider that some REITS are legally required to pay a certain percentage of their earnings. Also some companies, especially those with executives who are shareholder friendly, will determine that higher dividends would be of greater benefit to shareholders than reinvestment in the business up to a certain dollar amount. This can make a stock have a higher payout ratio while not necessarily indicating a less healthy business model. In the case of JNJ, the payout ratio has been in a predictable range since the early 90's. The trend is slowly growing, but not at a concerning rate yet. Interestingly, earnings the past 3 years haven't moved much but the payout been affected too sharply even with the continued dividend growth. Speaking of earnings, let's look at that bread and butter picture.

JNJ data by YCharts

This kind of stable, predictable behavior reminds me of the San Antonio Spurs. The chart may be a bit misleading because of the "steep" drop in 2012, but look at the dollar ranges on the right. Even at its low of the last 10 years, earnings were still at $9.8 billion. That's not even less than 50% of its current all-time high, and is more than enough to pay a healthy dividend. From what we've seen so far, even JNJ's so called bad years have been very profitable.

JNJ data by YCharts

One metric I really love to look at is shareholder's equity. It can be a great predicator for good earnings and dividends (I've talked about it on Seeking Alpha several times with dividend stock article on PH and the growth/dividend stock article on LRCX). Now the scale that it affects each company is different, but the degree of that can be heavily influenced by a company's efficiency. For example, a high return on equity (ROE) will mean higher earnings growth than a company with the same shareholder's equity growth but lower ROE. Shareholder's equity, or the assets more specifically, create more net income because assets are income-producing (by their very definition). What I really like to see here is the recent growth since 2008. Although yes, growth since 2014 has stagnated, there's a chance that the previous growth has not yet been reflected completely-especially considering 2012 was underperforming from an earnings standpoint. There could be more catching up to do, if you will.

JNJ data by YCharts

Finally, debt to equity is always something that should be considered when it comes to dividend health. Higher debt can sustain a dividend for a couple years, but it will eventually catch up. Over the long term, a company can't support a dividend with debt. It can only kick the can down the road for so long. At first glance, the chart looks negative. But I implore you to look at the values rather than the picture. At 0.385, JNJ is still conservatively leveraged. From a total liabilities dividend by book value calculation, the debt to equity is around 1. That's just about where I like it.

To recap, there are a few negative indicators from the past 3 years. Shareholder's equity is down, debt is up, and the payout ratio is increasing. These things put a damper on the recent earnings results and could signal a bit of over optimism in the market. The counter to all of this is that over the long term the company has been very strong. Rough patches can happen in businesses over a few years, and a JNJ "rough patch" is another business's dream. The trend might be slightly bad lately, but the overall result seems generally good. Compare that to other dividend aristocrats and you'd might be hard pressed to find such high and consistent earnings numbers. These negatives are something to watch, but far from red flags. All I can say, as many have, is that I wish I had bought this stock in 1963.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.