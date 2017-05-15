American Railcar: Hop Aboard

Even if we reduce the dividend growth rate to 6% annually, our growth model shows a total return on the shares of 39% to 2020.

I think the shares of American Railcar Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:ARII) represent good value at these levels. The stock is trading at a significant, and unjustified discount to the overall market; the dividend is sustainable and we're overdue for a rise; and, the company is growing its leasing business, which I consider to be a very good strategy. The relatively stable cash flows of lessors deserve a greater premium than the market is currently offering American Railcar, so I suggest that investors with a longer time horizon buy shares at these levels.

Financial History

When reviewing the financial performance of American Railcar over the past several years, it becomes immediately obvious that this is a cyclical business. Revenues and profits spiked in 2015, during the boom period for tank car demand, only to drop back again. Investors must be aware that this is a business that has booms and busts. In my view, though, this cyclicality is already priced into the shares. What is not priced in, though, is the fact that management seems to have acted in the best interests of shareholders in spite of the cyclicality. For instance, the share count has dropped 10.6% over the past two years, and long-term debt has declined by $31 million over the past two years.

While on the topic of debt, 77.5% of it is due in five years or greater, which suggests that there's little chance of a credit freeze here. In addition, cash on the balance sheet represents fully 28% of debt outstanding.

Modeling The Dividend

When I attempt the unenviable task of predicting the future, I like to focus in on one variable that drives value and hold all else constant. I think the dividend is critical for shareholders, so I will move it while holding all else constant. Although the dividend has grown at a CAGR of about 44% over the past five years, it has been stagnant for some time. Given the relatively low payout ratio here, we would suggest it's time to grow the dividend. In my model, I'll assume the company sees the light and grows the dividend at 3% and 6% from these levels. I don't consider this to be an excessively optimistic exercise.

When I perform this exercise on American Railcar, an investor can expect a return of between 28-39% between now and the end of 2020. Given the likely demand growth for rail traffic over the next few decades, I consider this to be a very decent return in light of the risks present.

The Joys Of Leasing

American Railcar is embracing the leasing business, which I consider to be a very intelligent move. At the moment, American Railcar's lease fleet is just under 12,000 cars, which is up dramatically from just over 2,000 cars in 2012. For the quarter just ended, more than half (52%) of units delivered were for lease, which suggests to me that this is a growing element of the business. In total, of the 3,286 units in the backlog, 36.5% of them are for lease. I like the trend toward the lease business for two reasons.

First, the lease business will help mitigate some of the volatility inherent in the manufacturing business. Second, lease businesses create a much longer, and more predictable set of future cash flows. Finally, it seems that the industry seems to be moving toward a leasing model, where during Q1, 2016 fully 85% of deliveries were direct sale, in the quarter just ended that figure dropped to 47.7%.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the trend for ARII would turn Bullish with a daily close above $38.00. This would signal a bullish breakout from a very compact Descending Triangle Pattern, which we see as a bottoming process for the shares. From here we see the shares rising to the $43.00 level over the next three months.

As you know, we like to anticipate technical breakouts when what see on the charts supports the fundamentals. On Monday we will buy ARII Call Options which will provide us with approximately 14x leverage on our LONG trade (for details on the call option, please visit our website). Our initial stop-loss exit signal will be a daily close below $37.00.

For investors in the shares, we recommend you hold for three months or $43.00, whichever comes first. For longer-term investors (years not months), we believe ARII is a solid addition to any Dividend Growth Portfolio.

Conclusion

Thus, I'd say that the company is operationally volatile, hence the inexpensive share price. I would say that many good elements present here are not priced in at the moment, though. For instance, as the company is increasingly a lessor, cash flows will become far more predictable. There's also room for a long overdue dividend increase. In my view, then, American Railcar represents good value at these levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ARII over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We trade options. Sometimes our trades last a few days, sometimes a few weeks, sometimes a few months. Please review our trade history listed in our BlogPosts to get a feel for our trading style.