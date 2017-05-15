SDY Can Do Well In 2017

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the attractiveness of the SPDR Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) as an investment option. To do so, I will evaluate its recent market performance, fund characteristics, and market trends to determine where the fund may be headed for the rest of 2017.

First, a little about SDY. The fund's objective is to match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index. This index is designed to measure the performance of the highest dividend-yielding companies in the S&P Composite 1500 Index that have also followed a policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 20 consecutive years. While many ETFs focus on dividend-paying companies or high yields, SDY has a specific focus on companies with raising payments. At the time of writing, the fund is trading at $87.56 and its most recent quarterly dividend payment was $0.44/share. According to State Street's website, the firm that manages the fund, it has an annual yield of 2.52%. Year to date, SDY is up about 2.5%, not including its first-quarter dividend payment. This underperforms the Dow Jones Industrial Average (NYSEARCA:DIA), a popular benchmark which has returned almost 6% since the start of the year. However, there are a few reasons why I feel SDY will perform well in the second half of the year and going in to 2018, which I will outline below.

First, even with the Fed rate hike in March and more on the way, interest rates remain at historic lows. Dividend funds have been in favor for longer than anyone has expected, as historic low rates have increased investor appetite for stocks and funds that pay a reliable above-average yield. While many investors are expecting three Fed hikes this year, this will still leave interest rates at low levels heading into 2018. We can expect low rates, albeit increasing, for the foreseeable future, and dividend funds should continue to remain in favor during the next 12-18 months because of this. Given the recent uncertainty in Washington, it may even be longer than that. Investors are already beginning to view the three rate hike scenario with a bit more uncertainty than they did at the beginning of the year. For instance, after the Fed's recent statement on May 3rd, Fed fund futures reckoned there was a 67% chance of a rate hike in June, down from 72% prior to the statement. In truth, the Fed has signaled that three hikes are still on the table, but my opinion is that whether it's two or three, dividend funds should hold up well.

A second reason why I like SDY over other dividend funds is its exposure to the consumer and financial sectors. While I just mentioned the potential for rate hikes and how those hikes might negatively impact dividend funds, SDY's portfolio has a built-in hedge against this scenario. To start with, SDY's portfolio is weighted at 16% in the financials sector. This is slightly more than similar dividend funds Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) and Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM), which are both weighted at 13.50% in financials. I view this as a positive because financial firms are set to benefit from a rising rate environment. This is because as the economy improves and rates go up, banks and other financial firms increase the rate at which they charge for loans and other products at a faster pace than what they pay out for deposits. This will increase their interest rate spread, creating greater profitability for the firm. There is also the added benefit that with a strengthening economy more financial activity will occur, such as requests for loans and other services, and the percentage of loans that go in default or other bad debts will decrease. Overall, a growing US economy will be a boon for financial firms, and since they make up a sizeable amount of SDY's portfolio, it will provide a nice cushion as rates rise.

Additionally, SDY is heavily weighted towards the US consumer, with over 25% of the fund in either the consumer staples or consumer discretionary sectors. Again, these sectors benefit in a growing economy. If the Fed decides the economy is healthy enough for rate hikes, that should indicate employment figures are strong and consumers are spending again. Recently, consumer spending has cooled - one of the key reasons for SDY's underperformance. Looking forward, however, I expect this to be short-lived, as unemployment is comfortably below 5%, with the most recent reading at 4.4% for May 2017. Strong employment figures, if they continue, will eventually push consumer spending back up. I expect this to occur sooner rather than later, as lower-than-average consumer spending in Q1 was "largely a byproduct of warm winter weather that suppressed heating demand." In summary, while a stronger economy will send rates higher, SDY's exposure to both the financial and consumer sectors should allow the fund to perform well when conventional wisdom would indicate dividend funds will suffer.

Of course, investing in SDY is not without risk. Clearly, the fund has not performed strongly since the start of the year, and there is no guarantee that trend will reverse anytime soon. Notably, I mentioned how rising rates will benefit financial firms and therefore give a boost to a core part of SDY's portfolio. Conversely, if the Fed delays a June rate hike or otherwise lowers its forward guidance, financial firms will likely suffer swiftly, which will be a tremendous drag on SDY. Additionally, while the fund does have hedges against rising rates, that is by no means a sure thing. Investors may decide to flee all dividend funds for alternative options, such as bonds, once rates increase. SDY's exposure to the consumer is also a risk. While my personal view is that it's a positive, if employment figures soften or spending remains subdued, SDY will underperform other funds that are less exposed to consumer spending. Lastly, SDY's management fee is high compared to similar funds, coming in at .35%. Compare this to the funds I mentioned earlier, VIG and VYM, which charge .09% and .08%, respectively. While the difference is not substantial, it is large enough to discourage new investors when the fund is lagging its peers.

Bottomline

SDY is a unique dividend fund that offers high-yielding companies that have consistently raised their dividends. This is an important distinction in a rising rate environment, as its yield should continuously increase over time, helping to keep the fund competitive when alternative investments are offering higher distributions. Year to date, SDY has underperformed the broader market as consumer spending slipped and Fed announced the possibility of three rate hikes in 2017. However, I expect it to rebound as interest rates remain low and dividends remain attractive. And as rates do increase, the financial sector, which makes up 16% of SDY's portfolio, stands to be a primary beneficiary. With 2017 sure to bring more political and market uncertainty, I would encourage investors to take a serious look at reliable funds such as SDY.

