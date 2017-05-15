Annaly Capital Management: More Downside?

Annaly Capital Management, Inc.'s (NYSE:NLY) shares are not a buy just yet. The mortgage REIT is a classic income vehicle, paying shareholders a fat dividend, and Annaly Capital Management also managed to cover its payout with core earnings. That said, investors have started to move money out of the high-yield sector which could put more downward pressure on valuations.

I have owned shares of Annaly Capital Management until recently, but have sold because I felt valuations have gone up a little too much. As a matter of fact, I ditched Annaly Capital Management for two reasons: Shares were overvalued, selling for a premium to accounting book value, and they were wildly overbought.

Annaly Capital Management's shares have started to sell for a premium to accounting book value again recently, which was a red flag in my opinion, especially because the premium valuation coincided with overbought sentiment.

In other words, I felt a sell-off in high-yield income vehicles was only a question of time.

High-yield income vehicles have indeed started to drop in the latter half of April as income investors took profits in investments that have produced outstanding returns. The question now, however, is: Should investors buy the drop, or just wait a little longer to see if they can get an even better bargain?

Should You Buy The Drop?

As far as I am concerned, I have set a re-entry price for Annaly Capital Management at $10.5, meaning that as soon as the market price of Annaly's shares falls below $10.5, I am going to buy them again for my high-yield income portfolio. Why $10.5? Because I like to buy high-yield stocks not only at a high investment yield, but also at a sizable discount to the last reported book value.

Annaly Capital Management's common stock book value at the end of the March quarter was $11.23/share, reflecting an improvement of $0.07/share over the December quarter. Based on today's share price, Annaly's shares sell for 1.01x book value and a 10.62 percent yield.

The reason why I think waiting will pay off (as opposed to buying Annaly right away) is because valuations in the high-yield sector are still high. They are not as high as they were a couple of weeks ago, Yes, but most income vehicles remain expensive, and valuations could easily drop another 5-10 percent. Annaly Capital Management itself is no bargain either since its price equals the mortgage REIT's book value. Even though Annaly Capital Management and other mortgage REITs and business development companies are oversold in the short haul, another drop is entirely within the realms of possibility.

Your Takeaway

Annaly Capital Management's shares are not yet a bargain. Shares sell for a price equal to book value, even though Annaly's shares have slumped in the last several days. I am prepared to re-enter Annaly at a price closer to $10.5 where Annaly's valuation and reward-to-risk ratio look much better.

