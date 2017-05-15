It's That China Slowdown Again, But Acacia Networks Will Come Back Stronger

But we see little reason not to expect substantial growth to return to this former high-growth company, so we think the shares are a buy here.

Acacia's fall has been exaggerated by a secondary offering, a large dependence on China and an unusually high customer concentration.

Acacia Networks (NASDAQ:ACIA), the pioneer in so-called coherent communications (a technology that offers benefits over modulation at speeds above 10Gb/s) was on a serious roll:

And the share price was moving along pretty nicely as well, at least until late last year..

It isn't a big mystery what happened:

So the music stopped, so to speak and revenue growth went from strong growth into reverse. Two issues were blamed for the reversal last autumn:

A secondary offering of 4.5M shares at $100, a discount versus the share price at the time

A weak guidance from ZTE, it's main client

The question is, are these temporary setbacks or is there something structural at work?

The overall market in which Acacia operates still seems to be poised for strong growth, according to the graphs based on data from lighthouse in the latest investor presentation (PDF download) from the 9th of May this year.

The underlying market growth seems to be healthy. Indeed, we have seen a company like Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) doing very well in the data center space. And management confirmed this during the Q1CC:

We see continued long term capacity expansion in metro, long-haul and submarine networks, which validates our belief that these markets remain positioned for sustainable long-term growth.

But while Acacia had a good first quarter, the guidance for the second came in as a bit of a shock. First the first quarter, from the Q1CC:

Revenue increased 36% from $84.5 million in the first quarter of 2016 to $114.7 million in the first quarter of 2017.

Non-GAAP net income rose 120% from $14.6 million in the first quarter of 2016 to $32 million in the first quarter of 2017.

Non-GAAP diluted EPS rose 75% from $0.44 per share in the first quarter of 2016 to $0.77 per share in the first quarter of 2017.

Non-GAAP operating expenses, which exclude the impact of stock-based compensation expense were $22.2 million in the first quarter of 2017 or 19.4% of revenue compared to $19.2 million or 22.7% of revenue in the first quarter of 2016

GAAP operating income increased $29.9 million or 26.1% of revenue in the first quarter of 2017, up from $15.9 million or 18.9% of revenue in the prior year period.

Non-GAAP operating income in the first quarter of 2017 was $34.5 million or 30.1% of revenue, up from $16.2 million or 19.2% of revenue in the first quarter of 2016.

Non-GAAP operating income excludes $4.6 million of stock-based compensation expense for the first quarter of 2017.

We would say these are pretty good results and quite a bit above expectations. The EPS beat was especially substantial, $0.12 above expectations, yet these good figures were spoiled by the guidance for Q2.

Guidance

Revenue will be down a whopping 21.7% (at midpoint) sequentially to between $85M-$95M.

Non-GAAP diluted EPS will be between $0.22-$0.35

The main factor is a softening in demand from China that started in April, when asked, management concurred that this was roughly 90% of the problem. This of course is a problem for Acacia which is especially dependent on Chinese demand (40%).

The other 10% is some variety in the order rate from customers in the DCI market. There are also some margin issues, which is not surprising with such a substantial fall back in revenues but also due to some changes in product mix.

The company does expect a recovery in the second half of the year, from the Q1CC:

We anticipate growth both in China and DCI markets, during the second half of 2017 compared to the first half of 2017. Our China customers tell us they anticipate conditions to improve in the third quarter of 2017... we anticipate revenue growth in China to come from our DCO pluggables and flex-rate AC400G products in the second half of 2017. In the DCI segment, we believe, we'll see growth, as our direct hyperscale customers ramp deployments of Acacia products and as the order rate from our large OEM customer, with exposure to this segment that we discussed during our last earnings call, continues to improve... we also believe that second half growth will come from expanded business with our original and newer customers as they ramp deployments of our current and newer products.

New products and new customers

One of Acacia's weaknesses is its concentration of customers, it has a relatively small customer base. Another potential worry is increased competition, so it's nice to see that the company is making progress on both fronts. Some of the new products:

The CFP2-ACO and CFP2-DCO. Both are already shipping to customers but the ramp up will be gradual.

Also in the second half of 2017, we will start shipping our PIC in volume as a standalone product. This move will further expand our product offerings and we believe will also expand our total addressable market and further our relationships with network equipment manufacturers who are building their own line cards. (from the Q1CC).

our new BGA, our ball-grid array packaging technology for our PIC. The BGA combines our PIC with a TIA and driver in a package similar to that used for ASICs. We believe that this innovation is a key stepping stone to having the PIC and DSP ASIC in the same package and will enable improvements including higher performance and lower manufacturing cost using standard surface mount technology (Q1CC).

On gaining new customers, the company is making good progress, revenues from new customers rose a whopping 223% over the year and as a percentage of revenues it increased from 14% to 32% in Q1, so there is clear evidence the company is broadening its customer base. In fact, revenues from its original 8 customers grew by just 6.3% in the same period.

Margins

We have a feeling the company must be doing something right:

Most of this is likely due to the leverage from the rapid growth, we've already argued that there will be a little margin crimp in the present quarter.

Risk

In fast moving technology markets, there is always the risk that something better comes around. A lot of its customers, like Nokia (NYSE:NOK), Ciena (NASDAQ:CIEN), Huawei, Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), and Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) are also producing coherent communication solutions themselves.

It's always difficult to gauge what motivates the really substantial (30% of the float) short count, but it looks like one of two things:

Increased competition

Market slowdown

Even if R&D spending trended downward as a percentage of revenues (because of the explosion of the latter), in dollar terms it is still moving up solidly:

At the end of last year, over 45% of their employees held PhDs. Of course, spending a lot on R&D and employing a lot of smart people isn't necessarily a guarantee of anything, but at least the company's technology is still evolving, witness the introduction of new products.

There is considerable amount of evidence (see above) that the company is introducing new products and broadening its customer base. We are therefore not overly worried about their competitive position.

Valuation

Analyst on average expect an EPS of $2.19 this year, rising to $2.96 in 2018, giving the company a P/E of 21 and 16 respectively. The company has no debt and $271.3M in cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet.

Whether to call the company cheap or expensive isn't entirely straightforward but really depends what one thinks of the future growth. In the first half of this year, revenues have declined quite substantially, to the extent that analyst, on average, expect revenues to decline for the year (by 8%).

That's a far cry from last year, when revenues doubled and the year before when revenues rose by 64.5%. So whether the stock is cheap or not depends on what's the new normal.

Conclusion

We think that the new normal for Acacia still involves a good deal of growth, and there for that the shares are cheap and should be bought. The reasons are:

End markets are still growing healthily.

Acacia's customer concentration makes it vulnerable to the lumpiness of orders.

Acacia is especially vulnerable to a slowdown in China (40% of its revenue comes from China). Most observers think that Chinese demand will come back in the second half.

Acacia has been successful in broadening its customer base and it keeps on innovating, there are no signs it's losing competitiveness.

Orders can be lumpy. That is, there is the chance of an odd quarter where some big customers take it slow, and for the most part that seems what is happening to Acacia in the first two quarters of this year.

Acacia is particularly vulnerable to this because it's five biggest customers are good for 78% of its revenue and it's two biggest (ADVA and ZTE) alone account for over 50% of revenues.

An uptick in the business is likely, although the timing of that always remains subject to uncertainty. Management argues that it will come in the third quarter, but even if it doesn't the shares have fallen so much that we think there isn't all that much downside.

Analyst expect EPS just $2.19 for this year, which seems not to factor in that much of a recovery, given that if Q2 comes within the lower guidance, after Q2 half of that will already have been achieved. So we think there is room for upside surprises here.

Needless to say, there is always room for downside surprises as well.

