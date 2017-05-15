GATX Corporation Valuation Analysis - Is Stock A Buy Or Sell?

Current Price/Earnings ratio is 9.8x which is way below industry average of 29x, S&P 500 of 21.2x and GATX's 5 year is 13.8x.

Based on the stock price chart above, it is clear that GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) shares are in a range bound trend. Shareholders and potential investors of GATX may be interested in knowing what the future holds for their investment, and whether GATX stock rates as a buy, hold or sell?

Given the stock's recent performance, it seemed like a good time to take a closer look at the earnings expectations, peer analysis & valuation and fundamentals. That might help answer whether GATX stock is a good buy or sell in 2017.

Earnings Analysis - Solid earnings surprise

GATX, a global railcar lessor reported better-than-expected earnings for the consecutive straight quarter. It last posted its earnings for Q12017 on April 20th. The company reported EPS of $1.44 for the quarter, topping Street estimates of $1.11 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $316 million for the quarter compared to the Street estimate of $310 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted adjusted EPS of $1.62. Currently, analysts expect GATX to generate revenue of $355 million and EPS of $1.12 in Q22017. GATX has a 12-month low of $40.66 and a 12-month high of $64.46 (CMP $58.60). The firm's market cap is $2.3 billion.

Consensus Estimates Analysis

The company had revenue of $1,418 billion for the FY2016 (down 2% YoY). Currently, analysts expect company to generate revenue of $1,374 billion (down 3% YoY) in fiscal 2017 and $1351 billion (down 2% YoY) in fiscal 2018. Revenue estimates decreasing primarily due to continued railcar oversupply, manufacturing backlog, and low fleet utilization within the North America market all combined to maintain pressure on lease rates across the fleet.

Brian A. Kenney, president and chief executive officer of GATX, stated, "For the second consecutive quarter, North American car loadings increased and railroad velocity decreased on a year over year basis. However, continued railcar oversupply, a large railcar manufacturing backlog, and low fleet utilization among certain competitors combined to prevent general lease rate improvement in the first quarter.

Analysts are expecting company to post EPS of $4.55 in 2017. This implies a 2017 forward P/E for shares at 12.8x. Analysts are currently expecting 2018 EPS of $4.16, which implies a 2018 forward P/E for shares at 14x. This is below the S&P 500 forward P/E of 19.7x. In other words, stock is trading at discount/undervalued compared to S&P 500.

Revenue Sources

In Q12017, GATX's Rail North America segment contributed 80% of total revenue. This segment was followed by Rail International segment, which contributed 14%, ASC (American Steamship Company) contributed 2% and portfolio management segment contributed 4% of total revenue.

Rail North America posted operating income $93.0 million in Q12017, compared to $108.7 million in Q12016. Operating income was lower due to lower lease revenue and higher maintenance expense. Rail International's posted operating income $13.4 million in Q12017, compared to $12.6 million in Q12016. Operating income improvement was driven by lower maintenance expenses.

Income Statement Analysis - Improving operational efficiency

Over the past 5 years, operating income margin increased to 25.90% from 19.23% (667 bps improvement). This is primarily due to decreasing trend in cost of revenue. Also, net income margin improved from 11.04% to 18.13%. During the same period, EPS increased to $6.29 from $2.88 .

Improving operational efficiency also contributed to free cash flow. In FY2016, free cash flow was $30 million, increasing by $400 million compared to FY2012.

Current Valuation

Investors should look at valuation methodologies when deciding whether to enter or exit a stock. Valuation is driven by perceived growth, risks and investors' willingness to pay. There are various methods available to assess the valuation of a stock.

I have discussed, that based on forward P/E ratio GATX is trading at way below the S&P 500 forward P/E of 19x.

Price/Book ratio is 1.7x which is way below industry average of 1.9x and S&P 500 of 3.0x. Price/Sales ratio & Price/Cash Flow are higher than the industry average but lower than S&P 500 .

GATX has dividend yield of 2.8% higher than industry average & S&P 500.

Market View - Positive

On May 12, 2017, GATX's stock increased by 30% over the last 12 months. Of the analysts covering company, 1 recommended it as a "Strong Buy," 2 recommended it as a "Hold" and 1 recommended it as "Sell"

My Recommendation: Buy Rating

I will recommend Buy rating for GATX based on the following factors:

2.Analysts are expecting company to post EPS of $4.55 in 2017. This implies a 2017 forward P/E for shares at 12.8x. Analysts are currently expecting 2018 EPS of $4.16, which implies a 2018 forward P/E for shares at 14x. This is below the S&P 500 forward P/E of 19.7x. In other words, stock is trading at discount/undervalued compared to S&P 500.

3. Improving operational efficiency

5. GATX has dividend yield of 2.8% higher than industry average & S&P 500

