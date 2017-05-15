Q1 2017 Energy Transfer: Did The Long Investment Thesis Remain Intact?

However, investors should really be focusing upon the bigger picture.

On May 3, Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) and Energy Transfer Equity (NYSE:ETE) reported earnings. The current results contained few surprises. Investors playing the long game saw several initiatives shape up; the general investment thesis remains intact.

ETE Results

GP Energy Transfer Equity saw non-GAAP distributable cash flow fall to $215 million from $349 million a year earlier. Most of the decline was due to incremental IDR (incentive distribution rights) relinquishments. Beginning in 2Q 2016, and continuing for 7 quarters, ETE management agreed to forego $105 million IDRs.

On the other hand, 1Q 2017 entity standalone GAAP operating cash flow improved: up to $251 million from $223 million last year.

Leverage, as measured by the banks, rose to 3.88x. This is comfortably below the 4.5x max target. However, the interest coverage ratio fell to 1.9x. Too tight. A 3x or greater coverage ratio could be considered sound. Persistently high debt and leverage continue to dog the Energy Transfer complex. Boy, I'd like to see these guys sort that out.

Standalone debt rose to $6.6 billion; though a 4.9% all-in blended interest rate is reasonable for an entity that isn't rated investment grade. S&P gives ETE a BB- rating. It's stable.

Meanwhile, ETE didn't cover its 1Q 2017 distribution with distributable cash flow. A 0.86x coverage ratio missed the mark. Nonetheless, we'll see this should not cause investors much heartburn. I'm confident the tide will turn soon.

On balance, Energy Transfer Equity kept the alligators at bay and marked time.

ETP Results

Energy Transfer Partners' results were a bit more colorful.

In April, Energy Transfer Partners and Sunoco Logistics (NYSE:SXL) successfully completed a planned merger. Even though Sunoco Logistics was the surviving entity, the new combo was named Energy Transfer Partners and the ticker is ETP.

For reference, here's a chart illustrating the new organization structure. I must say it's looking better: certainly a bit simpler than some org charts from the not-too-distant past.

Notably, some ETP institutional unitholders squawked about the ETP/SXL merger deal, but the protests did not get traction. I understood at least one proxy outfit contemplated recommending ETP unitholders vote against the merger, but the effort apparently rolled over.

As expected, on a pro forma basis, the distribution coverage ratio rose above 1.0x; specifically to 1.13x. This reflected several moving parts:

The stronger legacy-SXL business helped prop up the weaker legacy-ETP business

ETE relinquished additional IDRs

Distributions on 67.1 million SXL units held by ETP were excluded in conjunction with the merger; these units were canceled in the process

For what it's worth, Energy Transfer management promised go-forward ETP annual distributions would grow by "low double-digits." An April 2017 distribution declaration fulfilled this objective. A $0.535 payout was announced, up from the previous $0.52. This is a 2.9% bump versus previous, or ~12% annualized rate.

Pro forma year-over-year distributable and operating cash flow fell mostly due to a $50 million accounting swing resulting from a change to LIFO accounting and $20 million higher interest expense. Neither of these items should sound any investor alarms.

Similar to parent ETE, our new ETP baby saddles up with an abundance of debt: net $31.4 billion and a first-quarter 1.9x interest cover ratio. Too high for my liking. Reported net debt-to-EBITDA is 5.6x. Likewise, it's a figure considerably above my expectations. To be fair, further analysis mitigates the bloat. Please read on.

Fortunately, the freshly-minted Energy Transfer Partners has adequate liquidity. Total $7.25 billion borrowing capacity has $5.35 billion remaining, and most of the facilities don't come due until 2019 and 2020. This timing is important. The business should morph by late 2017 and into next year.

The 10-Q noted an interesting tidbit: previously, Energy Transfer prevailed in a lawsuit with Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD). It was awarded $536 million in damages. EPD appealed the decision. While under appeal, Energy Transfer has not accrued anything. However, presuming the company eventually closes out the case in the affirmative, down the road there may be a modest cash "kicker" in the offing.

Analysis: The Investment Thesis Holding Together

Let's start with ETP.

While it's good to see the DCF cover % rise above 1.0x (it had been underwater for 2 years), Energy Transfer continues to be over-levered. Its clear debt reduction isn't part of the game plan. The plan is to beef up EBITDA.

Is this reasonable?

Pro forma 1Q 2017 EBITDA was $1.41 billion; about the same as 1Q 2016. On its face, this was disappointing. However, we noted earlier a change to LIFO accounting caused a significant financial swing. Over time, this will level itself out. Legacy SXL results were also tamped down by a Mariner South project take-or-pay contract whereby a "pay" part was rolled forward. On balance, results were driven down by some extraordinary, non-core items.

Stepping back for a broader view, Energy Transfer's future hinges on a fairly straightforward concept: the business must weather the storm until a bevy of high-dollar growth capital projects come online. These projects should contribute serious incremental cash flow. Currently, Energy Transfer is over-levered and under-cashed waiting for the Calvary to arrive.

So where do we stand?

Here's my scorecard. The listed projects are in motion, but did not contribute materially to 1Q 2017 results:

While these figures are admittedly rough, these should suffice for our work. The capital invested represents how much Energy Transfer has contributed, not total project capex. For example, DAPL invested capital totaled approximately $4 billion; however, upon completion, ETP owns 38.25% of the project. The balance was sold to Enbridge (NYSE:ENB), Marathon (NYSE:MRO), and P66. Therefore, Energy Transfer has about $1.5 billion invested.

Eyeballing these numbers, the bulk of these projects should produce ratable EBITDA by the end of the year, the remainder spilling over into 2018.

Accepting a 15% EBITDA return on invested capital, one could estimate Energy Transfer Partners will enjoy about $1.2 billion EBITDA uplift by the end of 2017.

Currently, ETP has $31.4 billion debt. Assuming this figure will rise to $34 billion by year-end (well within liquidity capacity limits), and the delta EBITDA run rate is $1.2 billion; Energy Transfer Partners could see annualized $7.2 billion EBITDA heading into 2018. I'm premising a $1.5 billion adjusted EBITDA base.

Therefore, net debt $34 billion divided by $7.2 billion EBITDA suggests a 4.7x debt-to-EBITDA leverage ratio. Not quite the 4.5x target, but within shouting distance. The estimate considers no improvement in the underlying core business, no additional smaller project contributions, nor any merger synergies.

An "ace in the hole" is Energy Transfers' demonstrated ability to bring home major projects on-time and on-budget.

For those who've held Energy Transfer units for a while, threading the needle is par for the course.

Turning to Energy Transfer Equity, the potential significant boost in EBITDA translates into much higher distributable cash flow. ETE is in the "high splits," and reaps nearly half the incremental cash Energy Transfer Partners generates.

Hence my earlier remark about not fretting about the company failing to meet a 1Q 2017 1.0x distribution cover ratio: once these projects start generating cash, the DCF coverage ratio will flip quickly: like turning on a light switch.

Valuation

So while the over-arching investment thesis remains intact, are ETE and ETP units discounted or dear?

Here's the best I can offer:

Post-Great Recession, ETE trimmed average P/DCF and P/OCF ratios look fair when running about 18x and 8x, respectively. Accepting these benchmarks, and a recent $18.50 Energy Transfer Equity bid, the units look a bit rich on distributable cash flow, but cheap on operating cash flow.

Please note DCF is a non-GAAP ETE standalone figure; OCF represents GAAP consolidated, partnership cash flow.

Current multiples are 23x and 5.6x, respectively. This simply extrapolates 1Q 2017 results. Therefore, IF the ETP projects come to fruition, and IF the resultant ETE IDRs roll in, Energy Transfer Equity unitholders are likely to be a happy lot. Positive cash flow portends rising cash distributions and capital appreciation; arguably taking prices up to the previous ~$30s high water marks.

A F.A.S.T. graph, including forecast 2017-19 cash flows, adds color to the analysis:

Of course, this presumes no new ETE hiccups, lawsuits, or major dramas. You may place your own odds upon this.

I find Energy Transfer Partners more difficult to handicap. The legacy ETP commanded 9x and 8x long-term DCF and OCF multiples, respectively. SXL multiples used to come in higher, as the company sported superior business and distribution growth. So I'm at a bit of a loss to make too bold a statement as to what the reasonable go-forward ratios should be.

Extrapolating 1Q 2017 results on a $23 per unit price, ETP earns 6.8x P/DCF, and 6.7x P/OCF. That seems light to me. The units could be a bargain. However, there's an awful lot riding on project and merger execution; as well as simply staying out of trouble.

Investor should note there's a fair amount of near-term unitholder turbulence, too. Post-merger, there's considerable institutional cash sloshing around between ETE, ETP, and in/out of the tickers altogether. I'd give it a few weeks to settle out before rushing to judgment one way or the other.

On balance, I am in no hurry to offload units of either stock. Nor do I plan to beef up the positions. I'm hanging tight for now. Steady as she goes. ETP major project completion and execution are what's important now: DAPL, Rover, Revolution, Bayou Bridge, Lonestar (NASDAQ:LONE), Permian Express, Mariner, Panther, and Comanche Trail / Pecos. 2017 is time to put up or shut up.

A Closing Remark

CEO Kelcy Warren has indicated an Energy Transfer partnership roll-up is coming: twice. He's used the word, "inevitable," once on each of the last 2 conference calls. Here's an excerpt from the most recent call:

...with the flexibility we have in the partnership, with ETE's ability to assist the partnerships when necessary.....the - as I have said before, I think an ultimate consolidation is inevitable.

Folks, don't be surprised when it happens. It's not like it hasn't been telegraphed.

Please do your own careful due diligence before making any investment decision. This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock. Good luck with all your 2017 investments.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ETE, ETP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.