Chimera Investment Corporation: Should You Buy The Drop?

Chimera’s shares sell for less than nine times run-rate core earnings and throw off a dividend of 11.2 percent.

The high-yield sector has had a couple of very rough days lately. High-yield income vehicles including Chimera Investment Corp. (NYSE:CIM) have slid on profit taking, and the sector looks oversold over the short haul. The drop came not unexpected though. What should income investors do now? Should they jump into the breach, or wait for another drop?

I have sold Chimera Investment Corp. in the 1st quarter 2017 over growing suspicions about the mortgage REIT's valuation. High-yield income vehicles have essentially risen for a year straight, without a major correction. As a result, business development companies and mortgage real estate investment trusts were not only overvalued, but also significantly overbought. This combination of high P/NAV and P/B ratios and very bullish sentiment was the reason why I sold Chimera Investment Corp., even though the mortgage has a great core earnings trajectory and raised its dividend payout at the end of last year.

Chimera Investment Corp. was not the only high-yield income vehicle that I have sold in the 1st quarter, though. Other high-yield stocks that I ditched included Prospect Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PSEC), Main Street Capital Corp. (NYSE:MAIN) and mortgage REIT Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). In all four cases, I have sold because book value and Net Asset Value discounts narrowed significantly over the last year, or because I deemed the rate of price appreciation that we have seen last year no longer sustainable.

Chimera Investment Corporation Continues To Earn Its Dividend Rate With Core Earnings

When I bought Chimera Investment Corporation I did so largely because of the mortgage REIT's good dividend coverage. Chimera had no problems covering its dividend payout with core earnings, and the mortgage REIT hiked its dividend payout from $0.48/share to $0.50/share in the 4th quarter 2016, partially because of its high degree of excess dividend coverage. Chimera Investment Corp. also managed to cover its dividend of $0.50/share with core earnings of $0.51/share in the 1st quarter.

Based on Chimera's 1st quarter 2017 results, investors pay 8.75x Q1-17 run-rate core earnings for the mortgage REIT's shares.

Should You Buy The Drop Already?

Chimera Investment Corp.'s shares have slumped in the last several days, in lockstep with valuations of other high-yield income vehicles. The correction was more than overdue in my opinion…Nothing goes up all the time.

Is it time to jump into the breach and gobble up a couple of shares? I am not totally convinced yet that the hot air is out of the high-yield sector. A lot of high-yield income vehicles are still more than fairly valued…In other words, valuations can slide a little further. Though Chimera Investment is oversold, I'd still wait for a couple of days to see if a bottom is starting to build out.

Source: StockCharts.com

Your Takeaway

There is a lot to like about Chimera Investment Corporation. Chimera's shares sell for less than nine times Q1-17 run-rate core earnings, and the mortgage REIT again covered its dividend rate with core earnings. Chimera Investment Corp. Is oversold. The correction in high-yield was expected and more than overdue in my opinion. That said, valuations could drop a little further, which is why I am waiting for a bottom to form.

