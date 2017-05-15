This Bank Stock Is Poised For Another Leg Higher

Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) appears poised to me for another leg higher over the next month. What's the catalyst, you ask? Well, it's the Fed of course, with a little kick in the rear from inflation concern.

While a Fed rate hike appears to be priced into the market for June, the realization of the Fed's monetary policy normalization plan still benefits BAC and peers (NYSE: XLF) for as long as the central bank's monetary policy tightening trajectory remains intact. Higher yields will yield significantly wider profit margins and earnings for Bank of America even without a rising yield curve. Nevertheless, a flat or inverted yield curve is highly unlikely today given recent data indicative of heating inflation. Healthier rates of inflation, but not hyperinflation, would serve to steepen the curve without significant side effects and so further aid the bank's margins.

"Inflation" is trending these days, at least according to most of last week's economic data and recent Fed commentary. Producer and consumer price data reported last week from China was mildly positive in my view. China CPI was up to 1.2% in April year-to-year, versus economists' expectations for a 1.1% increase. China producer prices were up short of expectations, but still increased 6.4%. U.S. import and export prices increased more than expected. Import prices increased 0.5% month-to-month in April, better than the 0.1% that was expected; import prices were up 4.1% year-to-year. Export prices increased 0.2% month-to-month, again more than expected for April, and a hot 3.0% year-to-year. Higher petroleum and industrial metals and materials prices weighed in favor of higher prices on the yearly comparisons. Import prices also benefited from 1.6% higher petroleum prices last month. However, I do not look at these increases as transitory, but reflective of a healing global economy along with obviously changing supply/demand dynamics. Also, to be thorough, we should note that the shift of the Easter holiday into April this year from March may have played a role. Still, non-petroleum import prices were still up 0.4% in April, so it's feeling hot in here.

The U.S. Producer Price Index (PPI) was also reported above expectations, but the Consumer Price Index (NYSEARCA:CPI) fell short. I'll be taking a closer look at CPI later today or this week, as there are often anomalous reasons for inconsistencies in data points and I expect to find one. Otherwise, the Atlanta Fed also published its survey of businessmen last week for their inflation expectations one year forward, and we saw an uptick to a 2.0% price increase expectation, from 1.9% last month. The President's Tax Reform Plan certainly played a role in firing the fervor of businessmen. It also has the Fed on edge about its potential implications to inflation, and how that might alter its timeline toward tighter policy.

Improved employment also has some Fed members speaking about its potential impact on inflation. Eric Rosengren last week said the market may be falling short with regard to its apparent expectation for two Fed rate hikes this year, as he points to a possible need for three. If the Fed's trajectory gets adjusted higher at its June meeting, where it will publish updated economic projections and its famed dot plots, well then analysts will have to alter their earnings models to account for the impact to the bottom lines of banks. Whether they do so significantly or not, investors (the market) must price in the possibility of a faster route to higher rates, and that means higher prices for bank shares like BAC and its peers as well, including the likes of J.P. Morgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) and Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC).

For as long as "inflation" trends, the Fed's rate route comes under circumspection with a raised trajectory more likely than not in my view. Therefore, no matter valuation, Bank of America shares should draw capital support from investors seeking capital appreciation opportunities. I see a $26 price target possible over the very short-term, for a roughly 8% gain, through just a one-month period into the June Fed meeting as a result. I have been looking for the turnaround in BAC shares for some time, and am enthused to finally see it playing out, but it remains far from complete and opportunity remains in my view despite the gains we've seen over the last year. For more bold opinions like this follow my column here at Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BAC over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.