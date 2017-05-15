Oil Inventories Plummeted... But Watch Demand

One area of concern, especially, is distillate fuel demand, which has been weakening a bit lately and could pose problems if other demand doesn't offset it.

What we saw was a sizable decrease in inventories during the week, but this was somewhat offset by supply and demand considerations, as well as the oil rig count.

After seeing several days of weakness in the oil patch, the EIA (Energy Information Administration) released some oil-related data that sent prices surging (though not back to prior levels). Seeing as how I follow the oil market very closely, I figured it would be a wise idea for me to look at the situation and see what, exactly, is going on. In what follows, I will look at all of this data and give my thoughts on what it should mean for investors in companies like Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL), Chesapeake Energy Corp. (NYSE:CHK), Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX), and Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY), as well as for the United States Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:USO) and other oil-related ETFs moving forward.

Oil inventories dropped nicely

*Created by Author

The main headline from the EIA was that, according to their estimates, crude stocks for the week managed to plummet by 5.3 million barrels, dropping from 527.8 million barrels down to 522.5 million barrels. Unfortunately, this decline was lower than the nearly 5.8 million barrel drop forecasted by the API (American Petroleum Institute), but it was significantly better than the 2 million barrel drop analysts had been expecting. In the graph above, you can see the trend that inventories have taken over the past 52 weeks and in the graph below, you can see the same data but with the x-axis adjusted so that you can more easily see weekly fluctuations.

*Created by Author

Thankfully, the crude oil inventory levels weren't the only area to report a drop. Take, for instance, motor gasoline stocks, which dipped by 0.1 million barrels down to 241.1 million barrels. Distillate fuel stocks declined further, dropping by 1.6 million barrels down to 148.8 million and residual fuel stocks fell by 1 million barrels down to 38.4 million. Fuel ethanol stocks inched down by 0.1 million barrels to 23.1 million barrels.

With this in mind, however, some areas did report increases. During the week, kerosene-type jet fuel stocks rose by 0.7 million barrels to 44.1 million. Propane/propylene fared worse, rising by 1.9 million barrels to 41.6 million barrels, and the "Other" category of petroleum products grew by the same amount, climbing to 275.9 million barrels. Despite these increases, however, the sum of crude plus petroleum products dropped by 3.6 million barrels, falling from 1.339 billion barrels down to 1.3354 billion barrels.

More of the same... again

*Created by Author

While the inventory picture was really great in my opinion, the production picture was not. During the week, domestic oil production came in at 9.314 million barrels per day, representing an increase of 21 thousand barrels per day (or 147 thousand barrels for the week) over the 9.293 million barrels per day seen a week earlier. This trend has continued for quite a while now. In the graph above, you can see the path production has taken over the past 52 weeks and in the graph below, you can see the same data but zoomed-in on so that you can see the weekly fluctuations.

*Created by Author

In addition to this, we saw a similar relationship with motor gasoline demand, which has been weak for most of the year. During the week, demand came in at 9.408 million barrels per day, meaningfully higher than last week's 9.156 million barerls per day but this number was still 2.6% below the 9.658 million barrels per day seen the same time last year. Using the four-week average, demand is down 2.4% at 9.248 million barrels per day compared to last year's 9.480 million barrels per day. One scary thing is that, despite seeing strong distillate fuel demand all year, the four-week average of it recently dipped down to 4.060 million barrels per day, 0.7% below the 4.090 million barrels per day seen the same week of 2016.

The rig count ticked a bit higher

In addition to the data provided by the EIA, I also looked at some that was released by Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHI). According to the firm, the US oil rig count for the week managed to grow by 9 units, rising to 712 in operation right now. This represents a massive increase compared to the 318 units in operation the same time last year. Meanwhile, the Canadian oil rig count inched up by 2 units to 29. Though this is low, it represents a meaningful upturn compared to the 16 units in operation during the same week of 2016.

What's going on with distillate fuel demand?

In last week's article, I wrote that the motor gasoline picture has been week all year but we are seeing some signs of recovery. That was a bullish argument but, in this week's article, I decided to tackle the distillate fuel picture and I, unfortunately, arrived at a slightly different picture on that front. If you look at the graph below, for instance, you'll see aggregate distillate fuel demand, built up over each week, for this year compared to last year (note that this includes an extra week versus my motor gasoline article).

*Created by Author

So far, the picture here looks positive for oil investors because it shows robust demand. In fact, aggregate demand through this time of this year is up about 8.2%, which is incredibly impressive. This boils down to an extra 39.98 million barrels in consumption so far this year. However, as you can see in the graph below, weekly data recently has been less-than-bullish, with distillate fuel demand showing some cracks in it. Why this is, I have searched for, but I cannot find a reasonable explanation for the surge in demand followed by a weakening.

*Created by Author

To put the data in another perspective, I created the next graph below. In it, you can see the ratio of demand, per week, for this year over last year compared to the mean of demand shown for this ratio so far. Just as in the prior graph, the picture is weaker now than it has been for a chunk of this year, which is showing that, while things could be temporary, investors shouldn't be surprised to find out that distillate fuel demand may grow weaker moving forward.

*Created by Author

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it seems to me as though the inventory picture has begun to improve at a nice clip. In a prior article, I had written about the reality behind the inventory situation for oil and this seems to confirm, especially if the trend continues, that we are, indeed, in a pretty nice position. I am still concerned about the weaker demand we've seen in recent weeks from distillate fuel but improvements in motor gasoline demand should help the situation. That said, we do still need to keep a watchful eye on oil production since it could, in theory, pose a problem at some point in time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AREX, LGCY, WLL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own LGCYO and LGCY