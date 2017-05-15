Himax Tech: Tough Realities

Suppliers for modern technology typically run into scenarios where hype doesn't match reality. One such stock is Himax Tech (NASDAQ:HIMX) that constantly trades in a highly volatile manner on the wild expectations of new technologies like augmented and virtual reality.

The stock closed last week below $7 as the market digested further weak guidance. Is Himax positioned to rally into the second half of the year as new technologies begin to ramp?

The biggest problem with stock known as a supplier for the AR/VR future is that the technology hasn't taken off as expected. In fact, the company reported that a big part of the Q1 revenue miss was due to a discontinuation of LCOS and WLO shipments to a leading AR device customer that is presumably Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

The scary part of the Himax story is the laundry list of excuses for revenues declining 13.9% from last Q1. The question is whether this list of issues is bad luck or bad positioning.

Fewer working days in China and Taiwan.

Decreased sales in large-sized driver IC business from the phase-out of certain customers' old models.

Lower smartphone driver IC sales due to weak China market demand.

Customers' continued inventory adjustment and increasing TDDI and AMOLED adoption causing the shrinking addressable market for pure TFT-LCD driver ICs for smartphones.

Discontinuation of LCOS and WLO shipments to a leading AR device customer.

In a sense, a lot of these issues are similar in concept to a retailer complaining about bad weather. Technology cycles come and go just like the weather.

The company now promises that the non-driver business is about to explode. 3D scanning technology that is requiring a huge push in capital spending to add production lines for wafer level optics (WLO) and CMOS with a production ramp starting in Q3. Along with the 3D scanning image optics processors, the LCOS product line is set to benefit from large companies pushing R&D resources to a push for AR goggle devices.

The reality is that revenues are declining before a likely ramp in the 2H of '17 and into '18. The stock has rallied to the $10 level on multiple occasions over the last 18 months. The problem is justifying a big rally beyond these levels.

With the recent massive rallies in Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), the market seems to trade Himax as if the stock can join the group. The reality is that the stock already trades at a similar value to AMD, and Nvidia is growing at a much faster rate to deserve the premium multiple.

HIMX EV to Revenues (Forward) data by YCharts

For Q1, Nvidia grew revenues 49% and generated substantial profits. Both Himax and AMD haven't figured out how to produce substantial growth or profits. Though Nvidia does provide an example of the potential if the demand for AR and 3D scanning solutions materialize for Himax Tech.

The key investor takeaway is that the realities of the numbers from Himax makes it a stock that will struggle to break $10 as 2018 EPS forecasts sit around $0.35. Himax is typically overhyped similar to AMD with little reason to expect the multiple expansion of Nvidia.

Himax looks appealing for another trade to $10, but the long-term investment remains in doubt.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HIMX over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.