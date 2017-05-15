STAG Industrial: Another Dividend Raise For Shareholders

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) lends itself to a DGI portfolio that produces regular cash dividend income for many years to come. The industrial real estate investment trust just hiked its monthly dividend, and STAG Industrial's robust dividend coverage tilts the odds in favor of continued dividend growth. STAG Industrial is not a bargain, but it doesn't have to be: The monthly dividend is where the real value is.

Real estate investment trusts have slid lately as investors started to take profits in high-quality income vehicles. STAG Industrial, on the other hand, has managed to hold its ground, with shares falling back only a little bit. While I think that the sell-off in the real estate investment trust sector was overdue, it didn't really come as a surprise. Real estate investment trusts have done very well for investors in the last year, so a dip may actually be a healthy thing.

STAG Industrial's shares have risen 21.3 percent in the last year, and are up 8.5 percent in the first four months and two weeks of the year.

Source: StockCharts.com

As far as STAG Industrial's financial results are concerned, the REIT expectedly had a good 1st quarter.

STAG Industrial pulled in $0.41/share in core funds from operations in the 1st quarter 2017, an improvement of 5.1 percent over the 1st quarter 2016. The important thing is that STAG Industrial again overearned its going dividend rate $0.35/share (cumulative per quarter, paid monthly) to a high degree, which in turn makes the REIT's dividend very safe.

Recent Dividend Hike

STAG Industrial just hiked its monthly dividend from $0.116667/share to $0.1175/share, reflecting an increase of approximately 1 percent. The new dividend will be paid the first time on August 15, 2017 to shareholders of record on July 31, 2017. STAG Industrial's excess dividend coverage makes it probable that income investors will see more dividend hikes in the future. Potential for dividend growth long term is one of the most compelling features of a STAG Industrial investment. Based on STAG Industrial's new dividend rate, an investment in the industrial real estate investment trust throws off a dividend yield of 5.45 percent.

How Much Do You Have To Pay For STAG Industrial?

Based on STAG Industrial's 1st quarter core FFO of $0.41/share, an investment in the industrial REIT costs income investors 15.8x Q1-17 run-rate core funds from operations. That's far from being cheap, but a price worth paying in my opinion, considering what STAG Industrial brings to the table in terms of dividend coverage and investment yield.

Your Takeaway

STAG Industrial surely isn't a bargain, but it doesn't have to be in order to make a compelling investment proposition. STAG Industrial has strong core funds from operations that handsomely cover the REIT's dividend payout. STAG Industrial's shares go for a little less than 16x Q1-17 run-rate core FFO, and they will pay shareholders a growing dividend over time. Buy for income generation. Buy the dividend on dips.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STAG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.