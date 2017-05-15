Vendors Could Force Sears Into Bankruptcy

Lampert recently stated, "We don't need more customers. We have all the customers we could possibly want".

Vendors could force Sears Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:SHLD) into filing for bankruptcy. Currently, the vendors are treating Sears as a "pariah". Eddie Lampert gave an interview with Chicago Tribune last week and replied to a question asking whether the company has enough time saying, "We have as much time as our vendors and our lenders and our shareholders are willing to give us." Since Lampert and Bruce Berkowitz control 85% of the equity and are major holders of debt, is he implying that Sears' future is up to vendors and, to a lesser degree, other lenders?

In the same interview, he blasted the media and commentators, "Not only have these predictions been off the mark and based on incomplete and selective information or biased sources, but they have also been harmful". The key word here, in my opinion, is "harmful". It seems Mr. Lampert is asserting that these reports have had a very negative impact on Sears's relationship with vendors.

During that interview, Mr. Lampert never denied having trouble getting needed products or on terms that the company can deal with. That lack of denial raised many eyebrows. At the annual meeting, he stated that the media was trying to "scare our vendors". In my opinion, just reading the financial filings over the last few years "scares" vendors. Of course, the comment at the annual meeting drawing the most attention is his bazaar assertion that, "We don't need more customers. We have all the customers we could possibly want".

Vendors' confidence has also been shaken by a revolving door of executives. There have been three different CFOs within the last year. Robert Schriesheim left last October. His replacement, Jason Hollar, left last month. The current CFO is Rob Riecker. In addition, the president of Kmart left in March, the head of retail services left in April, and last December, the president of Sears left.

The numbers show that vendors have been stricter with financing terms, since the merchandise accounts payable/merchandise inventory ratio has steadily declined. This means Sears has been forced to use cash to pay for merchandise and/or the time period to pay has been shortened.

Accounts Payable/Inventory Ratio

Y/E Jan 2017 2016 2015 2014 0.265 0.304 0.328 0.355

You need merchandise to sell to stay in business, and half empty shelves, in my opinion, indicate a dubious future for the company. Mr. Lampert's recent ranting could indicate that the vendor relationship problem has become more acute. In the near term, this vendor/inventory issue could be the key driving force behind any stock price movement.

What Happens When Sears Files For Bankruptcy?

Vendors

Besides forcing the company into bankruptcy, vendors' cooperation is needed during bankruptcy to stay in business, and that is not an easy task. Using the recent Payless Holdings LLC (privately held) bankruptcy case, "critical" vendors are being paid their pre-petition claims, provided that they agree to continue to ship merchandise to Payless stores (docket 94). If they stop shipments/services after being paid, Payless will attempt to recover the cash paid under Section 529 of the Bankruptcy Code. This arrangement is being structured so that Payless still can operate in Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Normally, these pre-petition claims are treated as unsecured claims, which have a low-priority standing to get any recovery under a reorganization plan. Therefore, this is a strong incentive to cooperate.

The problem with Sears is determining "critical" vendors, since they sell such a wide variety of products, unlike Payless, which just sells footwear products. If it takes the same path as Payless, Sears may face litigation from the "non-critical" unpaid vendors, but it could be a method to maintain the flow of important merchandise during bankruptcy.

Bills of vendors that deal with a company during bankruptcy are classified as administrative claims, which are often paid continuously during the bankruptcy process. Therefore, there is low risk for vendors of not getting paid for merchandise shipped to Sears while it is in Chapter 11. I consider this as one of the key reasons for the company to file for bankruptcy - so that vendors will be more willing to ship to it during the upcoming Fall and Christmas shopping season.

Leases

When a retail store files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, it does not get a free ride on its lease payments. Under Section 365(d)(3) of the Bankruptcy Code, the company must continue to pay its lease payments or it must reject its leases and vacate during the first 60 days. The company is given up to day 120 to reject or assume the leases, and if it does not give notice to the landlord during that period, it is assumed that it is rejecting. In addition, the company can file a motion to get an extension for an additional 90 days, which would give it a total of 210 days to assume or reject leases. During this time period, it must continue to make timely lease payments.

This 210-day period is critical for Sears. It would give the company until early February 2018 to assume/reject leases and vacate the properties, if it files for bankruptcy on July 10 (or soon after) as I expect.

The timing of the bankruptcy in July would enable Sears to benefit from increased foot traffic during the Christmas shopping season for stores with leases being rejected and closed. The liquidation markdowns may not have to be as large to attract buyers during Christmas season just prior to the store's closing. Smaller liquidation markdowns would also reduce the negative impact of competition with other Sears/Kmart stores which are not slated to close. Other retailers, such as J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP), will most likely be negatively impacted by nearby Sears/Kmart store liquidation sales.

Some of its shopping center landlords may want Sears out of their properties. These landlords may assert in court that the company is unable to assure future performance of a lease in a shopping center. Under 365(b)(3), Sears needs to adequately assure:

a) ... the source of rent and other consideration due under such lease, and in the case of an assignment, that the financial condition and operating performance of the proposed assignee and its guarantors, if any, shall be similar to the financial condition and operating performance of the debtor and its guarantors, if any, as of the time the debtor became the lessee under the lease;

b) that any percentage rent due under such lease will not decline substantially;

c) that assumption or assignment of such lease is subject to all the provisions thereof, including (but not limited to) provisions such as a radius, location, use, or exclusivity provision, and will not breach any such provision contained in any other lease, financing agreement, or master agreement relating to such shopping center; and

d) that assumption or assignment of such lease will not disrupt any tenant mix or balance in such shopping center.

Sears will be able to cherry-pick which leases it wants to reject, but shopping center landlords could file objections with the bankruptcy court to the company assuming/assigning valuable leases. If these landlords are successful, investors, especially holders of Sears's debt, who are expecting it to get cash for assigning (selling) leases and rebuilding the company around select profitable locations, may be disappointed because of bankruptcy laws.

(Note: The impact of lease assumption/assignments on Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) and other REITs is important, but the impact on them is beyond the purposes of this particular article.)

Recent News

Last week was a terrible one for holders of retail stocks, as brick-and-mortar retail stores reported poor quarterly results. Sears has still not announced when it will report. Last year, the company announced on May 12 that it would release 2016 first-quarter financials on May 26. Sears has not responded to my inquiry about when it will announce the earnings release date this year. Since it is expected that there will be some update on the refinancing of a $500 loan that is due July 7 in the release, any delay in announcing the quarterly release date makes investors nervous.

On April 21, a press release included guidance for first-quarter results. The comparable store sales figure is expected to decline 11.9%. Because of the gains on the Craftsman sale, the announced earnings are anticipated to be great - a profit for a change. A profit, before other charges, of $185 million-285 million was the guidance range.

A profit for Sears sounds great, but if you look into the data, worries continue. The adjusted EBITDA guidance range was ($230) million-($190) million, which compares to ($181) million in the first quarter last year. These worsening numbers are in spite of the $700 million annualized cost savings achieved. Using a very simplistic approach, the $700 million annualized cost savings translates into $175 million quarterly savings. Therefore, the first-quarter EBITDA loss would be significantly worse without the cost-cutting plan.

The April 21 news release included a statement about receiving 60 separate bids in excise of $700 million for real estate. Without specifics, it is difficult to assess how much of a positive or negative these potential sales could be. If the company is selling low value real estate at a respectable profit, this would be beneficial, of course. If, however, it is selling key properties just to raise cash for supporting continued operations, it would be just another poor management decision.

Conclusion

The issue with vendors is becoming worse. While Mr. Lampert is blaming the news media, its financial filings are more than enough to scare vendors away. Sears cannot survive without merchandise to sell. Because of bankruptcy laws, vendors actually may be more willing to deal with the company after it files for bankruptcy than prior to filing, because post-filing claims have a higher priority to get recovery than pre-petition claims. Effectively, vendors are pushing Sears into bankruptcy.

I rate SHLD a strong sell. For those investors willing to accept potential risks associated with a short squeeze, I rate the stock a short sell. As I have written before, I feel Sears Holdings will file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on July 10 or soon after, and I also feel there is high risk that the Chapter 11 filing will become a Chapter 7 liquidation.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SHLD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am naked SHLD calls.