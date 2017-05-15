InsiderInsights.com Daily Round Up 5/12/17: VRTV, BBW

Dollar value is only one metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, but when high dollar value intersects with significance, it spotlights a stock investors should take the time to consider. InsiderInsights Daily Round Up articles are intended as initial research tools, so investors can separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise.
Educational note from InsiderInsights:
Insider filing volumes are starting to ramp up again, as more companies release March-quarter earnings and trading windows are opened again to their insiders. Filing volumes will continue increasing over coming weeks, and stay strong until the final week of June.
On Today's Tables:
Insider trades were rated Significant at:
- Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV).
Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:
- Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW).
Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:
- SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXCP);
- iFresh (NASDAQ:IFMK);
- Altisource Portfolio (NASDAQ:ASPS);
- Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA);
- Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT);
- Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE);
- Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ:PCTY);
- Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA);
- Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC);
- GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY);
- Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN), and;
- Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET).
There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:
- SeaWorld Ent (NYSE:SEAS);
- Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM);
- Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA);
- Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM), and;
- Apollo Global (NYSE:APO).
Insider Purchases
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|Trans
Type
|Dollar Value
|1
|Tiger Global Mgt
|BO
|Apollo Global
|APO
|JB*,B
|$8,169,089
|2
|Hill Path
|BO
|SeaWorld Ent.
|SEAS
|B
|$3,777,289
|3
|Sun Coal & Coke
|BO
|SunCoke Energy
|SXCP
|AB
|$1,392,991
|4
|Deer Park Road Mgt Company
|BO
|Altisource Portfolio
|ASPS
|B
|$1,040,407
|5
|Deng Long
|CB,BO
|iFresh
|IFMK
|JB*
|$500,080
|6
|Livermore Ann M
|DIR
|Qualcomm
|QCOM
|B
|$491,286
|7
|Carter Thomas L Jr
|PR,CEO,CB
|Black Stone Minerals
|BSM
|B
|$298,252
|8
|Carty Donald J
|DIR
|Hawaiian
|HA
|B
|$266,528
|9
|Point72 Asset Mgt
|BO
|Build-A-Bear Workshop
|BBW
|B
|$246,951
|10
|Leinbach Tracy A
|DIR
|Veritiv
|VRTV
|B
|$208,000
Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.
Insider Sales
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|Trans
Type
|Dollar Value
|1
|Tsg6 Mgt
|BO
|Planet Fitness
|PLNT
|JS*
|$326,214,144
|2
|Parsons Robert R
|DIR,BO
|GoDaddy
|GDDY
|JS*
|$300,120,480
|3
|Kkr Fund
|BO
|GoDaddy
|GDDY
|JS*
|$299,703,520
|4
|Sheffield Bryan
|DIR,BO
|Parsley Energy
|PE
|JS*
|$53,029,376
|5
|Ullal Jayshree
|CEO,DIR
|Arista Networks
|ANET
|AS
|$20,424,140
|6
|Illig Clifford W
|VCB,DIR
|Cerner
|CERN
|S
|$15,110,446
|7
|Sarowitz Steven I
|DIR,BO
|Paylocity Holding
|PCTY
|AS
|$7,662,125
|8
|Vice Thomas E
|VP
|Northrop Grumman
|NOC
|AS
|$7,435,000
|9
|Coxe Tench
|DIR
|Nvidia
|NVDA
|S
|$6,474,135
|10
|Scull John
|DIR
|Quantenna Communications
|QTNA
|S
|$6,283,264
InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.
