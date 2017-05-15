InsiderInsights.com Daily Round Up 5/12/17: VRTV, BBW

by: InsiderInsights

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 5/12/17, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

Dollar value is only one metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, but when high dollar value intersects with significance, it spotlights a stock investors should take the time to consider. InsiderInsights Daily Round Up articles are intended as initial research tools, so investors can separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise.

Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history.

Educational note from InsiderInsights:

Insider filing volumes are starting to ramp up again, as more companies release March-quarter earnings and trading windows are opened again to their insiders. Filing volumes will continue increasing over coming weeks, and stay strong until the final week of June.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXCP);
  • iFresh (NASDAQ:IFMK);
  • Altisource Portfolio (NASDAQ:ASPS);
  • Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA);
  • Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT);
  • Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE);
  • Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ:PCTY);
  • Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA);
  • Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC);
  • GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY);
  • Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN), and;
  • Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • SeaWorld Ent (NYSE:SEAS);
  • Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM);
  • Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA);
  • Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM), and;
  • Apollo Global (NYSE:APO).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value
1 Tiger Global Mgt BO Apollo Global APO JB*,B $8,169,089
2 Hill Path BO SeaWorld Ent. SEAS B $3,777,289
3 Sun Coal & Coke BO SunCoke Energy SXCP AB $1,392,991
4 Deer Park Road Mgt Company BO Altisource Portfolio ASPS B $1,040,407
5 Deng Long CB,BO iFresh IFMK JB* $500,080
6 Livermore Ann M DIR Qualcomm QCOM B $491,286
7 Carter Thomas L Jr PR,CEO,CB Black Stone Minerals BSM B $298,252
8 Carty Donald J DIR Hawaiian HA B $266,528
9 Point72 Asset Mgt BO Build-A-Bear Workshop BBW B $246,951
10 Leinbach Tracy A DIR Veritiv VRTV B $208,000

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value
1 Tsg6 Mgt BO Planet Fitness PLNT JS* $326,214,144
2 Parsons Robert R DIR,BO GoDaddy GDDY JS* $300,120,480
3 Kkr Fund BO GoDaddy GDDY JS* $299,703,520
4 Sheffield Bryan DIR,BO Parsley Energy PE JS* $53,029,376
5 Ullal Jayshree CEO,DIR Arista Networks ANET AS $20,424,140
6 Illig Clifford W VCB,DIR Cerner CERN S $15,110,446
7 Sarowitz Steven I DIR,BO Paylocity Holding PCTY AS $7,662,125
8 Vice Thomas E VP Northrop Grumman NOC AS $7,435,000
9 Coxe Tench DIR Nvidia NVDA S $6,474,135
10 Scull John DIR Quantenna Communications QTNA S $6,283,264

InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

About this article:

