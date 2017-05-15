InsiderInsights.com Daily Round Up 5/12/17: VRTV, BBW

Dollar value is only one metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, but when high dollar value intersects with significance, it spotlights a stock investors should take the time to consider. InsiderInsights Daily Round Up articles are intended as initial research tools, so investors can separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise.

Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history.

Educational note from InsiderInsights:

Insider filing volumes are starting to ramp up again, as more companies release March-quarter earnings and trading windows are opened again to their insiders. Filing volumes will continue increasing over coming weeks, and stay strong until the final week of June.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXCP);

iFresh (NASDAQ:IFMK);

Altisource Portfolio (NASDAQ:ASPS);

Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA);

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT);

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE);

Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ:PCTY);

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA);

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC);

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY);

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN), and;

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

SeaWorld Ent (NYSE:SEAS);

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM);

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA);

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM), and;

Apollo Global (NYSE:APO).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans

Type Dollar Value 1 Tiger Global Mgt BO Apollo Global APO JB*,B $8,169,089 2 Hill Path BO SeaWorld Ent. SEAS B $3,777,289 3 Sun Coal & Coke BO SunCoke Energy SXCP AB $1,392,991 4 Deer Park Road Mgt Company BO Altisource Portfolio ASPS B $1,040,407 5 Deng Long CB,BO iFresh IFMK JB* $500,080 6 Livermore Ann M DIR Qualcomm QCOM B $491,286 7 Carter Thomas L Jr PR,CEO,CB Black Stone Minerals BSM B $298,252 8 Carty Donald J DIR Hawaiian HA B $266,528 9 Point72 Asset Mgt BO Build-A-Bear Workshop BBW B $246,951 10 Leinbach Tracy A DIR Veritiv VRTV B $208,000

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :

B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans

Type Dollar Value 1 Tsg6 Mgt BO Planet Fitness PLNT JS* $326,214,144 2 Parsons Robert R DIR,BO GoDaddy GDDY JS* $300,120,480 3 Kkr Fund BO GoDaddy GDDY JS* $299,703,520 4 Sheffield Bryan DIR,BO Parsley Energy PE JS* $53,029,376 5 Ullal Jayshree CEO,DIR Arista Networks ANET AS $20,424,140 6 Illig Clifford W VCB,DIR Cerner CERN S $15,110,446 7 Sarowitz Steven I DIR,BO Paylocity Holding PCTY AS $7,662,125 8 Vice Thomas E VP Northrop Grumman NOC AS $7,435,000 9 Coxe Tench DIR Nvidia NVDA S $6,474,135 10 Scull John DIR Quantenna Communications QTNA S $6,283,264

InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :

S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

