BlueLinx: A Turnaround Story With Strong Business Moat

Replacement of lower margin items with higher margin ones across specialty and Structural products, along with rationalization of slow moving inventory, has improved GM by 50 basis points in FY16.

Deleveraging will continue and I expect the company to further rationalize its Mortgage and Revolving facilities.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) is a leading distributor of building products in North America. Employing over 1,600 people, BlueLinx offers thousands of products from suppliers all over the world to service over 10,000 customers nationwide, including dealers, industrial manufacturers, manufactured housing producers and home improvement retailers. The company operates its distribution business through a vast network of distribution centers located throughout the United States.

After years of losses and drubbing in the market due to multiple micro and macro factors, the company has finally figured out a way to get back to the elusive green line in the income statement. It has got its act together and pushed for a complete overhaul of its financial and operating structure. Under the Operations excellence program, it has focused to cut down debt, reduce inventory hang of low margin products and monetized facilities by selling them off to become a much leaner and capital-conservative structure.

The initiatives have clearly done very well and I think there are enough reasons to consider this as a reasonable investment at current price points.

Catalysts

Ignoring the company's efficiency initiatives for now, I want to draw your attention to the real driver of the company's value, the US real estate market.

So far, all indicators of housing market performance clearly indicate a positive development for BlueLinx.

The above housing market data for the last 3 years clearly indicate both price and volume growth in the US housing market. An economy coming back on its feet and people spending on housing clearly suggest that BlueLinx's macro situation has improved and will only drive further growth.

Further, looking at the construction spending in the US market, we can draw similar conclusions about the infrastructure development in the US.

Further, Svenja Gudell, Chief Economist at real estate data firm Zillow, said and I quote "If the expectation was that the market would transition smoothly from deep red hot recovery to normal--that certainly didn't happen. However, on balance, 2016 was a pretty good year for housing. National prices finally crossing the previous 2006 peak, mortgage rates remained historically low and there were some signs that Millennials, a generation which some feared would never buy homes, are beginning to enter the market. Through it all the election loomed large. In 2017 we'll see how profound it's effects."

Finally, new home sales data show an uptrend in sales in the first quarter of 2017. While experts have a mixed opinion on the impact of the new Trump administration's policy initiatives on tax reductions, infrastructure spending and immigration crackdown, most believe this will give a boost to the housing market in the short to medium term at least. However, impact on a long-term basis is yet unclear.

Risk factors

Volatile Mortgage rates

The US Federal Reserve's Fed Funds Rate hike is a much talked about topic on both social media and the national financial media houses. A lot of analysis on this critical macro-economic data set is also featured on Seeking Alpha. While rate hikes are imminent as the Federal board in principle agree on at least 3 rate hikes in 2017, these changes will make mortgage debt costlier. However, looking at the historical rates for the last 10 years which have fluctuated anywhere between 6.4% average in 2016 and 3.6% in 2016 and slightly higher at 4.2% in 2017, I doubt any hike would impact or make these rates revert back to the historical highs and should stay in the lower 4.5% range which is still a pretty good bargain on a 30-year fixed mortgage.

Lack of affordable housing development

For those real estate developers who survived the horrific real estate bubble burst, coming out of slumber and getting back to the streets still seem to be a challenge.

PwC's report on emerging trends in the US real estate market for 2017 helps highlighting this issue further. According to it, a major factor in seeing the real estate cycle extending even deeper into the future is the difficulty of securing construction financing. This is effectively keeping the oversupply that is typical of a late cycle from emerging this time around. An international investment executive notes that bank regulators and new risk rules have enforced discipline on lending, a primary factor in the development slowdown.

The above chart puts further impetus on the less than average inventory build currently running at 5.5 month's supply, below the industry benchmark of 6 months that most realtors consider to be the balanced market.

A closer look at the numbers

Sales

The company has put clear impetus to its strategic initiatives and this is a good thing. The impact of these initiatives brought a 3.2% and 1.9% YoY decline in revenue in CY15 and CY16.

This decrease was largely driven by the closure of certain distribution facilities in fiscal 2016. With these closures removed, adjusted same-center net sales, a non-GAAP measure, increased $107.8 million or 6.6% from $1.6 billion in fiscal 2015 to $1.8 billion in fiscal 2016, as BXC increased sales volume in existing distribution centers. Adjusted sales volume were up 12.9%, led by volume increase in Specialty and Structural product categories.

To further strengthen its capabilities, the company in the first quarter of CY17 hired an SVP with strong pedigree and experience in the distribution business. It has also focused on having a dispersed and committed local presence of sales executives in its key markets owing to the nature of this business, which is exposed to competition from multiple small and medium sized geographically isolated players in different regions.

Further, to improve Sales and Marketing efforts the company has incorporated:

Electronic and technological tools created a Sales Excellence support team for training 400 sales associates on best-selling practices. Dedicated teams to analyze pricing and support local decision makers on product choices and customer servicing.

Gross margins

Total gross profit for fiscal 2016 was $227.4 million, compared to $222.5 million in fiscal 2015. Gross margin increased to 12.1% in fiscal 2016, compared to 11.6% in fiscal 2015. This was due to a 50-basis point increase in gross margin overall, as BXC sold through its lower-margin SKU rationalization inventory, while selling higher-margin products overall in both the structural and specialty categories. Adjusted same-center gross margin, a non-GAAP measure, increased by 70 basis points to 12.5% in fiscal 2016, as the company consistently sold overall higher-margin products.

SG&A

Selling, general, and administrative expenses ("SG&A") for fiscal 2016 were $204.3 million or 10.9% of net sales, compared to $195.9 million or 10.2% of net sales, during fiscal 2015. This 70-basis point increase in SG&A was primarily driven by a $4.6 million increase in incentives due to short-term incentive plan accruals, along with $3.6 million in charges to SG&A due to its inventory initiatives which included delivery and material handling charges and $1.2 million in severance charges as a result of the facility closure initiative portion of the operational efficiency initiatives. These are all one-time expenses and should be added back to get a normalized earnings picture of BXC.

EBITDA

The reported EBITDA recorded a 57% drop from CY15 owing to certain one-time costs amounting to $ 7 million. Adjusted EBITDA grew 101% over CY15. The first quarter of 2017 saw the company report an adjusted EBITDA of $7.1 million, the best quarterly performance in a decade. On a same center basis, adjusted EBITDA rose $1.4 million in Q1CY17.

Interest and Debt

Clamping down debt has been one of BXC's top priorities and so far it has done well. Interest expense for fiscal 2016 was $24.9 million compared to $27.3 million for fiscal 2015. The decrease of $2.4 million related largely to the decreased principal balance of both the mortgage loan and U.S. revolving credit facility. Additionally, in fiscal 2016, it paid the remaining balance of the Canadian revolving credit facility, which related to its operations in Canada which have since ceased.

The company has continued to clamp down on debt and as it committed, has prepaid c.$60m of its debt in Q1CY17. The move is aimed at creating a leaner and more capital-efficient BlueLinx.

The operation efficiency initiative will continue to cut back on higher rate mortgages and either replace them with sale and lease back structures or hive them off to further reduce leverage and make the capital structure and operations more capital efficient.

Valuation

The company's stock price closely tracks its ability to deliver sustainable cash flows and it makes sense too considering the commoditized nature of the business, and its ability to deliver cash flows taking into account the defragmented market structure and lack of any product specific USP. Looking at the table, it's evident that years of bashing has made the company a cheap albeit risky and an unviable option for many quarters. However, the 5-year average multiple has hovered around 4 times cash flows and the company is nowhere near this right now.

I believe the operational efficiency efforts combined with reignited sales focus and deleveraged balance sheet, coupled with the rebound in the US housing market, have created a situation ripe for growth.

I rate the company a buy and a definite addition to your portfolio with a target exit of 3 times cash flows in the next 6-24 month period.

