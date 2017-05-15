Ford's Breakdown Is Imminent

Ford (NYSE:F) is one of the stocks I'm increasingly focusing on because of two reasons.

I am currently working on a bigger automotive database to cover all core companies in this industry. The automotive industry could play a huge role when it comes to the market development in general over the next few months.

Source: Wikipedia

In April of this year, I started to be bearish on the automotive sector after correcting myself (I started as an auto bull). We are seeing an increasingly hostile environment for car companies. Especially, car manufacturers will face tough times.

My previous article had the following conclusion:

I expect to see even lower car sales over the next few months. I also believe that consumer credit will slow even further. That being said and with regards to Ford's stock price, I don't think that the stock is going to recover to the falling trendline. I think the stock is not going higher than 12 USD before the stock falls further. It's a toxic environment because we are currently not just facing lower sales but a mix of bad debt, lower sales and a weaker economy. - Ford - 2007 All Over Again (05/02/2017)

Since then, we have seen new Ford lows despite a higher market. This perfectly reflects the current fundamental environment.

The bad news is that there is even more bad news on top of the 'usual' economic trends.

First, let me show you the latest automobile loans. I always look at those because they are the very core of the automotive business. Nowadays, almost everyone either leases cars or buys them with credit. That's why we need high loan growth to keep this ship afloat.

The first week of May came in at 3.66% growth. This is almost 20 basis points below the last week of April and another print within a strong downtrend. Note that automotive debt is going nowhere since the fourth quarter of 2016. Something fundamentally changed in this month. This can also be seen when looking at actual sales as I described in this article: Ford Is About To Get Ugly. I highly recommend you to read it if you haven't already. It shows that automotive sales have completely ignored the economic acceleration trend of the first quarter of 2016.

In addition to lower sales, we see that second-hand car prices are under fire.

Used cars are obviously not a leading indicator for the economy. However, they give us a lot of info about the economy. At this point, we see that prices are heavily under fire for quite some time. Current prices are down 4.6% in April. Since September of 2014, there have been just three months of growth. All below 1%. On a side note, the decline started during the same time when the general economy started slowing. However, prices didn't recover in 2016 which is another confirmation of an ugly secular trend.

Last week, I read an article on ZeroHedge that caught my eye. It discussed the effect of cars that are coming off lease over the next years.

By the end of 2019, an estimated 12 million low-mileage vehicles are coming off leases inked during a 2014-2016 spurt in new auto sales, according to estimates by Atlanta-based auto auction firm Manheim and Reuters. Source: ZeroHedge

I added the two most important graphs from this article together as you can see below. There should be no surprise that this will be a huge problem for second-hand car prices.

This wouldn't be the worst thing imaginable if the automotive market were strong. However, what kind of car does a consumer with a high debt load buy - if he buys a car in the first place? Manufacturers will be hit by lower car sales because of this secular trend and the lower price of second-hand cars. Both are fundamentally undermining every single bull case.

Conclusion

I remain very negative about automotive stocks. Especially, car manufacturers will feel the pain. We are currently not only facing cyclical challenges but also secular problems like falling second-hand car prices. This is toxic considering the state of the consumer.

The chances that Ford is going to break down are rising rapidly, especially given the current stock price.

However, I am not going to short this stock. I will monitor the situation and hope to buy at lower prices once this whole fundamental trend changes. For now, keep in mind that you will likely lose money on this trade. For long-term dividend investors, I keep saying the same: enjoy your dividends, but expect more capital losses.

Many thanks for reading my article. Please leave a comment below if you have questions, remarks or a different opinion. Also make sure to follow me if you are interested in the automotive market in general. I am planning to dig deeper into this industry over the next few months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.