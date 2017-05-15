Should You Buy Into The Latest Gap Turnaround?

"You are right, I think we can do a better job offering even more choices that appeal to everyone." - Jeff Kirwan (Gap CEO)

A month or two ago, Gap (NYSE:GPS) CEO Jeff Kirwan received a letter from five-year-old Alice Jacob with a question - Why were the clothes in the girls section so girly? A few weeks later, he concurred.

Now, Gap might not have completed its turnaround journey, but they're getting there and most importantly - they're doing everything they can to get there. For all the doom and gloom that has surrounded mall based retailers over the last few years, there are some silver linings for Gap.

While Gap has fallen far from its late 90's - early '00s heyday of value oriented basics, it does have a winning formula with the Old Navy brand. But Gap can't rely on Old Navy to pull up the other sinking ships (Gap and Banana Republic ) forever, it's looking into grabbing share ahead of the next wave of retail consolidation, improving its lead times and expanding its omnichannel presence. For all its efforts, the stock has fallen far below its peers and could be a deep value candidate. But I'd prefer to wait on the sidelines until we get more visibility that this time is actually different.

2016 Results Were In Line

A quick review of Gap's 4Q report though - their numbers were in line with a slight downward bias. Adjusted EPS came in at $0.51 (-12%, in line with guidance) while SSS saw a +2% uptick. Gross margins improved 2.24%pts but margins at the EBIT level declined as a result of higher SG&A dollars (+10.3% YoY). The SG&A uptick stemmed mostly from increased marketing (+15.4% YoY), while SG&A ex-marketing dollars rose 9.4% YoY as management piled investments in the business and lapped higher incentive compensation. FY17 EPS guidance disappointed at $1.95-2.05 (vs $2.06 consensus), inclusive of a 4-5c benefit from the extra week (~2%) offsetting 9 cents worth of negative FX impact.

Inventory management, a key part of Gap's overall plan, finished -2.3% in aggregate - in-line with management's prior guidance to end the year down low-single-digits. For 1H17, Gap again guided to inventory down low-single-digits. So, Gap stays liquid as it continues to hold lots of cash with a net cash position of ~$470m (~$1.8B of cash vs ~$1.3B in debt) while generating consistent cash flows.

Management's view was that foot traffic remains key to both revenue and gross margins with levels sharply deteriorating into February. On the 4Q conference call, management noted "flat to up slightly" FY17 SSS trend along with the negative view on Feb traffic. Which implies 1Q traffic slightly worse than 4Q levels, but better than February trend. Why is foot traffic so crucial? Because Gap's foot traffic tends to dictate the level of promotion.

Cost control initiatives were on the right track in 2016 but they will be put on hold in 2017. SG&A dollar growth is expected to be up YOY as remaining cost savings from last year's $275M restructuring plan are largely offset by investments in digital capability, marketing, and higher incentive compensation in the 1H, in particular. This implies a back ended FY17, with 2H reaping the benefits. Capex trends are set to continue into FY17, reaching $625mm in FY17 (vs. FY16 $525M). Half will be allotted to 40 new store openings and the remainder on omni-channel, digital, IT and supply chain. Noteworthy that management is opting not to include the ~$200M to rebuild its Fishkill distribution centre, as they expect it to be covered by insurance proceeds.

Some good news for shareholders though - Gap plans to buyback $100M of stock in 1H17, a first since 4Q15, despite Gap's cash generative business to cover option exercise dilution.

Gap Got It Wrong Before

Gap has its place in the American heart post its heyday in the '90s and early '00s, with its claim to fame offering well-priced basics. However, the late '00s and '10s have seen fast fashion emerging as a disruptive force, making it difficult for apparel retailers to compete on price or fashion. As a result, many brands without strong identity and positioning faltered, Gap included. As industry headwinds only grew stronger, traditional retailers resorted to competing in the form of aggressive promotions and heavy markdowns in order to drive sales and traffic, eroding margin across the mall apparel space.

The key takeaway is this - modern retailers can't compete on price alone, but have to distinguish themselves through strong brands that resonate with the target customer.

Where does Gap really fit in the fashion/ value equation? The answer is right in the middle. The fact is that Gap is simply average on both price and fashion. That means it can't target the same customer base the cheaper brands do e.g. Old Navy and Uniqlo (OTCPK:FRCOY), and neither can it target the trendier basics like Everlane or the more fashionable Zara (OTCPK:IDEXY), which operates in a similar price range. For Gap, a few key questions have yet to be answered - who is the core customer and where is the product and price positioned today? Until Gap can strike the right chord on these counts, I don't see much upside from the brand.

The initial approach was to pursue a rebranding at both Gap and Banana Republic through a management reshuffle. Gap's attempt at rebranding into a "Modern American" brand, ended with Rebekka Bay's departure as the new look failed to resonate with customers. Marissa Webb's attempt to re-establish Banana Republic as a true lifestyle brand similarly failed to take off with Banana Republic's core customer base that had left the brand for more contemporary alternatives. Rebranding efforts have a long lag time - Bay took 15 months to bring her new style to stores while Webb took ~12 months to effect product change. In a nutshell, Gap went through 3 creative directors in 4 years, with little to show for efforts.

Gap's downturn can be attributed to a number of factors - 1) fit inconsistencies, 2) quality issues, and 3) a loss of a cohesive brand vision set against 4) the rapid rise of fast-fashion. This has resulted in a commoditization of Gap's product offering as their once-loyal, basics-driven customer starts looking elsewhere. The rotation of design leadership (culminating in the elimination of a central creative director) and marketing missteps (last fall's "Dress Normal" campaign) have also contributed to the brand's struggle.

Current management, led by Peck, appears confident in the current product offering at the Gap brand, and a lot more marketing is being put behind the concept to prove it. It's too early to judge if the return on marketing investments are positive (Q4 saw a meaningful +15% step-up in advertising expenses). And Q4 SSS has not seen much improvement despite Gap's prior target of Spring 2016 for a turnaround. So it's still wait and see but there are some bright spots - the relative strength of the men's, kids, and baby lines, as well as green shoots emerging for the critical women's bottoms category, the latter of which will likely be allocated a large portion of marketing spend.

But Old Navy Got it Right

The only reason Gap's comps have been borderline positive over the last 4 years is Old Navy. Gap Inc's other key brands - Gap and Banana Republic have lagged.

Old Navy's brand positioning has quite simply, worked a lot better than Gap's other portfolio brands. The key to Old Navy's success has been its innovative approach to its creative process ("Product 3.0"). With the right positioning, Old Navy re-defined the on-trend, yet value-conscious "mass-pirational" corner of the industry that it has come to dominate by developing a systematic approach to creating and sourcing product - designated "Product 3.0." Also critical to the company's success has been its ability to convey value to the customer through efficient marketing and promotions, while managing its margin profile.

Despite a dip in late 2015, the concept has steadied and continued to grow market share in 4Q 2016 with its +5% comp, driven by dresses, denim, and knits. Old Navy should continue to drive Gap's sales numbers as the product resonates well with its value-oriented consumer base. Gap's decision to allocate more capex toward Old Navy to expand its footprint is a good news, perhaps a sign that Gap sees opportunity as retail space opens up. Meanwhile, Gap brand's store fleet will be downsized in FY17, with the majority of the company's closures in the segment.

Opportunity - Retail Consolidation Ahead

This trend - retail consolidation - has been in play for some time now, following the bankruptcies of Aeropostale (NYSE:ARO), American Apparel (OTCPK:APPCQ), Quiksilver (NYSE:ZQK) and Sports Authority (NYSE:DKS). Just last week, Abercrombie and Fitch (NYSE:ANF) joined the fray, disclosing it has engaged in preliminary discussions for a potential transaction.

While the nature of ANF's 'talks' aren't disclosed, their severely compressed market cap and continued tough fundamentals is more than likely to have piqued interest from parties, given the potential quick wins - further reduce the store footprint, cut costs, and rationalize overhead.

A financial play seems entirely plausible, but what about a strategic play? Wrong move, in my view. From a strategic perspective, M&A may generate scale and synergies but neither of these factors has been shown to mitigate the observation that most portfolio retail strategies just don't work in this day and age.

Ever since the mid -2000s, retailers have attempted to grow through new concept development and, in more recent years, concept acquisitions. Yet, very few portfolio strategies generate positive shareholder returns and, in fact, most have caused shareholder returns to be destroyed. A strategic acquirer would thus, have negative implications if it were to materialize.

Retail Share Will Be Up For Grabs

Consolidation of the retail space is inevitable and necessary but whether it will materialize in the next few years remains to be seen. Deal activity in apparel retail has remained heightened post recession as retailers have been forced into consolidation mode as a result of industry headwinds.

2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 Deals Announced 86 106 149 135 137 149 152 147

(Source: Mergermarket)

One event that might trigger the next wave of consolidation is a potential wave of retailer bankruptcies looming this year. 2017's retail bankruptcy count is set to reach recession highs.

As the rest are forced to restructure and consolidate, is there an opportunity for Gap? If the 2017 shake up materializes, there will be a widespread rationalization of retail space in 2017, which presents ample market share opportunities for the survivors. As one of the biggest names in apparel retail, Gap is well positioned.

Historically, square footage has been correlated with market share as retailers used to compete for share through square footage growth and price. Clearly, this isn't a viable strategy anymore. In fact. We've seen the opposite materializing, with retailers rationalizing square footage and store count in response to industry shifts. Modern retailers need to be more flexible by not only reducing footage, but also maintaining a strong digital/ integrated "omni" presence and operating a flexible supply chain. As the retail space moves into flux with consolidation, channel shifts, and a rapidly evolving customer, retailers need to be able to quickly react as the best in class retailers stand to gain share.

Process Improvements in Place

Looking ahead to FY17, the team is working on evolving the operating model and focusing on speed. Included in their efforts are: moving to a monthly and demand driven buying model. Typical lead times (time for product to go from drawing board to in-store) has been ~10 months for the industry (and Gap). However, Gap has worked hard to reduce many product categories down to 8-10 weeks, and ~1/3 of the product across all banners can be produced within the quarter. This compares favorably to historical lead times while edging closer to best in class Zara's 4-5 week lead time.

Through fabric commitments, fabric platforming (~60% of fabrics are now platformed), having the ability to cut-sew garments immediately, and positioning fabric ahead of time at vendors, Gap has been able to reduce lead times in response to the rise of fast fashion. Additionally, Gap has significantly increased their product testing program, and the Gap brand is moving to a demand-based buying model (a la Zara, H&M) while making significant investments in their logistics infrastructure - adding direct distribution capacity.

One key change management has made is with regard to its distribution centers. Historically, the company had separated direct distribution of its online customer and retail distribution. Gap is now in the process of converting retail distribution centers to have the ability to ship both direct and retail inventory, allowing it to leverage one pool of inventory. The Fishkill fire in FY16 was a setback, and the project is now set for FY18. In the meantime, Gap took an inventory hit and has been forced to learn how to run on lean inventory levels - good preparation considering its strategy to increase turnaround times and run leaner.

The Omnichannel Effect

Omnichannel has been a big part of Gap's overall strategy over the last few years. On this front, the company has made good progress, and now offers order-in-store (launch in FY14), reserve-in-store, find-in-store, and ship-from-store.

The company has grown its online penetration significantly business from ~5% in FY06 ($700mn) to 16% in FY15 ($2.5bn).

Omnichannel continues to be an area of focus - in Dec. 2016, Gap acquired Weddington Way, an online, social shopping platform for wedding parties that designs and manufactures dresses, among other items. Growth has also been strong here, with the Athleta brand in particular, showing strong online growth.

Notable online partnerships include Zalando - Europe's largest online fashion website (OTC:ZLDSF), Tmall (NYSE:BABA) and JD.com (NASDAQ:JD). Its online partnerships have seen it opening its own dedicated online shop within the portals e.g. Gap offers a broad assortment of clothing and accessories from Gap Women, Gap Men, GapKids, and babyGap through Zalando. Notably, Gap does not currently have any partnership with Amazon.com.

The Stock Has Entered Deep Value Territory

As Gap stock continues its downward spiral, it has popped up on a lot of radars as a potential deep value stock. I don't disagree here, with PE at ~15x and dividend yield ~4% while the stock trades at multi year lows. Gap currently trades in line with its historical average and significantly lower than its peers. It is however, important to keep in mind the key reason for the stock's depressed levels at the moment - its exposure to secular industry headwinds. While its faster, more value oriented peers have outperformed, Gap, along with the traditional mall based apparel retailers have underperformed.

(Source: CapitalIQ)

While 2017 is set for a record year for retail bankruptcies, it's difficult to make a call here due to lack of visibility. Gap's grand plan for 2017 is to return to growing square footage again in FY17 (mainly smaller format Old Navy and Athleta) and to target faster lead times as well as better inventory management to drive sales. A point on inventory - while management mentioned keeping inventory tighter, they also said they want to gain market share through units, which begs the question - how tightly will they actually manage inventory? Bear in mind that there will be no cost cutting offset in FY17 - Gap is targeting expense growth as they invest in the business to drive sales (more than offsetting expense savings from 2016) and capitalize on retail share opening up.

My overall feel is that these initiatives are a multi-year play. Coming off 3 years of net income declines and a turnaround attempt 10 years in the making, I have my reservations about management's ability to execute. But the stock is cheap, and there are quite a few levers (retail share gains, faster lead times, an Old Navy rerating, online penetration) available to pull for a rerating of Gap stock.

I'm keeping this one on the watch list for now, but improvements going forward will certainly warrant a closer look.

