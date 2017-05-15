Home Depot Set To Outperform Again

Home Depot's dividend has nearly tripled yet its payout ratio has remained the same.

The company's massive share repurchase program will continue with improving cash flow and low debt.

Comparable store sales will rise based on the most recent US Census retail sales report.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) is set to release 2017 Q1 earnings on Tuesday May 16th. Over the past 10 years, the company has easily outperformed its peer Lowes (NYSE:LOW) and the broader S&P 500.

In the paragraphs below I'll show why Home Depot will likely have a positive 2017 Q1 earnings release and why the company will continue to perform well.

Comparable Store Sales

Identical store sales growth, or comparable store sales growth, will likely be the most watched measure during Home Depot's earnings release.

The table below show the company's comparable sales growth over the past seven fiscal years.

Home Depot Comparable Store Sales Growth Fiscal Year Total Comp Growth US Comp Growth 2016 5.6% 6.2% 2015 7.1% 8.9% 2014 5.3% 6.1% 2013 6.8% 7.5% 2012 4.6% 6.2% 2011 3.4% 3.0% 2010 2.9% 2.5%

(source)

The company has not reported negative comparable sales growth since 2009 during the trough the global recession.

Based on the newest data from the US Census, Home Depot's streak of comparable store sales growth will likely continue.

Each month, the Census Bureau completes a montly retail trade survey to measure real economic activity in the United States. The report measures retail sales based on business type (electronics, clothing, etc) with a 90% confidence interval.

In the latest Monthly Retail trade survey, the Census Bureau reported the following adjusted total sales for building materials and garden supplies.

Adjusted Retail Total Sales Sales (millions) Sales (millions) Apr 2017 $31,245 Apr 2016 $28,576 Mar 2017 $30,864 Mar 2016 $29,628

Building materials and garden supplies retail sales increased by over $1 billion in April 2017 and March 2017 versus the prior year.

Home Depot will likely again report positive comparable store sales growth in Q1 2017.

Share Repurchases

Home Depot has been prolific in buying back shares. Since January 2008, shares outstanding have decreased by 30% from 1.8 billion to 1.2 billion. In February 2017, the company authorized a $15 billion repurchase program.

Home Depot's prolific repurchasing of shares will likely continue for the near future. The table below shows free cash flow over the past 10 years.

Home Depot Free Cash Flow Year Free Cash Flow (billions) 2007 $2.169 2008 $3.681 2009 $4.159 2010 $3.489 2011 $5.430 2012 $5.663 2013 $6.239 2014 $6.800 2015 $7.870 2016 $8.162

(source)

Home Depot's free cash flow is currently at a 10 year high. It's important to note that the $15 billion share repurchase authorization will likely not be exhausted this year. This previous repurchase authorization was announced in February 2015.

Over a 2 year period, free cash flow alone would be sufficient for the current repurchase authorization.

Home Depot can also issue more debt as well. The table below shows the company's interest coverage ratio over the past three years.

Interest Coverage Ratio 2016 2015 2014 Ratio 13.85 12.99 13.02

In 2016, Home Depot's EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) would have been sufficient to cover its interest expense on debt 13.85 times over.

Home Depot's growing free cash flow and high interest coverage ratio mean that the company can likely continue repurchasing shares.

Dividend Increases

Similar to its comparable store sales growth, Home Depot has increased its dividend annually since 2010. The previous six increases have all been 10% or more.

Home Depot Dividend Growth Year Annual Dividend % Increase 2016 $2.76 17% 2015 $2.36 25% 2014 $1.88 20.5% 2013 $1.56 34% 2012 $1.16 11.5% 2011 $1.04 10% 2010 $0.945 5%

(source)

Home Depot will likely continue its seven year trend of annual dividend increases.

As shown in the paragraph above, the company has been repurchasing a massive amount of shares. This will make future dividend increases easier.

As also shown above, the company's cash flow is increasing annually and its interest coverage ratio is very high. Even if cash flow declines, the company can issue more debt.

Finally, the company's payout ratio has remained almost constant over the past seven years while the dividend has nearly tripled.

Home Depot Payout Ratio Year Payout Ratio 2016 43.1% 2015 41.9% 2014 40.9% 2013 39.5% 2012 41.1% 2011 42.1% 2010 47%

For 2017, the annual dividend is projected to $3.56; a 29% increase over 2016. Based on the company's payout ratio, increasing cash flow, decreasing shares outstanding an high interest coverage ratio, Home Depot's dividend is likely safe and will continue to grow.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Home Depot will report a positive 2017 Q1 earnings release and its stock will continue to outperform. Based on data from the US Census, comparable store sales will again rise. The company's massive share repurchase program will likely continue with its increasing cash flow and high interest coverage ratio. The company's dividend, with its double digit annual increases, is safe with the constant payout ratio, increasing cash flow and high interest coverage ratio.

Contrarian

Home Depot operates in a cyclical industry and the United States economy has been growing since the trough of the recession in 2009. An economic downturn will hurt company performance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.