Allergan: What's Going On?

Hi friend, let's chat about Allergan (NYSE:AGN) and their Q1 ER results. Allergan's Q1 results beat both EPS estimates, and revenue estimates for the quarter. However, knowing that Allergan has only missed one quarterly estimate in their existence, these results left the street unimpressed and rather bored. Let's take a closer look at what the market glanced over when it gave shares a 6% haircut for the week.

For Q1, Allergan's revenue grew 5% Y/Y, while margins took a very slight hit. The reason here being, the Zeltiq and LifeCell acquisitions. While both acquisitions were immediately accretive, they are a lower margin business. Moving on, we can see R&D, S&M, G&A, and SG&A all significantly increased Y/Y. Allergan said these increased expenses were related to advancing the pipeline, along with supporting new acquisitions. The 12% EPS growth Y/Y was helped by the reduction in share count. Finally, FCF came in at $723M, a very low number for the company. FCF was impacted by the multitude of acquisitions in Q1, so I see no problems here. Also, along with showing this strength of growth, Allergan raised guidance for FY17 to account for said accretive acquisitions.

Allergan's Q1 continued to show mid-to-high-single-digit revenue growth, and double-digit EPS growth. They continued to be a market leader in regard to margins, note that operating margins will normalize around 48%-50% once Zeltiq and LifeCell are fully integrated. Allergan's capital allocation plans continue to be on the right track. They paid out their first dividend ever in Q1, and are committed to raising it annually. Also, the buyback program will be settled by Q3 or possibly before, leaving the share float around 356M. Please note, with this structure, no buybacks will be ongoing at this time.

Allergan continues to push its well diversified pipeline of 65+ products. The company delivered eight FDA approvals in Q1 along with several acquisitions to advance their open science model. They are on track to deliver 11 launches in 2017 that could combine to generate around $5B in sales. Also, Allergan will further its NASH programs, Parkinson's program, and gene therapy studies.

There continues to be a lot of talk over Allergan's dry eye products, and how Shire's Xiidra could impact the market. Allergan has stated before, they do not believe Restasis would be significantly impacted by Xiidra. In Q1, the company remains correct and dominant in the dry eye market with over 75% market share. The dry eye market continues to grow as a whole, with Restasis growing as well.

International growth for Allergan can be seen advancing further in Q1, with mid-single-digit to double-digit growth in all 5 marketable regions. China was the fastest growing market, with a 42% jump over last year. Allergan has stated, they fully intend on entering new markets overseas, pushing into every corner of the world.

Allergan's balance sheet continues to be investment grade in Q1. Total debt stands around $32B while cash stands around $9B, giving the company an around 4x Debt/EBITDA ratio. I'd like to see this number in the future under 3x, although, Allergan does have very low rates. They did expire sizeable debt in Q1, and will look to extinguish an additional $5.5B in debt by the end of 2018. This would bring total debt to around $26B, all things being equal.

Moving on in Q1, Allergan took a $2B write-down on its Teva (NYSE:TEVA) stake. Last year, this stake was worth over $5B, however the shares are now worth about $3B. This of course, is because of Teva's greatly overextended slide. This write-down, along with the increased spending we mentioned before, caused harm to the GAAP numbers.

Do you know why Allergan reports Non-GAAP figures? It really doesn't have to be confusing. The reason Allergan's management wants it's shareholders to know the Non-GAAP numbers is simple. Non-GAAP numbers exclude one-time and irregular expenses. For Allergan, these Non-GAAP figures help it's investors see the forest for the trees. Thus, allowing Allergan to strip away restructure and acquisition costs, while showing shareholders what to expect when these expenses dissipate, which they will.

CEO of Allergan, Brent Saunders; discussed the environment of drug pricing going forward. He stated that the industry has come a long way in a short time, with regards to the sensitivity over price hikes. Saunders credits the social contract he initiated last year for this, and commended other pharma giants for joining said contract. Saunders also said he thinks the drug pricing discussion is being handled with great aplomb. Finally, Saunders said that he was cautiously optimistic going forward in regards to the pricing environment.

For those curious; this chart shows the short interest for Allergan.

Conclusion

Hi again friend, you made it to the end of the article, a mild congratulations. We examined and explored Allergan's Q1, and how the market might be overlooking consistency from the company. We toured the underestimated pipeline, and Allergan's commitment to expanding international growth. We delved into the balance sheet, and the costly write-down on the Teva stake. Finally, we learned what the CEO of Allergan, Brent Saunders; thinks about the current administration, and how he is optimistic about drug pricing moving forward.

