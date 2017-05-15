Uranium: Now Looks Like A Good Time To Buy

Like any ETF, URA is not perfect but the past two years show that it can be very profitable if and when the uranium investment thesis proves to be correct.

In terms of timing, now looks like a good time to buy the uranium sector: the turnaround in 2016 and 2017 indicates momentum and the recent selloff offers value.

The uranium price is extremely cheap right now and cannot stay at the low prices of the past several years indefinitely.

Despite all the risks and concerns, nuclear power will continue to be one vital source among many for electricity generation in the years and decades ahead.

If you are interested in natural resources investments, you are probably familiar with the uranium story: Huge price surge and profits in the uranium sector in the commodities boom from 2003 to 2008; after the crash, another boom from 2009 to 2011; and then the Fukushima nuclear disaster in Japan in March 2011 sending uranium into a deep bear market from 2011 through 2015.

You may also be familiar with the long-term bullish investment thesis for uranium. Well-known natural resources investors such as Rick Rule have been talking about it for at least a couple years now.

Despite all the risks and concerns, most energy analysts see nuclear power continuing to be one essential power source for electricity generation in the years and decades ahead. Yes, natural gas and renewables such as hydro, wind, and biomass make up an increasing proportion of electric power sources - but on the other hand, coal is on the decline as an electric power source. Nuclear power will continue to be one vital power source among many for electricity.

It is worth noting that despite the lack of new nuclear plants in the U.S. for decades, the percentage of U.S. electricity generation powered by nuclear has remained steady at 19-20% for the past 30 years:

And as analysts like Rule have pointed out, uranium cannot stay at the low prices of the past several years indefinitely. Yes, there was a massive overhang of supply from the previous booms and demand has been held down since 2011, but those are temporary conditions that cannot last forever. Going forward, supply will decline and demand will increase. That means the uranium price will go up.

One illustration of the extremely cheap current price of uranium is the following chart by PricedInGold.com comparing the uranium and gold prices from 1990 to the present:

Clearly, there was a bubble in the uranium price in 2007-2008, but before and after that the ratio of uranium to gold has held rather steady for decades. But look at the last couple years on the right hand side of the chart: Compared to gold, the uranium price has fallen to about half of its typical long-term level that it held even during periods when uranium and nuclear power were out of favor. To me, this is a sign that uranium is currently very undervalued.

Timing The Uranium Sector

The critical question, of course, is timing. Even if a long-term investment is cheap, you don't want your money tied up in an investment that is falling in value or going nowhere for years. That may have been the case with uranium in 2015, for example, but things have changed dramatically in 2016 and 2017.

In this article, I will focus on the Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA). It is a simple way to look at the performance of the uranium mining investment sector in general. I also think it is a good, simple way for most people to invest in the uranium sector when the timing is right, which I happen to think it is now. With URA, you are invested in the giant uranium company Cameco Corp. (NYSE:CCJ) as well as a variety of junior uranium mining stocks. You don't need to become an expert about which uranium miner will boom and which will go bankrupt.

To see the skeptical bearish case about uranium and about the URA ETF, you can read Steve Auger's article here. I disagree. Of course, I am well aware of the issues and risks connected to any ETF and URA is no exception. If you are going to specialize in uranium investments and commit something like 10% of your portfolio to them, then of course you want to research each individual uranium company and invest directly in the ones you like the most, rather than rely on a broad ETF like URA. But for most investors who are just looking for an investment of something like 2% or so of their portfolio in uranium, URA is simple, convenient, and can be profitable if the timing is right.

Uranium finally showed some signs of life as an investment sector in early 2016 for the first time in years. For a sense of the long, steep decline leading up to 2016, this chart captures the entire history of URA from late 2010 to the present:

And a chart of just the past two years better captures the bounce in investor sentiment toward uranium in 2016 and 2017:

The point is that the chart shows investors can make some real and significant profits from uranium and from URA if the timing is right. The almost 50% rally in early 2016 and the almost 75% rally after the election into early 2017 show that. Uranium is no longer a sector where you may expect to wait around for years for the rally to come.

At the same time, the long view of the chart since 2010-2011 shows how cheap uranium stocks still are compared to their prior valuations. The rallies of last year and this year have not taken away the long-term value available in uranium stocks right now.

And best of all, the recent selloff after the initial post-election rally has given us another opportunity to buy URA at a far better value than we could just a few months ago. In February, it was understandable to feel as if we had missed the boat on the best time to buy this sector. Well, the boat has come back to us, and the promising near-term and long-term perspective for the uranium sector and URA still looks intact to me.

Instead of buying URA at over $19 in February, we can now grab it at under $14 today. If you've been aware of the uranium investment thesis but you haven't been sure when was a good time to enter the sector, I suggest that now may be the right time: Strong signs of a turnaround in 2016 and 2017 indicate momentum, and the recent selloff offers value.

If you simply want a small investment in the uranium sector as one part of your natural resources portfolio, I suggest URA as a simple and convenient vehicle. It has its flaws like any ETF, but the past two years show that it can be very profitable if and when the uranium investment thesis proves to be correct.

