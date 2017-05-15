Get Paid While T-Mobile Teases Sprint

Perhaps, the worst-kept secret in mergers and acquisitions today is the budding love affair between Sprint (NYSE:S) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS). Despite calling off the possible joining of the companies last year due to regulatory constraints, interest seems to be building on both sides, with management confirming this desire; conventional wisdom is that the Trumpian White House will encourage the regulatory regime to be more accommodating to corporate activity.

Commentators and analysts are starting to pick up on the power dynamic between the two companies. As Bloomberg's Lachapelle astutely details, T-Mobile has been wildly successful over the past few years, while Sprint continues to lose subscribers and revenue. Look below: T-Mobile has rocketed its revenue from 2013, while Sprint has steadily declined.

This, along with the prodigious cash burn of Sprint, shows the obvious: T-Mobile holds all the cards here. With this in mind, we can make a couple of predictions:

T-Mobile won't be unduly rushed in coming to terms with Sprint. Volatility will stay elevated for Sprint, as many unknowns remain: terms of the deal, whether regulatory bodies will accede to the deal, or indeed whether the deal actually materializes. Despite higher expected volatility, the share price of Sprint will move relatively little: until definitive news about the merger is struck (either positively or negatively), little else will matter. I expect any concrete news (or indeed, any rumors) to take at least a few months to flesh out, as news of the negotiations begins to filter out.

As an investor, how does one profit from this?

Well, one can certainly make a directional bet here, either long or short; plenty of cogent arguments have been made on both sides. However, I want to highlight here the potential to profit from selling volatility, whether you're long or short. As noted above, it seems quite likely that nothing will crystallize around the merger (in either a positive or negative fashion) any time soon. Thus, if you already have a direction in mind, this presents a great opportunity to generate some returns while you wait for a resolution.

For example: take a look at the May 26th weekly 8.0 puts. As of Friday, these were trading for right around $0.30. With a share price of $8, that ends up being a 3.1% yield if shares of Sprint stay at or above $8 in just two weeks. That's a phenomenal yield for such a short period of time. If you continued to roll this trade forward every two weeks for a year, you would make 82%!

Of course, for a little more safety, one could push those puts out a few months, to August. Here's how that math works out:

So, with a little more safety (a cushion of a 10% move in either direction in a few months), one has the possibility of a 37.5% annualized gain. That's not too bad. One can play with the strike price and option expiration that's attractive for their individual needs, but the volatility in Sprint is so high that selling either a covered call (for longs) or a covered put (for shorts) will allow for hefty returns over the next few months when I expect little directional movement in the share price of Sprint. Personally, I prefer keeping the expiration short, as you capture greater premiums and are able to keep rolling the options forward closer to the money.

(As a brief parenthetical, this strategy could also work with shares of T-Mobile as well. I prefer shares of Sprint, as they're more volatile (and thus will allow for larger premiums to be collected), but one can make the same directional bet + short volatility with T-Mobile to suit their needs.)

Are there risks with this strategy? Certainly. The greatest risk is that resolution of the merger outcome could come sooner than expected. With negotiations yet to even begin and the journey through the regulatory hurdles unclear, I find that risk to be quite manageable. However, it's definitely possible that the deal dissolves or is consummated quicker than is currently expected; if the options you sell are closer to the money, this would kill any directional bet that you've established. However, for an annualized gain of 80%, that's a risk I'm willing to take.

Disclosure: I am/we are short S.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.