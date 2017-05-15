Lockheed Martin: Buy It For The Dividends

LMT did well under when defense budgets were under pressure, it should do even better under the new Adminstration.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) is a defense and aerospace contractor that I think will benefit from the plans of the Trump administration to spend more on defense. Its dividend stream makes it a good buy at any price below $280, which is above the current market price.

Is LMT a good investment partner?

As a dividend growth investor I want my portfolio to generate a growing stream of dividends that can replace the income from my job without selling shares. In my portfolio I want the shares of companies that will help me meet this goal. A company is most likely to be a solid long term contributor to meeting my goals if it has 4 characteristics: a growing market, growing profits, well managed debt and growing dividends. These 4 characteristics make up a checklist that I use to evaluate whether or not I want to consider buying shares in a company and to determine that the company is a good long term investment partner.

While I am willing to look around to find out whether or not a company has the characteristics that I seek, I like it best when the company recognizes that these characteristics are important and that it uses them to sell itself to investors. So the first place I look for this information is the company website, and its annual reports. The first set of slides below come from Lockheed's latest annual report.

This first slide addresses both the growing revenue and growing profit characteristics that I want to see. Sales grew each year, profits grew over the whole period and depending on the exact metric used they even grew each year. The net earnings per common share are the most important metric to me, as dividends are paid per share, and that increased each year.

On the debt front, I see that Lockheed took on a large amount of new debt in 2015, but began paying that down in 2016. I also like seeing the decline in share count, as management is spending around $500 million to buy back shares.

This second slide from the earnings report shows me that Lockheed management considers dividends to be an important part in shareholder return. While total return is not as important to me, it's a good thing that management sees that investors do look for total return. I also like that the comparison isn't made with just the S&P500 but also with an index of companies in the same business.

Looking at charts of revenue, EPS and FCF over the past 10 years, it's clear that LMT isn't a fast growing company. Given the restrictions on defense spending in the US during that time, this isn't surprising. It does however put more importance on the 25 million reductions in share count since 2014. The new Trump administration also seems friendlier to additional defense spending which will also help LMT grow.

This chart shows the FCF coverage of the dividend. I like that over time the coverage has improved, mostly by the low end of FCF increasing. I like that the trend of FCF seems to be growing just a bit faster than the dividend. This bodes well for LMT having the ability to continue paying the dividend and to growing it as well.

In the YChart® above we can see how Lockheed has done on three measures of general financial health. Operating Margin has a slight uptrend, ROIC is generally flat but is at a reasonable level, and ROE is also improving only slightly, but is also at a pretty healthy 200%+. I don't see any red flags here.

Looking at the David Fish's CCC List(which contains a data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for 5 or more years), I see that LMT has grown its dividend each year for 14 years and has not cut the dividend since 2000. I also see that the lowest DGR value is 10.1% and that its last dividend raise was for 10.3% when the quarterly dividend was raised from $1.65 to $1.82. Also in the CCC List (but originally sourced from finviz.com) is that analysts expect LMT EPS to increase by 8.3% a year over the next 5 years. Given the tight coverage I found between FCF and the dividend, I will use that 8.3% as the growth rate for dividends going forward, rather that one of the higher past dividend growth rates. I believe that is the more prudent prediction.

Next I look at how Moody's rates LMT. Baa1, which corresponds to a BBB+ from S&P and Fitch, is a solid investment grade rating. Looking at rating actions in 2015, when LMT took on $9 billion in new debt, I am happy to see that Moody's didn't downgrade them. Couple with the decrease in debt during 2016, this gives me addition confidence that management is doing a good job of handling the debt.

I like what I have seen in the past, so my next question goes to the latest earnings report and what it shows about LMT continuing operations.

Looking at past performance call tell us a lot about a company but I also want to look at the latest earnings to see if the past performance is carrying over to more recent activity. On April 25 th, LMT released results for Q1 and provided this presentation.

The first slide shows the highlights of Q1. It looks like an okay quarter to me. Of most importance here is that it was profitable and LMT bought a significant number of shares back (which helps improve the company's ability to pay a growing dividend).

This slide shows sales growth of around 10% over last year. It also shows why EPS was the same as this quarter last year. The C4I contract charge had a big impact this quarter. Lockheed took a charge on this contract because its solution was a lot less "mature" than was needed to meet the customer's requirements. In my experience this tends to happen when the engineers on the sales team think an existing product either does more than it really does, or can be more easily modified to meet the customer's requirements than is actually the case. This often happens with the sales team as they are incentivized to make the sale and so see obstacles as smaller than they really are. I experienced this first hand when my boss promised a feature to a customer so he could make the sale, even though he knew (because he scheduled it so) that that feature in question was on the schedule to be implemented until after the customer's delivery date.

Because of how operations and contracts developed during Q1, LMT revised their guidance for the whole year. While sales projections went up $100 million, the mix changed, so profits went down about $30 million. While I'd like it better if profit went up, $30 million isn't that big a change for a company this size. A 10 cent revision when EPS is more than $12 is small thing. I will be concerned only if the number gets revised downward again next quarter.

This slide has more details on why the 2017 EPS outlook was revised downward. Without the charge from the C4I contact, EPS would actually have been revised upwards.

Here is additional detail on what caused the revision in the 2017 sales estimate. The whole increase is due to an increase in the Space segment. While that is cool (because I have always been fascinated by anything to do with space), it's not hugely significant.

I find it interesting that although the Aeronautics didn't have its sales projections increased, its profit projections did increase. The $25 million increase in profits from the Space segment ties into its $100 million more in sales. Both of those increases were not enough to entirely offset the downward revision of profit for the RMS section.

What's a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel® based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here).

Based on LMT being able to grow its earnings for the next 5 years at a rate of 8.3%, I will assume that they grow dividends in line with that rather than using the faster rates it has grown dividends over the last few years. I will use the currently declared dividend to generate an annual dividend payment of $7.28. To calculate out what I will use for the terminal dividend growth rate, I will subtract the current yield from my discount rate of 6.4% and round to the nearest whole percentage between 0 and 3. That gives me a terminal dividend growth rate of 3%.

Using those parameters I calculate that the NPV of the predicted future dividend payments is $279.35. That sets my buy price at anything under $280. Since LMT is trading for around $271, it is at a good value. Looking at its 4 year average yield of 2.9% the current yield of 2.66% might indicate that the current price is a bit high. However, I think the current yield is below the 4 year average because LMT was significantly under-valued in the past, particularly in 2013.

Conclusion

LMT is a defense and aerospace contractor that has a fairly long history of paying an increasing dividend. Sales and profits held up well when defense budgets were under pressure. With the new Trump administration talking about increasing defense spending, I think LMT is in a good position to continue growing.

As a dividend growth investor, I focus on the dividends and how a company has grown them in the past. But it is also important to look to the future. LMT has the projected growth in sales and profits to support growing the dividend. While I don't think it will be able to grow dividends as fast as it has in the past, it should have no problems growing them as fast as it grows earnings. Using the forecast of future earnings growth to predict future dividend payments, I think that stream of dividend payments has a present value that exceeds the market price of the stock at this time. That makes LMT a good buy at this time.

