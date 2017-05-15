Wall Street Breakfast: Cybersecurity Stocks In Focus

Economy

"We are working to strengthen the contribution of trade to our economies," stated a G7 communique issued on Saturday that once again fell short of an explicit promise to avoid protectionism. U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin wrapped up the finance chief gathering with the following statement: "We do not want to be protectionist but we reserve our right to be protectionist to the extent that we believe trade is not free and fair."

Oil prices are up 2.7% to $49.15 a barrel after Saudi Arabia and Russia, the world's top two producers, said that a crude production cut would be extended from the middle of this year until March 2018. While the output cut will initially be on the same volume terms as before, they hope other producers will join in their efforts. OPEC is due to meet in Vienna on May 25.

Emmanuel Macron was sworn in as French president on Sunday, promising to return confidence to a nation that had been "broken" by a spate of terror attacks and a sluggish economy. European equity funds saw record inflows totaling $6.1B in the days after Macron's election win, according to data from EPFR, while BofA analysts feel that flows could increase further in the coming months.

Centrists are well-positioned to be in charge of Europe's two largest economies. Angela Merkel's CDU party won a clear victory in weekend state elections held in North Rhine-Westphalia (home to more than 20% of German voters), while the Social Democrats recorded their lowest share of the region's vote since WW2. It's the last vote before September's general election.

Greece has slashed its 2017 growth forecast to 1.8% from 2.7%, according to a mid-term budget plan, driven by uncertainty caused by delays in concluding its latest review of bailout reforms. The projections are also lower than those of the EU Commission, which cut its growth estimates last week to 2.1%, from 2.7% predicted three months ago.

China managed to rope in the U.S. at the last minute for its weekend Silk Road summit as President Xi hailed his country's initiative as "the project of the century." Matt Pottinger, Special Assistant to the President and senior director for East Asia at the National Security Council, led the American delegation to the forum.

The United States will "continue to tighten the screws" on North Korea, declared Nikki Haley, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, after Pyongyang's latest missile test. She also mentioned sanctions and working with the international community. Following the launch, the isolated regime boasted that its new rocket could carry a "large-size heavy nuclear warhead."

However, Pyongyang is willing to have dialogue with the U.S. if "the conditions are there," said Choi Son Hui, North Korea's foreign ministry director general for U.S. affairs. The remarks come days after President Trump said he was willing to meet with Kim Jong Un "under the right circumstances." The last time the two countries sat at the negotiating table was in 2008.