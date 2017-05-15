S&P 500 Weekly Forecast 5/15

For two weeks now, we've told you that things would be a bit less exciting than usual going forward.

So here's one of our candlestick charts of the last couple of months on the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) to give you some context. We weren't kidding. Look at the last ten trading days.

And against last weekend's predicted mean return of -0.07% for this past week, we saw an actual return of -0.35%. Here's what that looks like on the probability distribution from last week.

What's more, if you observe the intraday characteristics of the week's prices, you'll notice that days generally exhibit flat or mean-reverting behavior.

These are all the sorts of things we were expecting to see. Boring, boring, boring.

But how did we know?

If you're a new reader, you might not know how we make these forecasts. The answer is "Gamma Exposure," or GEX. It measures the hedging obligations of option market-makers across the whole S&P 500, and it has a really profound effect on prices.

If - on the other hand - you're not a new reader, you already know that you can do all of this forecasting yourself just by looking at our free charts here. That's really all we're doing.

But, as long as you're here, let's talk about what those charts are telling us about the coming week.

A wrench?

For a few weeks now, we've been talking about the high likelihood of seeing new highs on the index. The metric we used to make this prediction is the DIX, or the "Dark Index," which measures stock buying in dark pools and gives us a sense of price support.

Some readers have already noticed that this week was the mirror-image of last week when it comes to DIX numbers. See for yourself.

With the exception of Friday, the whole week was rather muted in the dark pool buying department (last week was buoyant with a muted Friday). This means that there was more selling than usual, and it makes us wonder if a touch of near-term bearishness is warranted. Nothing substantial, mind you - just the possibility of a quick dip.

Now, in order to gauge the likelihood of any particular movement, let's see what the GEX has to tell us about the week's probabilities. Here's the GEX chart.

And here's the probability distribution that the current (pretty high) level of GEX implies.

If you have a good memory, you'll notice that this distribution looks a lot like last week's. The mean and median returns are similar, too, at -0.06% and 0.13%, respectively. Dull.

What do I do?!

A lot of commentators (doomsayers, generally) have been harping on the low level of implied volatility and the VIX lately. Generally, we'd stay out of this, but it raises an interesting point for the clever people who read this missive.

Historically, cheap options mean opportunity, so whether you're looking to protect your long stock holdings or speculate, consider now as a good opportunity to buy some options.

Why? Because objectively speaking, they are underpriced. At this level of GEX, a simple long ATM straddle on the SPY actually has a pleasant probability of some return if you manage the position. This means every long option strategy has a better chance of working out. So if you're equipped to do so, take advantage of it.

Otherwise, just make sure to check up on the DIX/GEX numbers throughout the week (here). If price does end up moving a bit more than usual, you'll want to see how the picture changes.

Good luck, and see you next weekend!

SqueezeMetrics is chiefly concerned with making smart decisions using smart data. Got something smart to add? Comment below! And if you're game, join us at Fresh Picks, where we've kicked things off with >40% annualized returns on a market-neutral strategy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SPY over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.