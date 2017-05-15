Thoughts On A Handful Of mREITs And The State Of The Industry (Week 69)

There are a few things worth buying, but they are generally preferred shares or equity REITs, not common stock in mortgage REITs.

By any measure the mortgage REIT sector is still quite expensive, but the market is demonstrating a complete lack of understanding.

The market responded to falling rates by dropping prices on mREITs carrying leveraged portfolios of positive duration, in other words, the market failed.

Welcome to week 69.

There are several problems facing the mortgage REITs.

Let's run through the list and then we'll get deeper into the analysis:

The mREITs (and two ETFs)

The table is demonstrated below:

Spreads

Rate Movement

CYS, MTGE, and ARR all moved lower on a day where the movement in the yield curve looks like this:

Those yields were plummeting. Great time to punish the mREITs with positive duration (warning, this is sarcasm).

It looks like the market just got a little does of fear.

Allow me to reminder investors that the mortgage REITs are carrying a portfolio of MBS (mortgage backed securities). In some cases, such as CYS, the portfolios are all agency or overwhelmingly agency securities. While they hedge out some of the risks, they still often carry some positive duration because the hedging is expensive.

In other news, AI is working to issue a new series of preferred stock with a 7% coupon rate. It will be interesting to see how that offering turns out because those securities are not very appealing given the other securities already available on the market. Would you want a hire a riskier security for your portfolio when you could get more yield with less risk? Yes, they are looking to issue it at a discount to call value. I strongly doubt that the security would ever be called absent the United States going to negative interest rates and staying there for a while. Nothing else would create a compelling reason for the company to want to call those securities.

Ratings

It's not a mortgage REIT, but it is the one buy rating I want to reissue. It goes to Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG). Weak performance on retail sales in the macroeconomic data put retailers into a fierce tail spin. I think WPG is undervalued and suspect the investors in a complete panic over WPG understand mall REITs about as much as investors understood mortgage REITs when they were paying 130% of book value for CIM.

Yes, I ate my own cooking and bought some WPG. I'll publish more on them over the next week or two.

Positions

My current positions related to REITs (all long) are:

BMNM, WPG, ANH-C, CYS-B

I may initiate or close any positions in the near future.

