Weekly Oil Markets Recap - Déjà Vu For The Short-Sellers

Beware short-sellers, the pain is going to be great on this next move up.

We think the next squeeze will prove to be even more painful than the last one and fuel the rise for WTI to reach $60.

Welcome to the weekly déjà vu edition of Oil Markets Daily!

WTI finished the week up 3.50%.

Oil prices stopped the bleeding this week with a rise of 3.50%. What's more interesting about this week's rally was most of the gains came on Wednesday after the EIA crude storage report. The rally strength didn't follow through on Thursday and Friday however as traders and investors think this could just be a one-off inventory report.

Here's a bit of a déjà vu moment for readers. In November 2016, we wrote an article titled, "Short-Sellers Rush Back In Before OPEC Meeting - Oil Markets Daily" and followed up with a weekly recap titled, "OPEC Deal More Likely Now." In the article, we said the following:

Our article on " Breaking Down the OPEC Deal" was released to public on Wednesday and highlighted what we thought would happen with the deal. Now there are further updates with regards to the deal that was released last night. Iran oil minister says the OPEC curb deal is now "highly likely." This comes after sources leaked yesterday that OPEC proposed to Iran to allow it to freeze production at 3.92 million b/d.

We think the OPEC deal has a much higher probability now of going through, and looking at this week's position disclosure, we think the shorts are going to be in full a whole lot of pain in the next rally up.

What happened? OPEC did pull off a production cut deal, and WTI rallied from $46 to $54 in a month's time. What happened to short-sellers? They were squeezed.

Why is this a déjà vu moment?

Unlike last time, sentiment and consensus expects an OPEC production cut extension, but it comes at a time when short positions are building rapidly again:

Source: John Kemp

According to Friday's disclosure, shorts increased positions by 41 million bbls while longs increased by 10 million bbls. Net long positioning is almost back down to pre-OPEC meeting levels signaling the amount of distrust and negative sentiment in the market.

While one can argue the efficacy of the OPEC production cut agreement, one can't make arguments that the global oil market is not rebalancing. OECD storage will have counter-seasonally declined in March, and global oil inventory continues to decline. OPEC has reduced production and exports, and a deal extension will come at a time when global refinery throughput rises. The resulting effect will push global crude storage at the fastest pace this year over the next 4 months, but that's not what one would have gauged the fundamentals to be based on the latest money manager disclosure.

The crowd is getting bearish at precisely the wrong time again.

What will be interesting to see is for OPEC to take the stupidity of the crowd as a sign of distrust for the market (kind of similar) to mistakenly increase the magnitude and duration of the production cut. This scenario is not hard to fathom as there have already been press releases on a potential longer production cut deal with a higher cut amount. Although when the news leaked the market didn't rally, we are almost certain that if OPEC announced a bigger or longer cut than 1.2 million b/d and 6 months, the market will squeeze the shorts and to a greater degree than what we saw in November and December.

In our view, it's déjà vu all over again for the oil bears. The squeeze is going to hurt even more this time as we see WTI hitting $60 in the next leg up. OPEC could mistakenly take the market's negative pressure on prices as an indicator for a longer production cut and a deeper one. We don't think that's needed for global storage to rebalance, but that would surely add some fire under the short-sellers that are just recently piling into the market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.