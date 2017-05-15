Transports Week In Review - The SPY Reaches A Key Peak Versus Transports As Divergence Is Now At 11 Percentage Points

Selective buying is still in effect for transports, as volatility is expected to continue.

The expectation is for transports to gain positive momentum over the next few quarters, getting back to closer parity with broader markets.

The trucking industry remains weak and rails and container lessors remain strong. Other industries continue to be highly mixed.

The XTN transports index is now down at -4.2 percent, whereas the SPY is up 6.9 percent.

As we closed the week on May 12 th, broader market indices witnessed marginal declines, while transports declined strongly. The current performance between broader markets and transports is counter-intuitive. Expectations are for the economy to improve over the next few quarters, indicating that transports may offer investors value at today's levels.

I manage the Lean Long-Term Growth Portfolio (LLGP). To date, performance stands at 7.4 percent, as highlighted in green. As transport indices remain mostly weaker, the anomaly remains the NASDAQ (^TRAN), up 8.1 percent. Both the NASDAQ (^IXIC) and Fidelity Contrafund (MUTF:FCNTX) remain atop all peers, up 13.7 and 14.4 percent.

The Dow Jones (DJT), SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY), Vanguard 500 Index (MUTF:VFINX) and Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) were all up from six to seven percent.

YTD 2017

For the eighteenth week of 2017, the spread between the SPY and the S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) increased with the SPY up by 11.1 percentage points. The SPY declined by 30-basis points (bps) to 6.9 percent, while the S&P Transportation ETF declined by 340 bps to -4.2 percent for 2017.

Transports performance continues to be volatile. I have been emphasizing that investors consider stronger larger players for transports. Some of these companies have also witnessed negative performance, however. The 11.1 percentage point spread reflects the largest divergence for the year. The question remains, will transports be a leading indicator or are market jitters creating a strong buying opportunity for the second half of the year?

Rail Operators

Rail operator performance was down for the week, with the exception being Canadian Pacific (NYSE:CP). Railroads continue to be a top performing industry within transports. In-line with this performance, last week's decline was very marginal, versus other industries.

Week eighteen of 2017 witnessed continued improvement for Class Is based on total traffic carried. All Class I railroads remained positive for the year, which continued to be led by Canadian National's (NYSE:CNI) 10.4 percent improvement. I continue to see sustained investment value in this group remaining, throughout the year.

Railcar Manufacturers & Lessors

The majority of railcar manufacturers and lessors were down, with the exceptions being The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) and FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL). Greenbrier has traded with downward trends twice now after reporting stellar earnings. FreightCar witnessed a huge surge after reporting earlier in the week.

As the demand for certain commodities increases over the next few years, and as railroad operators continue to increase capex programs, railcar manufacturers are set up to see improving trends. Greenbrier remains my top pick within this peer group.

Truckload Carriers

Truckload carriers were down for the week, with the only exceptions being Celadon Group (NYSE:CGI) and Daseke Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE). The trucking industry's woes have continued despite the rhetoric from most companies. Management at the majority of companies have sung the same tune as the combination of increasing demand and tighter capacity are expected to improve performance in the second half of the year.

Investors need to continue keep a close eye on gross domestic product (OTC:GDP) growth for 2017, as well as on seaport traffic, retail sales and the consumer price index (NYSEARCA:CPI).

Less-Than-Truckload Carriers

Less-than-truckload (NYSEARCA:LTL) carriers were all down for the week. It should be noted that there are more consolidated companies which also provide large scale LTL services. For pure-plays, performance has been strongly impacted by the recent negative results of ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) and YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW).

I remain positive for the LTL industry, especially for the companies which have been stronger of late. Similar to truckload peers, expectations remain optimistic for the second half of the year. I have been cautioning long-term investors on ArcBest and YRC, but speculative traders may find value at today's levels.

Air Freight, Package & Delivery

Air freight, package and delivery companies were all down for the week. Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) had a marginal performance its first week after last week's big rise. I provided a review of Air Transport and Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) recently, my opinion remains that the former is trading at a premium versus Atlas Air.

For larger package and delivery peers, I continue to view both Deutsche Post DHL Group (OTCPK:DPSGY) and FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) as the better investment choices, versus United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS).

Contract Logistics, Forwarding & Brokerage

Contract logistics companies were all down for the week. There has been a clear deviation between larger peers and Radiant Logistics (NYSEMKT:RLGT) and XPO Logistics (NYSEMKT:XPO). XPO's recent earnings results have propelled the company higher. Radiant has displayed some improvement for earnings recently, but remains dependent on acquisitions for growth.

Forwarding, brokerage and other contract logistics service companies have had a rough go of it during first quarter results. This has been true for Expeditors International (NASDAQ:EXPD), CH Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) and Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG). I continue to like Hub Group based upon the likelihood for consolidation.

Container Shipping Lines, Charter Owners & Container Lessors

For the container shipping industry, the majority of peers were down, with the exception being Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) and Triton International (NYSE:TRTN). Costamare has continued to be the only charter owner and manager in positive territory for the year. Textainer Group Holdings (NYSE:TGH) witnessed the most significant decline of the year due to the market's reaction.

I continue to view this group with caution. While global container shipping lines have reported better results during the first quarter, the same risks that have plagued the industry over the past couple of years remain. An uptick in demand will likely drive performance higher; but there are still going to be challenges between industries.

Airlines

Airline stocks performance for the week was mostly down, with the exceptions being American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL), Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) and Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion (NYSE:VLRS). The airline industry continues to ebb and flow it seems, on a day-by-day basis. Traffic numbers have remained solid for the most part.

Despite many analyst bullish sentiments, a concern for the industry that has surfaced as been increasing labor costs. Alaska Air Group's (NYSE:ALK) recent merger has likely created some pause as the market looks to digest the near-term potential.

Demand Trends

Key demand-based indicators that are monitored include Class I rail traffic, trucking industry tonnage, shipments, and loads, air cargo tonnage, container shipping line twenty-foot equivalent units, TEUs, North America seaport TEUs, shipping lane port calls, North America cross-border trade, and freight rates for most of these indicators.

U.S. & Canada Class I Rail Traffic - Carloads & Intermodal Units Carried

Through the eighteenth week of 2017, total traffic was up 4.8 percent with carload traffic up 6.7 percent - a 10-bps improvement - and intermodal traffic up 2.6 percent, being flat. Week eighteen performance remained solid.

These numbers continue to be not far off from the total traffic originated results of 4.9 percent for the first eighteen weeks of 2017 for North America rail traffic, published by the Association of American Railroads (NYSE:AAR) data. Investors should remember that total traffic carried includes both originated and received carloads and intermodal units. Additionally, U.S. traffic was up 4 percent and Canadian traffic was up 10.2 percent, closely tracking the carried rail traffic when combined. Mexico traffic was down at -2.2 percent.

Container traffic was up 2.6 percent, relatively flat. Domestic intermodal pricing for both eastbound and westbound averages has been challenged of late as reported by intermodal marketing companies (IMCs). Railroads, however, have witnessed moderately positive pricing increases.

Week eighteen witnessed weekly coal carload traffic at 91,000 carloads carried. This reflected a 15.5 percent increase versus last year. Coal continues to remain much stronger than in 2016. Grain performance was up 19 percent versus last year.

Motor vehicles and equipment carload traffic performance was down at -0.6 percent versus last year. Chemicals were up 3.9 percent, petroleum products were down at -11.5 percent and crushed stone, gravel and sand remained on a roll, up 26.3 percent.

Trucking Industry

Source: Cass Information Systems, Cass Freight Index

A lot of news has been out this past week as usual. But one of the more interesting reads was definitely from the Journal of Commerce regarding the trucking industry. Sword & Sea Transport Advisors had a detailed piece regarding their focus on the true disruptor for the industry, e-commerce.

The premise revolved around e-commerce, especially for more bulky items having a stronger impact over the near-term on tightening capacity, than say events the electronic logging device ((NYSEARCA:ELD)) mandate this upcoming December. The firm stated that not many shippers and/or carriers had this impact on the radar as Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) will continue to push into areas including cosmetics and grocery. Expectations are focused on the reduced need for longhaul shipments.

Other news of interest continues to be Uber's (Private:UBER) push into the trucking industry as the company recently added a brokerage firm for the longhaul market. While markets reacted more negatively for retails sales and CPI results, transport experts considered the results "steady" with the continued expectation for improving demand as the year progresses. Some have stated that this past week's retail sales results suggest a temporary slowdown for the first quarter.

Air Cargo

Air cargo demand has been highlighted as being robust for the first quarter of 2017. The Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS) data has similarly provided strong results. Through February, U.S. carrier tons enplaned were up 6.6 percent versus last year. Domestic was up 8.1 percent, while the Latin America region led international up 13.4 percent.

The so-called "e-commerce effect" has benefited both Air Transport and Atlas Air tremendously at the start of the year. Both companies witnessed increased domestic tons enplaned at 64.4 and 20 percent respectively. Atlas Air's international performance was in-line with broader averages at 6.8 percent growth. FedEx witnessed stronger overall performance than UPS. This was led by international results.

Container Shipping Lines

Source: Alphaliner - Top 100 Operated Fleets as Per May 14, 2017

Pricing for spot market container rates has witnessed a return to a declining trend through early-May. Trans-Pacific container rates from Asia to the U.S. West and East coasts remained up strongly for the year at 75 and 50 percent versus last year. For Asia-Europe, rates were up 59, 62 and 9 percent to North Europe, Rotterdam and the Mediterranean versus last year. Trans-Atlantic rates were up nearly eight percent from last year to Rotterdam.

For the U.S., container shipping demand is expected to remain strong throughout the balance of 2017. Results remain mixed between global container shipping lines, container lessors and charter owners and managers. This is expected to continue as the competitive environment will lead to winners and losers.

North America Seaports

As U.S. container demand is expected to remain strong, top North America seaports will likely maintain equally robust performance through the summer. It is not clear whether last fall's surge will be replicated this year. Regionally, the Gulf Coast has witnessed some of the strongest performance of late, notably for the seaports of Houston and Veracruz.

Initially new alliances have created some challenges for the transition of containers from vessels to surface transportation. Congestion, longer turn times, etc. have been prevalent at both West and East coasts. Within the alliances, 13,000 TEU ships are becoming commonplace for the Asia-U.S. trade lanes, especially now that the new locks for the Panama Canal are operational. This will continue to hamper supply chain moves due to greater volumes during port calls.

North America Cross-Border Trade

The iShares MSCI Mexico Capped (NYSEARCA:EWW) was up by 120-bps, and continued to greatly outperform the iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC). The Mexico index is now up 18.4 percent for the year versus the -0.2 percent result for the Canadian index, a decrease of 70-bps.

As Canada's growth is projected to be marginally stronger than both the U.S. and Mexico, investors may wish to consider recent index divergence as a buying opportunity. Risks remain for the North America Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) based upon political uncertainties, but structurally, NAFTA will likely remain close to where it is today.

Summary

Transport indices have returned to negative volatility, significantly underperforming broader markets. This has become an increasingly apparent theme as the year progresses. Today, the divergence is at its greatest.

Select companies within transports have remained very strong despite this trend. There are more companies trading at levels presenting investors with better risk/reward opportunities. As macroeconomic growth improves over the next few quarters, it is more likely that transports will gain positive momentum, approaching better parity with broader markets.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALK, AMZN, CNI, DPSGY, DSKE, FDX, GBX, HUBG, XPO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

