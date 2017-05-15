Reminder: All Retail Is Not Created Equal

By Parke Shall

We think the media has created a narrative that is scaring investors away from all retail names and we wanted to try and set the record straight today.

We thought this would be a good time to remind investors that not all retail is created equal. We own a variety of retail stocks in longer-term passive portfolios that we don't regularly manage, and we think this could actually be a good strategy for some names. We also have argued in the past that we don't believe retail is going to die off in its entirety but rather that a mixture of brick-and-mortar and online retail will eventually rise to the surface and be the new norm in the industry.

With Macy's (NYSE:M) and J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) posting abhorrent results over the last week, retail has come under fire by everybody. It came under fire from financial media for dragging down the overall market last week. It came under fire from economists for signaling that the economy is weakening. Finally, it came under fire from shareholders and analysts who were positioned incorrectly going into each company's report.

Look at how the whole sector took a nosedive over the last week:

M data by YCharts

As you can see from the chart above, not only were the earnings suspects driven down over the past week, but they took the entire sector down with them.

We're not sure that management teams at JCPenney or Macy's understand exactly what they need to do to create shareholder value, but the current strategy doesn't seem to be working. JCPenney's revelation last week that it is going to focus on opening 100 new appliance show rooms is patently ridiculous and a large step in the wrong direction, we believe.

We have been arguing for months that the correct way to manage brick-and-mortar at this point in time is to develop a clean and simple strategy to thin yourself out on the ground, close your underperforming stores, monetize what real estate assets you have and pour some of that money back into research in development for your online presence.

Until Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) offers same day shipping on every single item, there is still going to be a pocket of consumers that go out to the store. The problem that companies like Macy's and J.C. Penney are having is that they are older iconic brands whose names are dying alongside of the retail model.

The proof of this is simple. Not all retail is dying. When you look at companies like Costco (NASDAQ:COST) or TJ Maxx (NYSE:TJX), both of whom have unique business models in the brick-and-mortar retail space, you see two success stories with a very real multiple expansion and a valuation that is twice as aggressive as what has been afforded to department stores like Macy's. Look at the difference in the multiple the market gives these names:

M PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

These companies bring people in the store because they have unique in-store models. Costco offers products in massive quantities for very cheap. These products are difficult to ship and are perfect not only for individual consumers but for local businesses in the area. Their membership-only business model and additional supplemental revenue stream, combined with the 2% back they offer members every year, is a model that makes people go directly to Costco and they need things.

Clothes shopping at TJ Maxx is another perfect example. We believe that people continue to do their clothes shopping in store, as most consumers want to try on clothing before they purchase it. Stores like TJX take the ball and move it even further down the field by offering a dynamic inventory that is always changing and is unpredictable. The anticipation of finding the next big bargain and getting to browse inventory that changes daily is enough to entice investors to get in the car and go to the store.

On top of that, stores like Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) and Home Depot (NYSE:HD) have seen record quarters and have done record business with the latest homebuilders boom that has been taken place since the 2008 recovery started.

LOW Net Income (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

So let's just can it with the entire "death of retail" narrative. Most of retail is holding up just fine. What is being lost in brick-and-mortar is being made up for with retailers like Amazon and Wayfair (NYSE:W). (Hint: Yes, they are still retail. Retail exists outside of stores. They're "online" retail.)

What we predict is going to happen is that older retail names that no longer have the brand power or the niche to establish a foothold for themselves will likely give way to names like Costco who have unique models and a reason for consumers to make the trip. If consumer spending in retail goes from brick-and-mortar to online, it is still retail spending. It is older names in brick and mortar that are on their way out: Sears, J.C. Penney, RadioShack, etc. These are the names that have gone under or likely will be going under. They offer nothing that makes it worthwhile for a consumer to make the trip in store.

But the failure of a couple of these names does not mean that retail is dead. Brick-and-mortar is going to survive and it will do so as a hybrid with online retail. Names that haven't already gotten wise and updated their business model to shift their focus on online will be doing so. Many brick-and-mortar retail stores will be doing far more online business in the future then they are doing today. That does not mean these companies are all going to go under or are all going to go bankrupt. Companies with unique models will still be able to bring consumers to the store.

We don't want investors to look at the narrative from this past week and see that everything in retail is too dangerous to touch. We continue to focus on retail names with unique models, low debt loads, good cash flow and companies that are notoriously good to their employees, like Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) and Costco. This creates a friendly environment and friendly service, both of which are extremely important now more than ever. Don't take retail off your radar yet; there still could be some fantastic opportunities on the horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COST, M.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.