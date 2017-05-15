The VIX Can Be Misleading

On May 9th, I hosted a roundtable at the Hive's USA Global FX Steering Meeting. I had the honor of examining and discussing post-election market volatility. Some of the key takeaways from the meeting focused on the measure of volatility, the impact of volatility and decisions around how to handle market volatility.

One of the keys to market Volatility is understanding that the actual measure of it is very different to each. One of the key reasons is due to an investor's time frame. For example, short-term market volatility may be less impactful to a long-term investor, while a short-term market volatility is highly impactful to a short-term trader. Through discussions, it was determined that time and investment time horizon was one of the best ways to measure market volatility. A perfect example of this is the Euro, which before the US elections was trading around the 1.09 level, and as of present, it is trading around 1.09. Although, we know there are many days and levels the Euro may have traded at, to a long-term holder of the Euro (NYSEARCA:FXE) the recent activity would appear to have low volatility. Where to a short-term trader, the recent moves and points in the Euro between the election and the now, may seem as though it was very volatile.

Euro to US Dollar Exchange Rate data by YCharts

Another example of volatility is the actual impact of it. It was widely expected by many market participants, that if Trump won the election, equity market would crash, interest rates would decline, and the Dollar would crater. However, we now know this was wrong, as we have seen markets move higher, yields move higher in expectations of inflation, and the Dollar strengthen. We did get volatility in the markets post-election. However, it was in an unexpected direction. The question that arose from this observation, that again, depending on one's time's frame, the best action to take is no action when an anticipation can not be predicted. Predicting or expecting volatility is fine, but the problem is one does not know the direction the volatility will take the market. For example, had you sold your positions ahead of the election expecting the volatility, you would have been correct on the volatility front, but incorrect on the direction. However, your time horizon should also dictate your decision; a long-term investor should not be sway by short-term market movement. Long-term investing serves as a way to neutralize short-term market volatility.

Another point was to discuss a way to measure volatility, which itself can be tricky. It has been my argument in the past that for most volatility is only perceived when the market goes lower, not higher. My argument has been that markets can be just as volatile on the way up, as they are the way down.

The biggest problem that most investors face today is that market appears complacent because measures such as the VIX (NYSEARCA:VXX) are at levels around 10. The VIX is primarily used as an indicator to gauge investors buying protection. My argument is that perhaps investors are not buying protection because they fear the risk is for the market to move higher, not lower. The fear trade may be the "I missed it" trade.

I mentioned during the conference I like to use the Bollinger Bandwidth as a way to measure current volatility in the market. However, it was argued that the BB width is more historical, where the option market prices in implied volatility, which is the expected Vol. in the future.

That point made me wonder, so I graphed the VIX against BB Width and the S&P 500 SPDR rolling 30-day implied Vol.

The chart above is over three years, we can see in the first chart on most VIX spikes, the BB Widths began to widen at the same time as the VIX was spiking. In fact, we can see the BB width continued to expand, even after the VIX spikes. In the chart below, of the BB Width and SPDR S&P 500 30-Day Rolling Vol (NYSEARCA:SPY), the BB Width widen pretty much in line with the rolling vol.

In this year to date chart above, We can see how the BB Width captures the move higher in the market, while the VIX and 30-Day Vol did not. Additionally, the VIX and the 30-Day Vol began to rise at the start of April, despite not getting a market sell-off.

When you overlay the BB Width with the S&P 500, and mark for the moves higher and lower, using the white lines. The contracting bandwidths are the yellow lines. The chart shows that during periods of volatility we have widening bands, and during a sideways market we have contracting Bollinger Band Width.

We could use this to help us predict future market volatility because the when we see contracting bands, it would be an indication the markets are stable. We then use to the infer and anticipate future market volatility. In fact, the BB width does a much job, because at predicting both the up and down movements, then the VIX or Rolling Vol.

When you overlay the same concept as the S&P 500, with the VIX, leaving the white lines in place from the previous chart, we can see the VIX does not seem to give a signal for up moves in the market. In fact, on some occasion, the VIX spike gave a false positive, as the markets did not move significantly lower or higher.

As a side note, the correlation between the VIX and BB Width is 0.54 over the past three years, with a R2 of 0.30. Meanwhile, the correlation between the BB width and 30-day rolling Vol is 0.69 with a R2 of 0.49, over the same time.

Although BB Width uses historical data, it can be utilized as a gauge for future market volatility. One can do this by measuring the expansion and contraction of the width.

Summary

Volatility can measure in some different ways, but the primary measure should be time and the outlook for your investments. A long-term investor is likely not to be swayed by market volatility as much as a short-term trader. Additionally, investors, today focused too much on the VIX and implied volatility measures, which seemingly fail to capture upside risk in the market. BB Width is a way to anticipate future market volatility to both the upside and downside. Although, the last remaining factor in market volatility is direction, which is left to the unknown because no one has use of that crystal ball yet.

