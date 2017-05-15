Weekly Natural Gas Recap - Speculators Going Very Long

The speculator bubble this time is different from what we saw in winter, and we describe below what needs to happen for the bubble to burst this time.

Welcome to the weekly natural gas recap edition of Natural Gas Daily!

Natural gas prices rallied 4.84% this week.

Natural gas prices rallied this week with most of the gains coming after two events this week. The first rally came as FERC has delayed Rover drilling until further notice, and the second rally came after EIA reported storage 8 Bcf below consensus. Neither news event has changed near-term fundamentals much, but markets rallied nonetheless as speculators continuously increased net-long positioning.

CFTC position disclosure has always served as sort of a contrarian indicator. Any time money managers got super net-long or super net-short, it usually signaled a turning point for the market, but could this time be different for natural gas speculators?

All the traders we talk to remain very cautious of how others are positioned, yet they all acknowledge that fundamentals for the next 6 months will remain very bullish and support higher prices. The obvious unknown at this point in time is how much US gas production can recover by over the next 6 months, but from the latest readings, most see very little signs for a sharp recovery. One of the reason for doubts over US gas production is production ex-Marcellus, Utica and Haynesville are all struggling to offset natural decline. We see this in our daily flow tracker that shows production weakness across the US. While some production strength could be attributed to Marcellus and Utica, it just isn't enough to offset all the decline.

So for natural gas traders and investors, the only thing that will burst the speculator bubble is for these two things to take place:

US gas production surprised to the upside over the next several months. Weather is very bearish (colder than normal).

What we know right now is that the latest weather forecast puts the outlook at neutral to slightly bullish, so there's no weather downside. US gas production rebounded higher last week, but remains below where we ended 2016. Basically, there are no bearish signs developing yet.

What's intriguing about the current set-up is that more structural demand will increase over the next few months adding to the market tightness and pushing up prices if gas production does not respond. This could keep the speculator bubble inflated for the time being.

Overall, speculators are going very long, and most traders feel very uncomfortable with the positioning set-up. However, there won't be any fundamental catalyst sign to pop this bubble this month, so the price rally could continue in the short-term. While the two factors we listed above continue to be absent, we will be posting all of our relevant updates to premium subscribers first in our premium daily reports. If you want to stay up to date to our latest thoughts and commentary from traders, please consider signing up for HFI Research. You can do so here.

