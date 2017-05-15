Raffles Medical Group: Current Valuations Unjustified Considering Near-Term Headwinds

RMG is a leading private healthcare provider in Singapore and will likely benefit from secular growth for healthcare in Singapore and China.

Listed on the SGX (BSL) and also traded over the US OTC markets (stock:OTCPK:RAFLF; OTC:RAFLY), Raffles Medical Group (RMG) is a leading private healthcare service provider in Singapore.

Since its founding in 1976 (with just 2 clinics), RMG has grown significantly and currently operates a private tertiary care hospital (in the Bugis vicinity of Singapore) as well as a network of private family medicine clinics in Singapore, China, Japan, Vietnam and Cambodia. In addition, RMG also provides dental services as well as healthcare insurance to both corporate and individual clients. Multiple articles in Seeking Alpha have provided an extensive description on RMG. Interested readers could refer to articles by Prudent Capital and Cash-Centered Creep.

While we remain optimistic of RMG's longer-term fundamentals…

Beneficiary of aging population in China and Singapore

The benefits of an aging population in Singapore (RMG's core market) and China (RMG's key growth market) to healthcare providers have been commonly documented. Hence, we will only be giving a quick description of it. An aging population will improve the demand for healthcare services which will likely benefit RMG's top-line. Furthermore, RMG has taken active steps to cater to the growing demand via the extension of its Raffles Hospital as well as the opening of the multi-disciplinary centre at Shaw Center in 2015.

However, we also note that quality of public healthcare services in Singapore remains satisfactory and prices are often significantly lower than private healthcare services. Coupled with the government's plans to introduce numerous facilities in the next few years, the benefits to RMG could be tapered somewhat.

In China, the elderly accounts for c.10% of its population and is expected to double in just 20 years, which is shorter than the time taken for Japan (23 years), Germany (61) and Sweden (64). The UN estimates that the number of people over 65 years old will rise from c.100M in 2005 to c.330M in 2050, roughly the population of the US. The upcoming tertiary hospitals by RMG in Chongqing and Shanghai will clearly benefit from this secular growth in demand for private healthcare in the country. Considering the rising wealth and economic development in these regions, coupled with RMG's strong brand equity, we are confident that the hospitals will be able to attract patients to its facilities.

Airlines supporting growth of healthcare tourism in the Asia Pacific

The medical tourism space is growing, primarily stemming from the availability of high quality and competitively priced medical treatment in the Asia Pacific. Popular procedures include cosmetic surgeries (e.g. in Thailand) and dentistry to weight loss procedures. In addition, numerous patients travel for scans and tests.

Commercial airlines have boosted the sector growth by providing discounts for medical tourists and also entering into partnership with medical centers and travel councils. According to Airline Passenger Experience Association, ANA is targeting Chinese travelers seeking healthcare in Japan with travel packages, including airfare and accommodation for those heading to partner medical centers. Turkish Airlines has offered flights at half price to medical tourists, while Malaysia Airlines has partnered with the Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council to market Malaysia as a premier healthcare destination.

Considering Singapore's status as one of the leading medical tourism destinations as well as RMG's leading position in the country, the company will likely benefit from the growth of this secular trend. That being said, we have noted stiffening competition from neighboring countries in the space and will discuss this further in later parts of the article.

Multiple near-term headwinds that could dampen RMG's prospects

Apparent slowdown in the Singapore medical tourism sector

While we are confident about the demand for top-end complex medical treatments in Singapore, we do not share the confidence for generic treatments. Statistics available from the Singapore Tourism Board suggest that medical tourism in the country could be slowing down. Medical tourism receipts were S$1.1B in 2012, $832M in 2013 (c.24% YoY fall) and $994M in 2014 (c.20% YoY growth). In 2015, it was lumped together under a generic category called Others, which included expenditure on transport, education and business. This category accounted for S$5.8B in receipts in 2015.

According to consulting firm K8 Global, the primary reason for the slowdown is that healthcare in neighboring countries (e.g. Malaysia and Thailand) have narrowed the gap in terms of healthcare quality, while costs are significantly lower than that of the country. While hospitals in these countries may not have access to the top-end medical technology possessed by Singapore's private hospitals, standard surgical procedures are available at a fraction of the cost. For instance, a BMI report in 2015 noted that a heart bypass in Singapore costs 41% more than in Thailand and 106% more than in Malaysia while a hip replacement surgery at a Singapore private hospital cost c.S$14k, c.59% higher than the price in Malacca (c.S$8.8k).

This has been echoed by Dr. Zubin Daruwalla, healthcare director of PwC South East Asian Consulting, who added that the strong S$ and comparatively higher accommodation costs (especially for patients requiring regular check-up) contribute to the falling affordability for overseas patients.

The impact of the slowdown is increasingly evident in listed medical service providers in Singapore.

RMG: Recorded its 1st ever decline in revenues in 1Q17 (c.2% YoY) and attributed it to softer demand from foreign patients.

Talkmed: Since February 2016, Talkmed has commented that the company is facing revenue pressure due to the strength of the S$ as well as the economic conditions of the neighboring countries. Per clinic revenues from consultancy and management fees also fell c.7%, from S$8.2M in FY15 to S$7.6M in FY16, although per doctor revenues increased c.4% during the same period.

Singapore Medical Group: In its 1H15 and FY15 results, Singapore Medical Group commented that there has been a slowdown in medical tourism in Singapore due to the strong S$ (versus IDR, MYR and Russian Ruble). In its 1H16 results released in August 2016, the firm commented that private healthcare continues to face intense regional competition.

Going forward, the Malaysian government will intensify its efforts to foster Malaysia medical tourism (which has been identified as a key developmental area), including the establishment of Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council to support foreign patients and improvements in healthcare infrastructure. Transparency Market Research also noted that the availability of full halal medical services is particularly attractive to Muslim visitors. On the macro front, the continued weakness of the MYR versus the S$ (relative to the past few years) support the attractiveness of healthcare services in Malaysia to foreign patients (in terms of cost).

The Thai government also unveiled a new program (Visit Thailand Enhance Your Healthy Life) in September 2016, which was developed by the state agencies in conjunction with private healthcare providers. Under this initiative, foreign visitors will be able to stay in Thailand for up to 90 days (from 30 days previously) and undergo standard health checks at up to 70 internationally certified hospitals and clinics. In addition, the country is introducing a wider range of dental and reproductive health services for foreign visitors. Furthermore, the government is also looking at promoting its medical tourism sector in China and neighboring countries (e.g. Cambodia, Myanmar, Laos and Vietnam) to take advantage of the growing affluence in those countries and the rising demand for professional health care.

With the intensifying efforts by regional countries to woo medical tourists, and more importantly, the significantly lower costs in these countries, we believe that the medical tourism industry in Singapore could face near-term headwinds and this could affect revenue growth prospects of RMG's Singapore-based operations.

Shortage of medical staff in Singapore currently and in the next few years

Further exacerbating the effects of slowing revenue growth is the shortage of doctors in Singapore. Singapore currently has 1.9 doctors per 1,000 population, lower than other developed nations such as Japan (2.2) and the US (2.4). The growth in medical practitioners in Singapore has also slowed down from sub 7% in 2013 and 2014 to 6.1% in 2015. Figures for 2016 are not yet available.

We believe that the impact of the doctors' shortage on listed medical providers has been visible.

RMG: Staff expenses increased c.7%/c.12%/c.19% in FY14/FY15/FY16, respectively. As a percentage of sales, it increased from c.50% in FY14 to c.51% in FY16.

Talkmed: Staff expenses increased c.3%/c.8%/c.11% in FY14/FY15/FY16, respectively. As a percentage of sales, it increased from c.22% in FY14 to c.25% in FY16.

Singapore Medical Group: Staff expenses increased c.9%/c.21%/c.22% in FY14/FY15/FY16, respectively. As a percentage of sales, it has fallen though, from 33% in FY14 to 31% in FY16, as sales have grown faster than staff expenses.

The government recognizes the shortage and has taken steps to increase medical staff supply for the next few years. These include increasing admissions to local medical schools as well as the launch of the medical degree program in another local university (Nanyang Technological University) in 2013. However, the increasing supply will be met by the government's plans for additional medical facilities (see bullets below) by 2020, which we expect to increase the competition for medical staff.

6 new polyclinics

2,100 public hospital beds

9,100 beds in community hospitals and nursing homes

7,600 more places in day, home and palliative care

This implies that medical staff expenses will likely remain at current levels or could even increase further should competition for staff stiffen. Thus, we think that RMG will unlikely to be able to improve its margins from cutting staff costs.

Pre-operating losses of RMG's 2 new Chinese hospitals could drag down earnings in the next 2 years

RMG is currently developing a 700-bed tertiary hospital in Chongqing (expected to be completed in 2Q18) and a 400-bed hospital in Shanghai (expected to commence operations by 2019). In addition, the company plans to fully employ all its doctors/nurses for these 2 operations.

Pre-operating losses of these 2 hospitals will likely affect RMG's consolidated earnings further. Looking at other precedents, we note that IHH Healthcare (OTCPK:IHHHF) has incurred a c.MYR80M EBITDA loss in FY16 prior to the opening Gleneagles Hong Kong in 1H17. Similarly, IHH incurred a c.MYR74M pre-operating loss for its Novena hospital.

Furthermore, we think that RMG's strategy to fully employ its medical staff could result in it having to incur higher wages (albeit still lower than those in Hong Kong and Singapore) as there is a chronic shortage of doctors in China due to low pay (average monthly pay of only RMB5k) and overworked conditions. Doctors have even faced attacks from patients and their families who are frustrated over medical care. This situation persists even for doctors in tier-1 cities such as Shanghai. From our conversations with local Chinese citizens, young Chinese do not view the medical profession favorably when they weigh the long years of education needed versus the relatively poor wages. In addition, working conditions in Chinese hospitals remain poor when compared to their overseas counterparts. While RMG could potentially offer better working conditions for Chinese doctors, we view that higher wages would likely be the key determinant to attract them. Alternatively, RMG could employ foreign doctors to work in its Chinese hospital, but this will likely translate to higher wages as well.

Further reinforcing our belief of the tricky operating conditions overseas is the fact that MC Holdings, a chain of 10 clinics across China, Vietnam and Cambodia which RMG acquired a 55% stake in 2015, remains loss-making. Similarly, RMG's large-scale medical centre in the Orchard vicinity of Singapore (Shaw Center) has yet to break even since its opening in July 2015.

Considering the above, we believe that near-term earnings could fall further as pre-operating losses will likely outweigh revenue growth, considering the headwinds faced by the Singapore medical tourism industry.

Valuation is above historical highs

While RMG's fundamentals are stable and it remains a strong cash flow generator, its FY17 c.25x EV/EBITDA is above its 10-year (c.20x) and 5-year averages (c.23x). We are unable to justify current valuation which is the higher end of RMG's historical valuation range, even more so considering our expectations of pre-operating losses dragging down earnings and lack of strong revenue growth due to slowdown in medical tourism.

Conclusion

Considering the multiple fundamental headwinds (both industry and company specific) ahead as well as RMG's valuation, we will not consider an investment in the RMG. Furthermore, we struggle to imagine any catalysts that could spark its share price up in the near term. However, we do not think that the company will be a short opportunity, as the Singapore healthcare sector remains favored by many investors.

