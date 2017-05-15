Snap Is A Clear Short Sell

As an investor, I typically look for clear cases of companies that are likely to be successful on the long side. That means companies that are likely to achieve increases in revenue and earnings and those with reasonable valuations. However, occasionally I find cases where it would make sense to invest on the short side, betting that the company’s stock will drop in price.

Currently, I see Snap Inc. (SNAP) as a company that is likely to experience a declining stock price. I think the stock is likely to decline as a result of having no advantage for the company’s products, a lofty expense structure, and a valuation that is too high. Add in negative price pressure from the lock-up expiration and you have a great recipe for a short case.

No Product or User Growth Advantage

Snap calls itself a camera company. However, the company’s flagship product is the Snapchat application, which is software. Snap earns most of its money through ad revenue from the Snapchat app. I don’t see much advantage to this app since Facebook (FB) has similar features on its apps and significantly more users than Snapchat.

Snapchat’s 166 million daily active users [DAU] is overshadowed by Facebook’s, 1.28 billion DAUs, 1.94 billion monthly active users, Instagram’s 700 million DAUs, and WhatsApp’s 1.2 billion monthly active users. Facebook’s ownership of Instagram and WhatsApp and their dominate amount of users gives them a strong advantage to attract advertising dollars.

I do acknowledge that Snap will attract some advertising revenue. Advertisers can target their marketing efforts to the Millennials and Generation Z. However, I don’t think Snap will ever attract nearly the amount of ad revenue that Facebook has. It would take Snap seven years to reach 1 billion DAUs and ten years to reach 2 billion DAUs at an annual user growth rate of 30%. Frankly, I don’t think Snap will be able to sustain such a high growth rate. Snap’s user growth rate has been declining since Q2 2016.

It is possible that Snap’s user growth rate may fizzle out the way Twitter’s (TWTR) user growth has. Twitter’s DAU growth rate only averaged 1.17% for the past 5 quarters. Twitter doesn’t have much of a product advantage either. You can share thoughts, pictures, and videos just as easily on Facebook’s apps than you can on Twitter. Since Snap doesn’t have a product advantage with Snapchat, I think the company’s user growth rate will also continue to slow down and eventually fizzle out, putting a damper on revenue growth.

Snap doesn’t have an advantage in hardware either. The company’s Spectacles (sunglasses that record videos) product only earned $8.3 million in revenue for Q1. That was only 5.5% of Snap’s Q1 revenue. Furthermore only 5 million snaps were recorded in Q1 from Spectacles, which was a fraction of the company’s total snaps of 3 billion for the quarter.

If Spectacles was a strong seller, any hardware company such as Apple (AAPL) or Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) could easily produce a similar product and take significant market share away from Snap. There are already other manufacturers producing sunglasses with cameras. Just do a web search for sunglasses with cameras and you’ll see a variety of offers from numerous companies including Luxottica Group (LUX), who owns the Oakley brand.

No Profits on the Horizon

Another reason that I think Snap is a clear short is the company’s high expense structure. Just compare the company’s Q1 revenue to the expenses and you will want to short the stock.

Revenue $149.6 million Cost of Revenue $163.4 million R&D $805.8 million Sales/Marketing $219.7 million General/Administrative $1.17 billion Total Costs/Expenses $2.36 billion Loss from Operations ($2.21 billion) Interest Income $2.4 million Interest Expense $695,000 Other income $187,000 Loss before income taxes ($2.21 billion) Income tax benefit $3 million Net Loss ($2.2 billion)

Data source: Snap’s 10-Q for Q1 2017

Every line item under costs and expenses is higher than Snap’s revenue. Even if three out of four line items were eliminated, Snap would still lose money. How can the company ever make money with these high costs/expenses?

If the cost of revenue is higher than actual revenue, the business is not sustainable. The cost of revenue is comprised mostly of hosting costs and revenue share expenses. If hosting costs are high, then Snap needs to eliminate revenue sharing to at least show a glimmer of hope that the company can become profitable.

Another problem for Snap is that operating expenses are extremely high in relation to revenue. So, even if Snap eliminated revenue sharing, they would still be highly challenged to turn a profit.

Research & development costs are over 5X more than Snap’s revenue. The sales and marketing is about 1.5X higher than revenue. Then, the real killer is general and administrative expenses which are 7.8X higher than revenue. It is difficult to see how Snap will become profitable with every cost/expense line item exceeding actual revenue.

Snap’s cost structure is just too high. Snap experienced operating losses since it began commercial operations in 2011. The company doesn’t have a clear path to profitability. Snap acknowledged in the recent 10-Q report that the company may never achieve or maintain profitability. It doesn’t make sense to invest in a business with such high costs/expenses and without a clear plan to achieve sustainable profitability.

High Valuation

Since Snap is not yet profitable, I valued the company based on revenue. Snap’s forward EV/Revenue is 10.7 based on expected revenue for 2018. As a comparison, Facebook is trading 27% below that level with a forward EV/Revenue of 7.84. Twitter (TWTR) is trading 57% below Snap with a forward EV/Revenue of 4.56. Since Snap calls itself a camera company, we can compare them to GoPro (GPRO) which is trading 93% below Snap with a forward EV/Revenue of 0.76.

So, even when looking forward, accounting for Snap’s revenue growth, the stock is valued too high. The high valuation is likely to turn most new investors away from the stock and cause current owners to sell it.

Conclusion

Snap doesn’t have a competitive advantage for either software or hardware. Competitors who are profitable with better resources can easily take advertising revenue and overall market share away from Snap. Spectacles also has plenty of existing competition and other large companies could create camera sunglasses if they chose to. So, it is likely that Snap’s rate of revenue growth will slow down each year going forward.

Although Snap is currently growing revenue, the company’s costs and expenses are too high. Every individual expense line item exceeds the company’s revenue. As a result, profitability is nowhere in sight for Snap. This is likely to put downward pressure on the stock price.

When investors see Snap’s overvaluation and no path to profitability, short sellers are likely to continue piling in, while current stockholders sell their positions. The selling is likely to accelerate when lockup expiration takes place on August 29, 2017. All of this is a perfect storm for a falling stock price and a shorting opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: If you like my analysis, click on FOLLOW at the top of the article near my name. That will allow my articles to display on your homepage as they are published. The article is for informational purposes only (not a solicitation to buy or sell stocks). I am not a registered investment advisor. Investors should do their own research or consult a financial advisor to determine what investments are appropriate for their individual situation. This article expresses my opinions and I cannot guarantee that the information/results will be accurate.