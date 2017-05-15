Foreign Markets And Low Volatility

In an ongoing series on Seeking Alpha, I have demonstrated that low volatility strategies have produced higher risk-adjusted returns across time, geographies, and asset classes.

One of the best ways to test if a market theory works is to examine that theory in a different geography. If it works in the United States, has it worked in Europe, Japan, or emerging markets? If it has worked in multiple geographies, then the strategy might have merit to continue generating outperformance.

For example, buying Dividend Aristocrats is one of my "5 Ways to Beat the Market," delivering more than 2% of excess return in the U.S. over the past quarter-century. Demonstrating that the Dividend Aristocrats have outperformed in Canada, the U.K., Europe, and Japan adds credence to the efficacy of the trade in the United States. This article will cover the performance of Low Volatility, another one of my "5 Ways," in markets outside the United States and Canada.

The graph below shows that since late 2001, the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility Index (replicated by EFAV) has bested the index from which it was derived (replicated by EFA) by a resounding 3.26% per annum. For comparison's sake, the U.S.-based MSCI USA Minimum Volatility Index, replicated by the popular exchange traded fund (NYSEARCA:USMV), bested its broader index by 2.06% per year over the same period.

Notably, the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility Index outperformed in the lead-up to the market top in 2007 and accelerated its outperformance in the post-crisis recovery. As I noted in Sunday's article entitled U.S. Versus The World, U.S. stocks have strongly outperformed the rest of the world post-crisis, so outperformance of the domestic market benchmark from a low volatility global fund over this longer-time horizon is impressive.

As seen in the table below, the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility portfolio experienced about 30% less variability than the broad global index over this time horizon. As one would expect, this global minimum volatility portfolio also had less variable returns than the S&P 500. The minimum volatility's reduced correlation with U.S. equities may make the trade interesting for U.S.-focused investors.

I have expressed concerns about equity valuations in the United States. In a recent article, I illustrated that the S&P 500 is trading at the highest multiple of average hourly earnings in at least 50 years. If home prices in your town were trading at the highest multiple relative to local wages of your lifetime, you might consider selling your appreciated house and buying something in a more affordable community.

As the chart below shows, the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility Index is trading at lower multiples of book value, earnings, sales, and cash flow than the S&P 500. The components of the global index also have a meaningfully higher dividend yield on average.

With a modest expense ratio of 0.20%, the iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF [EFAV] may be an appealing option for equity investors looking to shift some of their equity exposure internationally. If you remain committed to domestic equity markets, I hope this article adds some credence to the general efficacy of Low Volatility investing for readers.

