Gardner Denver - More Than Fully Valued Despite The IPO 'Discount'

High leverage employed, and full valuation if we factor in a recovery in sales and margins, has me avoiding the shares at these levels.

The final offering price was reduced by nearly a fifth from the midpoint of the preliminary offer price, but I still see no appeal at these levels yet.

Gardner Denver (GDI) has gone public, but investors were not happy to buy in to this leverage divestment by KKR. The simple truth is that the valuation of the stock is full, even if we factor in an expected recovery in terms of sales and margins.

The company is quite leveraged, even after taking into account the IPO proceeds. So while the valuation is rather full, I have no interest in buying into the shares at these levels.

Mission Critical Flow Control & Compression Solutions

The header above describes, in short, the business of Gardner Denver. These kinds of products are sold to industrial, energy and medical companies. The company´s pumps, vacuums, blowers and compressors are sold under a range of brands, including the namesake brand, CompAir, Nash, Amco Wheaton and Robuschi, along with a few others.

The company sells its products across the globe as these products are often critical to their customers. North America and the wider European region make up 40% of sales, and the remainder of sales is mostly generated in Asia Pacific. These products typically operate in harsh conditions as the cost of failure and downtime is high, and the cost of such the product itself is often rather modest.

Due to the critical role of these products, maintenance and the replacement business very important. The aftermarket business, which consists out of parts, consumables and services, makes up over a third of sales.

Private-equity company KKR bought the company in 2013 in a $3.8 billion deal. Since then, the company has improved its margins as topline sales have come under pressure for obvious reasons, having fallen from a peak of $2.6 billion in 2014 to a little less than $2 billion last year.

The industrial end market is the most important segment, responsible for 55% of sales. Energy makes up 32% of total sales and the medical business is responsible for 12%. Each of these three segments posts segment EBITDA margins in excess of 20%, with medical margins coming in as high at 27%.

The Offering, Leverage & Valuation

The company itself aimed to sell 41.3 million shares in a $23-26 range in an effort to raise roughly a billion dollars in gross proceeds. Unfortunately demand has been tepid, and the final offer price was lowered to $20 per share, for gross proceeds of $826 million. Equity of the business is valued at $3.8 billion given that there are 189.7 million shares outstanding following the offering. The proceeds of the offering will ¨of course¨ be used to repay the outstanding debt that was incurred with the KKR transaction.

The company ended the first quarter with $225 million in cash while total debt stood at $2.78 billion. This net debt load of little over $2.5 billion should fall to $1.8 billion if we take into account the offer proceeds.

The company´s sales peaked at $2.57 billion in 2014 when the company posted GAAP operating earning of $48 million. If we add back $64 million in ¨other¨ expenses as well as $235 million in goodwill and other impairment charges, operating earnings came in at $347 million, for margins of 13.5% of sales. It should be said that cash flow generation was better at that time, as I have not adjusted for $113 million in non-cash amortization charges.

While sales plunged to $1.94 billion in 2016 for obvious reasons, the company did a relatively good job in terms of its margins. Reported operating profits of $104 million were impacted by $48 million in ¨other¨ expenses and another $25 million in impairment charges. Adjusted for these items, margins came in at 9.2% of sales. This is a solid performance as topline sales were down by a fifth over a two year time window.

The company posted a 10% increase in sales for Q1 of 2017, with sales coming in at $482 million. Amid an absence of goodwill impairment charges, operating earnings nearly doubled to $37 million. If we project 10% sales growth for the year, I see potential for revenues to come in at $2.2 billion. If we assume that adjusted operating margins recover to 10%, operating profits could come in at $220 million.

With such an operating profit number we can construct a pro-forma adjusted EBITDA number. If we add back $100 million in annual amortization charges and another $50 million in depreciation charges, adjusted EBITDA might come in around $370 million. With net debt standing at $1.8 billion following the IPO, leverage remains elevated at 4.8 times.

Note that the company itself posted an adjusted EBITDA number of $401 million in 2016. This number could easily grow to $450 million this year, which reduces leverage ratios to 4.0 times. Note that the company´s reported adjusted EBITDA metric does not only exclude impairment charges; it adjusts for restructuring costs, environmental costs and sponsor fees as well - a very aggressive practice.

If we assume that the $1.8 billion net debt load can be refinanced at 5%, interest costs amount to $90 million going forward. Using an estimate of $220 million in operating earnings this year, we end up with $130 million in pre-tax earnings. If we generously assume that the company can take advantage of some tax assets, and post net earnings of $100 million, earnings come in at $0.50 per share. This makes that the valuation looks very steep.

Final Thoughts: Avoid

For me the main risk is the valuation, even after the offer price has been cut in a big way from the preliminary offering range. Competitors like Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR), Colfax (NYSE:CFX), Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) and Idex (NYSE:IEX) are generally able to post operating margins of roughly 15% during reasonable economic conditions.

If we assume that sales rebound to 2014 highs of $2.5 billion, and the company can deliver on 15% margins, operating profits might grow to $375 million. Such an achievement would result in after-tax profits of $200 million based on the current leverage ratios. That would be equivalent to little over a dollar per share, which means the current valuation in the low twenties is reasonably high already, if you ask me.

Other key risks include the fact hat two-thirds of sales are generated abroad, although that might actually become a tailwind as the dollar has lost some of its strength in recent times. The large exposure to industrial and energy markets is another concern, but both these sectors have seen their fair shares of troubles already over the past year or two.

You get the point. Based on the steep leverage and full valuation in case earnings power is restored, I am finding it easy to pass on this offering despite the big cut in the offer price compared to indicative price range.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.